3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 13, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a digest dedicated to covering news in the biotech and pharmaceutical world. Today, we're considering some findings that may have flown under your radar, but still relating to big-name biotechs.

How is this possible? Let's find out!

An under-the-radar finding that hints at a chink in the immune checkpoint combo armor

If only one company could be said to be flying high in oncology right now, it's Merck (NYSE:MRK). With 4 approvals for their flagship immune checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab in May alone, they are currently lighting the world on fire.

However, that doesn't mean they'll be successful in every endeavor, as we saw in some unpublicized news to come out of ASCO 2017. MRK conducted a combination trial with pembrolizumab and GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) pazopanib to assess safety and efficacy in advanced kidney cancer.

Unfortunately, this combo is not likely to get too far in the field, as patients demonstrated substantial hepatotoxicity, which led to treatment discontinuation in an unacceptably high number of patients. Even varying the exposure by giving the drugs sequentially, though safer, was deemed too toxic to proceed into a larger cohort.

Looking forward: If you read this digest regularly, you know that immune checkpoint combinations with other types of therapy represent one of the hottest areas and future directions. But there were risks, especially when you're talking about a class of agent - multitargeted kinase inhibitors - that already have noted liver toxicity. It's a side effect that must be taken seriously, and this may be a bad sign moving forward for any such combination in this treatment setting. Overall, I don't think it will slow the exploration of combos or of pembrolizumab in general, but this particular avenue may be a dead end.

A biosimilar for supportive care fails the FDA litmus test

In the coming years, biosimilars are going to be one of the biggest stories in all of biotech, offering serious price competition for drugs with massive price tags. However, it needs to be understood that biosimilars are not the same as generic drugs, and as such they are subject to a lot of scrutiny.

Unfortunately, one biotech will not make it to the finish line, at least not yet. Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) has been developing a biosimilar version of pegfilgrastim, which is used to stimulate the bone marrow to make white blood cells.

In a recent press release, CHRS announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter for their application for approval of biosimilar pegfilgrastim. In this, the FDA highlighted some questions about the immunogenicity of their version of pegfilgrastim, requiring a new analysis of patient samples. They also wanted more information about certain unidentified manufacturing concerns.

Looking forward: My relatively light exploration of the biosimilars field shows me that the FDA has no intention of messing around. Companies need to demonstrate that they can generate similar compounds, even if identical products are out of reach due to the complexities underpinning their manufacture. Immunogenicity is one of those key issues that the FDA cares deeply about, so this is a prelude to how they'll view ANY questions relating to future biosimilars. For CHRS, this doesn't seem likely to be the end of the road, but it's a definite delay!

Meanwhile, biosimilars make news at the Supreme Court...

And here's a bit of news you might not see in the wake of the craziness surrounding coverage of the White House and Congress. The Supreme Court has issued a 9-0 ruling resolving a patent dispute between Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) over the AMGN compound filgrastim, which NVS is attempting to market a biosimilar of.

In essence, AMGN contested the sale of the biosimilar after the 12-year patent protection period expired, because of a previous ruling that stated that NVS had to give 180-day notice that they would be marketing a biosimilar.

Basically, the ruling, based on interpretation of the Affordable Care Act, gave AMGN an extra 6 months of exclusivity. However, the Supreme Court has reversed this ruling.

Looking forward: The previous court ruling had significant implication for the future of biosimilars. Six months may not sound like a lot, but it amounts to a nearly 10% extension of the exclusivity period on the innovator molecule, which the Supreme Court rules were not in the spirit of the part of the ACA designed to regulate biosimilars. So in this way, we are seeing a small press on the gas with respect to introduction of biosimilars.

Conclusions

Biosimilars everywhere! You bet your bippy this isn't going to be the last time we hear about them this year. This is news that you should definitely be paying attention to, as biosimilar developers could end up being major competitors like Mylan someday.

Thank you for tuning into this digest! I hope it has helped you identify something you didn't already know. If you found it helpful, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha. This will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new articles of mine go live, including the daily editions of "3 Things."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.