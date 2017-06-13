Consider These 3 Oil Stocks For A Tough Environment

The global oil market isn't making a lot of sense right now. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has tumbled to $46 a barrel from more than $50 a barrel a few weeks earlier, even though OPEC and its partners have shown that they remain committed to rebalancing the market. Consequently, the energy space which has turned out to be the worst performing sector in the S&P-500 on a year-to-date basis. In this environment, I believe investors should stick with the well-established independent oil producers, such as Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).

Oil prices have now fallen for three consecutive weeks and are down 20% from this year's peak of $58.15 a barrel, even though we have received a lot of seemingly bullish news. This includes a decision by OPEC and its allies, including Russia, to extend the 1.8 million barrels per day production freeze agreement, which was signed in late-2016 and was scheduled to expire in June, by another nine months. Moreover, Saudi Arabia and Russia are willing to take additional measures to eliminate the glut of crude oil. Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Accord also hit oil prices, even though the deal was negative for the US energy. Last week, a surprisingly large buildup of crude oil stockpiles in the US dragged oil prices, which was understandable, but that happened on the heels of two unexpected drops in inventories which also took oil slightly lower.

The fundamentals of the global oil market haven't changed significantly for the worst in the last few weeks. The demand is still expected to grow at a decent pace of 1.3 million barrels per day in 2017, as per estimates from International Energy Agency and OPEC. The uptake in the US production is a concern, but that's nothing new since the country's output has been largely climbing since the start of 3Q16. On the contrary, the latest report from the US EIA showed that the pace of production growth in the US could start to slow down. Production from OPEC and Russia is on track to decline this year. Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid Al-Falih and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak, have recently tried to ease Mr. Market's concerns regarding an inventory overhand by saying that global crude oil stockpiles were declining and the pace of reduction could accelerate in the coming months to hit the five-year historical average level before the end of 2017. But Mr. Market isn't listening as prices remain under pressure.

Eventually, the improving fundamentals should push oil higher, but for now, the negative sentiment in the oil market could prevail. Remember the old saying, "the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent." In this environment, investors should exercise caution. Following the latest drop, a number of oil stocks may look attractive now since they are currently trading near 52-week lows. But I believe that instead of betting on a number of oil producers or the entire exploration and production sector through SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) or the broader energy space through SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), investors should only look to buy the high quality oil producers that have a solid asset base and a strong financial health.

In my research, I have looked for oil producers that carry a market cap of more than $10 billion, have more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent reserves and carry low levels of debt with a net debt ratio of less than 30%. I believe EOG Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Marathon Oil are the only US-based independent oil producers that meet these criteria.

EOG Resources is one of the largest independent oil producers, valued at $53 billion, which mainly operates in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford. The company's biggest strength is its high-quality asset base that can generate 30% after-tax rate of return even in a $40 a barrel oil price environment. The company has more than 7,000 'premium' drilling locations that can generate strong returns in a low oil price environment. In addition to this, EOG Resources benefits from having low levels of debt, thanks to a net debt ratio of just 28.1%.

EOG Resources aims to grow its output by 5% in 2017 to around 587,900 boe per day (guidance 567.1-608.7mboepd) on the back of 18% increase in oil production to approximately 333,400 barrels per day (guidance 324.3-342.5mbopd). The company now boasts the strongest production growth profile among its closest peers. But what I like about EOG Resources is that it is not going after growth just for the sake of it. The company also aims to live within its discretionary cash flows by self-funding its capital expenditure and dividends.

Occidental Petroleum, on the other hand, which is valued at $48.43 billion, isn't targeting production growth, on an unadjusted basis, but it can still be a promising pick. That's because Occidental Petroleum is also the largest operator and producer of oil in the Permian Basin. The company also has strong chemicals and foreign oil and gas production operations. The company is also ramping up its midstream operations at the Ingleside Corpus Christi terminal. In fact, it has become the largest crude oil exporter at Corpus Christi. Occidental Petroleum, therefore, is a more diversified energy company than most independent oil producers.

On top of this, Occidental Petroleum is a rare, high-dividend paying stock. Currently, the company is offering a dividend yield of 5%, which is the highest in the exploration and production space that isn't exactly known for dividends. That dividend is backed by a good cash flow profile (generated $606Mn of free cash flows on a ttm basis) and a solid balance sheet which will likely get better. Its net debt ratio is at 28.3% and will likely decline moving forward as it collects proceeds of $1.3 billion related to sale of South Texas gas assets and a tax refund.

Marathon Oil, on the other hand, is a company in transition. Unlike EOG Resources and Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Oil had no operations in the Permian Basin. Its US oil operations were largely focused on Eagle Ford, Oklahoma Resource Basins and the Bakken formations, which are relatively higher-cost plays than the Permian Basin. But the company has increased the quality of its asset portfolio by acquiring 91,000 new acres in the Permian Basin, including 71,500 acres in the Northern Delaware Basin where EOG Resources has drilled some of the most productive oil wells in the industry. Marathon Oil has also confirmed that some of its Permian Basin wells located in Northern Delaware region can generate extraordinary returns in a low oil price environment (90% before-tax IRR at $55 oil).

The Permian Basin assets, however, are still a small part of Marathon Oil's portfolio, since they account for less than 3% of the total production (1Q17). But this is a multi-stacked play with a number of target benches that remain unexplored. This means that the size of this asset and its contribution to the company, in terms of reserves and production, will likely climb significantly as Marathon Oil ramps up exploration and production work.

Marathon Oil's Permian Basin assets came with a hefty price tag of $1.8 billion, but it did not damage the company's financial health because the sale of $2.5 billion of the high-cost Canadian Oil Sands assets helped the company in funding the acquisition. The company's balance sheet remains solid, with a net debt ratio of just 27.5%. In addition to this, the company has also been generating positive free cash flows since 3Q16.

