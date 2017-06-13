A Terrible Week For Legacy Reserves

The past week or so has not been particularly kind for owners of Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY). In addition to suffering from low and falling oil and gas prices, the company was hit by a downgrade that sent investors running for the door. In what follows, I'd like to look back at the company and give my thoughts on the prospects it offers to investors, especially now that shares appear to be going for a substantial discount compared to where they were.

A bad week

From the end of the prior week through last week, shares of Legacy tanked a total of 18.5%. In addition to the common stock being hit, the firm's preferred shares, LGCYO (which I own a lot of) and LGCYP, fell as well. LGCYO managed to drop by 10.5% during the week, making it the least-hit of the three, while LGCYP declined by 17%. No matter how you look at it, this kind of drop is material in nature and left a number of shareholders, I'd imagine (and certainly myself), wincing from the pain.

While continued weakness in the energy space was a contributor, it's undeniable that one hit to the business and its stock came from Stifel, which downgraded shares from a hold to a sell, lowering their price target on the company from $2 per share down to $1. In their statement on the matter, Stifel said that balance sheet issues, combined with a lack of growth opportunities through M&A, and the prospect of continued low energy prices moving forward made it an unappealing prospect for investors to have in their portfolios (my words, not theirs).

Some recovery is happening and there's a good reason why

On Monday, as of the time of this writing at least, Legacy's shares seemed to be recovering to some degree. Common stock for the business is currently up 4.1% for the day, but the real winners appear to be the preferred holders. LGCYP is, right now, up 7.5% for the day, while LGCYO is up an even higher 9.4%. This means shares still have a long ways to go before reaching where they were before the decline, but the overall movement and size of it is what I like to see.

While a downgrade to a sell may scare a number of investors (and it certainly made me want to revisit the company to see if I'm wrong), I don't personally see any rationale behind a sell rating on the firm. For starters, while it's true that the business does have a lot of debt ($1.17 billion before factoring in unamortized discounts and the like), the financing situation for Legacy, at the moment, appears fairly stable.

Take, for instance, its debt maturities and its credit facility. The nearest-term debt for Legacy is its credit facility, which comes due in April (April 1st) of 2019. Of course, management must contend with the semi-annual redetermination, with the next expected in October of this year, but its current borrowing capacity provides nice wiggle room. With $448 million borrowed under its credit facility, Legacy has $150.1 million that it can tap into so, even in the event that their facility is reduced, it's unlikely it'll be enough to harm the company, especially when you consider that they should generate positive cash flow this year.

Outside of the credit facility, legacy does have other debt coming due, but the next time is in 2020. They have $60 million due then under their Second Lien (and any other debt they tap into from it), plus they have $232.989 million due under an 8% Senior Notes issuance. In 2021, Legacy will have a further $432.656 million due in the form of Senior Notes, and that is it.

This does create some risk, down the road, of problems. My own estimate is that management can probably reduce debt this year by around $35 million (on top of the $15 million they already reduced it by during the first quarter), followed by a reduction next year of around $70 million if they keep production flat moving forward. If allocated toward their credit facility, this would lower their credit facility down to $343 million by the end of their 2018 fiscal year, leaving $255.1 million (using current levels) in borrowing capacity. It's not unreasonable to think that management can extend the agreement with that kind of wiggle room so long as global energy markets don't tank again.

Of course, at some point, management will need to either pay down their 2020 and 2021 debts, or they will have to refinance those amounts. Assuming energy is at or above current pricing, repaying their Second Lien borrowings with their credit facility capacity is probably realistic. Their Senior Notes, on the other hand, are another. Given that Legacy has, by my estimate and using current oil prices of $46.23 per barrel and natural gas prices of $3.024 per Mcf, a PV-10 value on its reserves of $849.81 million, an asset sale plus any cash flow generated in 2019 and 2020 should give it a reasonable chance of paying down some of their Senior Notes while refinancing the rest. Obviously, this all depends on the price of oil and gas. If, in 2019, oil averages $40 or maybe even $45 per barrel or lower, the firm is probably dead. At prices of $55 to $60 or more, the picture looks quite attractive.

Throughout this article, I talked about the cash flow potential of the firm but I didn't provide a methodology for it. After speaking with investor relations again and incorporating existing energy prices into the picture, as well as guidance, I was able to arrive at the following table below. If my math is correct and if the picture remains stagnant beyond the changes management has forecasted, we're looking at total free cash flow this year of about $48.30 million, $71.74 million next year, and $43.18 million in 2019. With a market capitalization of $108.2 million, this makes the company quite appealing from a cash flow perspective with a price/free cash flow multiple ranging from just 1.51 to 2.51 (depending on the year you use). As a note, all of these numbers assume that Legacy's management team continues to accrue, instead of pay, their preferred distributions. I could see a scenario where they may offer investors the opportunity to convert some of those units into common shares at some sort of premium, but we will see if I am correct. Or, if energy prices rise materially, they may then elect to pay out the distributions again at such time.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I understand the market's concern, but I do believe it's sorely misplaced. Yes, energy prices did tank and Legacy's value will be impaired for as long as energy remains low, but the firm's stock is probably the cheapest of any business I've ever seen that does not appear to be a bankruptcy case at the moment. In the future, depending on where energy goes, this could change greatly but, at the moment, I will happily hold my shares as-is and I am currently looking into the prospect of buying more of the common units.

