A Flattening Yield Curve May Give The Fed Second Thoughts

On Friday, there was a big intraday technology sell-off, as the NASDAQ Composite fell over 200 points (-3%) in less than four hours (11:00 am to 3:00 pm), from an all-time high of over 6,340 to below 6,140.

This mini-correction was a normal reaction after NASDAQ had risen so much faster than the other indexes in the first half of 2017. I am not worried about profit taking in leading tech stocks, since this sell-off was technical in nature and there was a reversal in the last hour of Friday's trading as bargain hunters were quick to snap up great technology stocks on the pullback. In the end, good stocks bounce like fresh tennis balls while bad stocks fall like rocks, so I expect a big bounce back in tech stocks in the upcoming weeks.

The annual Russell realignment, 90-day smart Beta ETF rebalancing, and quarter-ending window dressing in late June bode well for a strong finish to the second quarter. The most fascinating development in financial markets is what is happening to the yield curve. Ivan Martchev explained this trend in last week’s Global Mail column, which he then adapted as a post in MarketWatch last week, titled, “The bond market is giving the stock market a stern warning.”

Essentially, Ivan pointed out that when the yield curve “inverts,” it has correctly predicted the past five recessions. Although the yield curve has flattened considerably, it is not yet inverted; so it is not predicting a recession, but the flattening yield curve has reversed the trend in many of the “Trump trade” stocks. Specifically, many of the financial, infrastructure, material, and some energy stocks that surged after the November election have fizzled as the yield curve flattened and inflation fears have dissipated.

Last Thursday’s UK Elections Could Also Flatten the Yield Curve

The aftermath of the British election on Thursday is that Brexit is going to be much more difficult now, due to a divided Parliament after Prime Minister Theresa May’s stunning defeat. Prime Minister May had called for this election in order to try to get a bigger majority in Parliament, but she ended up hurting her own party by losing seats, so a new coalition government now has to be formed. It is very possible that this new coalition government could force Prime Minister May out of her leadership position, since many of her closest allies have resigned and a new leader may emerge from her Conservative Party.

Capital flight may also further flatten the yield curve due to investors fleeing a weak British pound. The yield curve has flattened more dramatically in Europe than in the U.S. In fact, capital flight away from international markets seems to be the primary force pushing Treasury bond yields lower in recent months.

The next big event to impact the yield curve is expected to be the results of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement tomorrow, June 14th. Fed watchers like myself are expecting that the FOMC will say that inflationary pressures are ebbing, so the Fed may choose to postpone further key interest rate hikes until inflation re-emerges. Either way, I expect that a very dovish FOMC statement could give the market a “second wind” since stocks remain a bargain relative to Treasury bond yields.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

