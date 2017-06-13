High-Yield Investing; My Principles Of Income Management (BDC, mREIT) Portfolio

Introduction

This article will concentrate in the management of high-yield investments to generate income and not capital appreciation. I wanted a reference article to represent high yield mitigation steps to protect and grow the income cash flow. Some of the methods in this article can be applied to any dividend investment method.

In a recent article of Dividends & Income Digest: What Are You Doing To Mitigate Risk?; written by Rebecca Corvino I began to outline the steps I have taken to reduce high yield income risk by building in a margin of safety. What I wanted to build was a portfolio to manage income levels despite complications caused by bear markets and dividend reductions. In the process I wanted to keep the portfolio growing despite withdrawing income to pay expenses.

As a high yield investor the stability and generation of income is what I consider at-risk, not price. With Price as someone's focus they need to predict market direction and trade in and out of stocks always trying to capture price gain. Price is shaped by market perception that can change on a dime and the reason I'm not a trader. Once the risk was established the question now becomes; how am I planning to mitigate risk? The answer is to build a margin of safety into the portfolio design based on the individual risk attributes.

I also provide an insight to my income allocation chart using 40 individual investments as income generators. My goal for each investment is to produce at a minimum a 2.5% allocation. Legacy investments are producing more than this percentage, because I originally started with 30 individual stocks. It became apparent having many individual income producing sources will reduce the risk of having any single or multiple dividend cuts interrupt my distribution cash flow. My hope is to bubble-up higher quality investments over time.

Income Portfolio Management

The items listed below are the steps I have taken to mitigate high yield income cash flow risk. Some of the following items are a reprint from the Dividends & Income Digest article linked above.

Why I chose HYI over DGI:

At the beginning of my journey I struggled with the determination of selecting HYI over DGI investing. The majority of SA articles were based on DGI investing. The only problem I had with DGI investing was the low 3 to 4% yield despite the long-term 6.5% growth. Anyone with a spreadsheet can calculate the DGI method (4% yield, 6.5% growth rate) would need 17 to 20 years to catch up to the HYI method (10% yield, zero growth rate). Being very close to retirement the time for wealth building was over and the need to generate income was my main focus. In this article of why I chose HYI over DGI I give the explanation of my selection and conclusions including data tables of my results.

The margin of safety for HYI selection was to provide double the income generated and allow for distributions and accumulation to continue in retirement. Just like during my working career I needed to generate more income to invest for future growth.

Bull or Bear Market:

The second leg to reduce risk was to create a portfolio consisting of BDCs and mREITs that will produce income during a bull and bear market. It is based on the concept that BDCs outperform when the markets are flat to up and agency mREITs outperform when markets are flat to down while collecting yields above 8%. In a most recent article dated February 2017, I outlined a case study of what to expect when exclusively investing in BDCs (Business Development Companies) and mREITs (mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust) during a Bull Or Bear Market. With only two stocks I demonstrate the negative correlation between the two during a recession.

Both types of stocks are pass-thru investments established under the 1940 Regulated Investment Company Law that avoids double taxation. They are special income investments that are required to payout 90% of their earnings as dividends. The investor is responsible to pay taxes as ordinary income and best held in an IRA or ROTH account.

The margin of safety is to have income cash flow continue during a bull or bear market. No one knows the future and trying to predict the continuation of this bull market or the next recession is futile. I do not plan to sell assets during a bull market because of price appreciation and do not plan to sell during a recession.

Income Producing Generators:

The third leg to reduce risk is to have a portfolio containing many income producing assets. My current portfolio contains 40 individual income generators. With 21 BDCs I indirectly own 1000's of individual companies through loans in the middle market including venture capital investments. These types of investments perform well during a bull market.

The 19 mREIT investments bundle MBS debt that are packaged like bonds in the residential and commercial market. The Agency Mortgage Backed Securities are backed by the full faith of the U.S. government. In times of market stress investors move their assets to these types of vehicles for safety.

The margin of safety in this area is to prevent dividend cuts to have a major impact on the total income produced. After a dividend cut takes place the proper step is to determine sustainability of the new dividend and/or find a replacement. These investments are not a buy-and-forget, but a buy-and-manage the dividend cash flow.

Income Allocation:

The forth risk factor is income allocation. What this does is have each investment income level be equal weight between investments. The theory behind this method is best explained by an example. If I have two stocks; the first at 7% yield and the second at 14% yield the first stock would have twice the capital invested with an assumption the first stock contains less risk than the second. Currently this portfolio contains 40 individual investments with an income allocation goal of 2.5%, see Chart-1. As explained in the introduction some stocks are legacy investments and may contain higher levels of income allocation then the rest.

The margin of safety is to balance the income allocation to place less importance on higher yielding stocks compared to lower yield stocks in both asset classes. The process to obtain higher quality investments naturally lean toward lower yield stocks in the 7 to 8% range. This is my current method for accumulation since my income goal has been reached.

Withdraw percentage:

The fifth risk factor is withdrawing a percentage of total income generated. What I wanted from the beginning was to design a portfolio to generate more income than needed to pay expenses in retirement. At the end of 2016 I determined my actual accumulated income and came up with a percentage I needed to withdraw along with my Social Security to pay for expenses. I started the withdraw process January 2016 to prepare for my retirement. The withdraw percentage was about 56% and plan to reinvest the surplus back into the portfolio for growth. As it stands today with my projected future income this number dropped to 53%. Part of my plan is to increase this distribution by 3% each year.

The margin of safety is pulling a percentage of the income generated for expenses to be around 50%. This allows surplus dividends to be used to regulate dividend interruptions and grow the cash flow. Selling stock for income is not a consideration.

Income allocation as of May 31, 2017

Part of my monthly review is to determine income allocation for each investment. This allows me to focus additional investments based on stocks that need their allocations increased to the 2.5% level. As stated previously some of the investments are legacy and may contain percentages greater than this value. As can be shown in Chart-1 I need to increase investments below 2.5%.

Chart-1; Income Allocation

Most of my charts are generated automatically when I update my portfolio each month. The chart is sorted from minimum to maximum allocation. As stated previously the higher contributors are some of my legacy investments when the portfolio only contained 30 stocks.

The BDC stock SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD (NASDAQ:SUNS) is a good example where I just started a small position to get familiar with their management and determine how they operate. I have not collected any dividends yet, but this chart demonstrates how future projected dividends will contribute to my total. The ETN stock UBS AG ETRACS MNTHLY ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) is my highest contributor and has been reasonably steady considering the turmoil in interest rates. In my previous article I supplied a table for payback of my invested capital in MORL that will be completed in about 2.1 years. I'll just hold on for now and monitor this investment. One of the advantages of high yield investing is the payback of your initial investment at a quicker pace.

My previous income allocation was 3.3% when my portfolio contained 30 stocks. As indicated on the chart AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT (NYSE:MITT), ARLINGTON ASSET (NYSE:AI), THL CREDIT INC (NASDAQ:TCRD), TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE (NYSE:TPVG), ARES CAPITAL CORP (NASDAQ:ARCC) are legacy investments except for NEW RESIDENTIAL INVT CORP (NYSE:NRZ) that was acquired back in 2016. As for NRZ the timing of the acquisition came about because of an old investment that was liquidated after a merger. I perform a lateral transition between stocks to continue the income cash flow. This is part of any portfolio management process to make adjustments along the way.

Conclusion

As for my retirement I have achieved my long standing goal of reaching my 75% paycheck replacement. I plan to withdraw about 50% of the income generated and reinvest the remainder to grow the income cash flow.

There have been many questions concerning high yield investing and I understand their concerns. I wanted to outline my investment plan and the considerations I have taken to mitigate the risks of this unique high yield investment portfolio in one place for future reference.

I did not adopt HYI in a vacuum, but made the effort to explain through studies and articles since 2014 the reasoning behind my portfolio design. I believe I have explained the decisions for why I chose HYI over DGI, Bull or Bear market cycles, and the distribution method to demonstrate my thought process. We do not know what the future will hold, but we can take steps to put the probability of success on our side. I believe this is what I have done from the beginning.

Investment Disclaimer

Please note; I am not a financial advisor and the stocks included in the 50/50 portfolio are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain a great deal of investment risk. The stocks in the portfolio are Business Development Companies [BDCs] and mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts [mREITs]. Both investment vehicles are Regulated Investment Companies [RICs] and are required to distribute at least 90 percent of taxable income as dividends to investors.

This is a live active IRA portfolio that I believe will withstand the markets' bull and bear movements based on my own research. The progress will be updated and tracked for feasibility of this investment method over the years. The article titled 50/50 Portfolio (BDCs And mREITs) Baseline 2014 details how the portfolio was constructed. It must be noted that investment selections are dynamic and based on management's ability to navigate economic conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THIS ARTICLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.