GulfMark Offshore - Another Bankrupt Energy-Related Company

GulfMark Offshore Inc. (OTCPK:GLFMQ) (NYSE:GLF) recently joined the long list of energy companies filing for Ch.11 bankruptcy. The marine transportation company serving offshore energy operators filed a pre-packaged bankruptcy plan (docket 48) that gives almost all the new equity to noteholders, but shareholders are getting 0.75% of the new equity and 7-year warrants. The financial projections contained in the disclosure statement (docket 49) seem overly optimistic and the current price of their notes reflects that skepticism.

Background Prior To Filing

For investors that have not been following GulfMark, the last 8 months have had a number dramatic events. Last October, SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) sent a letter to GulfMark suggesting a prepackaged restructuring and a combination with their subsidiary, SEACOR Marine Inc. (NYSE:SMHI).

Under the informal offer, GulfMark shareholders would have received CKH warrants and noteholders would have received $215 million of new debt plus $30 million in CKH stock for $430 million of GulfMark notes. SEACOR already was an owner of $54 million of GulfMark's notes, but the deal never got support from GulfMark stakeholders. (Note: SMHI was just recently spun off from CKH.)

A few days later, GulfMark announced a tender offer for the 6.375% notes due 3/15/2022 (CUSIP 402629AG4) at $500 (including $20 early tender fee) The offer was blocked by an Ad Hoc Noteholder Committee, which holds almost 50% of the notes. This tender offer did have the support of the largest shareholder, Raging Capital Management, which owns 18.9% of the stock and $85.2 million of the notes.

It seems that the hedge funds associated with this noteholder committee are your typical "loan to own" investors. They do not want cash. They want equity in a newly restructured company that offers the potential to earn many multiples on their investment if the industry turns around. This noteholder group is led by Houlihan Lokey Capital.

On March 3, William Martin, head of Raging Capital, resigned from the board, and later in March, they decided to use the 30-day grace period instead of paying the interest payment on the notes.

Reorganization Plan

Under the reorganization plan, the notes and the shares will be cancelled. Noteholders will receive new stock and rights. Shareholders will receive new stock and warrants. The rights are not transferable, but both the new shares and warrants will be tradable. The new shares are expected to be listed.

New Shares Distribution According To The Disclosure Statement

Rights Offer

The rights offer will raise $125 million and will be used to pay off the DIP, restructuring expenses, and for additional working capital.

The rights offer is causing some confusion because there are two rights offers, but noteholders can only participate in one. Without getting into a long legal dissertation, the reason for having two offers, based on my interpretation of the documents, is to allow for the various types of investors to receive new stock that is exempt from registration.

The "1145 Rights" are for retail and other small holder of notes. The "4(a)(2) Rights" are for large holders of notes that would otherwise have to have their shares registered if they purchased their shares via the 1145 Rights Offer. (Note: even if a retail holder is an "accredited" investor and could participate in the 4(a)(2) Rights Offer, it is much easier to participate in the 1145 Rights Offer.)

Unlike some other reorganization plans, the rights are not priced as percent discount from a set plan equity value. The rights will raise $125 million for 60% of the new equity. Using the new equity value estimates of $279 million-$379 million made by their financial advisor, Evercore Group, the discount ranges from 25%-45%. The mid-point equity value is $329 million and implies a discount of approximately 37%. Therefore, the value of the discount is an important component of the recovery for noteholders and if a noteholder is not planning to participate in the rights offer, they should sell their notes.

As usual, the rights have a backstop and the backstop fee is 3.6% of the new equity. Using that same equity range, the cost of the backstop is $10 million-$13.6 million in new stock.

Financial Projections

The plan enterprise value was estimated by Evercore to be $300 million-$400 million. After factoring in $10 million cash and expected $31 million debt at emergence, the equity value is estimated at $279 million-$379 million. Using $350 enterprise value, the multiple is 4.9x 2020 projected EBITDA of $71.728 million. (There are no significant earnings forecasted until 2020.)

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW), which recently filed for bankruptcy, is also not expecting meaningful profit until 2020 according to their disclosure statement. Some investors are asking if this is a realistic forecast or just wishful thinking. Despite some recent M&A activity in the offshore industry, the near-term forecast remains weak as the industry tries to strengthen their balance sheets instead of initiating new projects.

EBITDA is estimated to get worse next year and not become positive until 2019. These estimates are based on 66 vessels (31 in Americas, 25 in North Sea, 10 in Southeast Asia). The plan states that "asset sales are contemplated, these are not included in the projection." It is also troublesome that they are estimating that they will draw on the credit exit facility for $15 million in 2018 and an additional $1.97 million in 2019.

Financial Projections From The Disclosure Statement

Recovery Valuations

Using the high $379 million equity estimate, the value of the discount of the rights would be: $227.4 million (0.60 x $379 million) less the $125 million paid = $102.4 million. The value of the 35.65% of stock received directly, prior to a potential dilution from the management incentive plan, would be $135.1 million (0.3565 x $379 million). The combined total value would be $237.5 million or a recovery of approximately 55% on the $430 million of notes.

Using the same approach for the low equity estimate of $279 million, the total recovery would be $141.9 million or 33% recovery. The projected recovery of 33%-55% compares to recent note prices of 35 ($350).

Unlike many bankruptcies, shareholders are actually getting a recovery. The shares will be cancelled and new shares and warrants will be distributed. Current shareholders will get 0.75% of the new stock, prior to a potential dilution from the management incentive plan. Using the high $379 million equity estimate and the low $279 million, the value of the new stock would be $0.105-$0.077 per current share.

Shareholders are also receiving 7-year warrants to purchase 7.5% of the new stock with an exercise price based on a $1.0 billion equity value. Using the mid-point equity value of $329 million, equity would have to increase 17.3% annually to reach the exercise price within 7 years. An investor would have to be very bullish on energy to justify that annual growth.

Others, however, would point out that GulfMark's market capitalization was substantially over $1.3 billion less than three years ago. From my own experience, warrants usually trade much higher than a theoretical model would justify because of high expectations by investors. (Note: TDW is also going to distribute warrants to shareholders and it will be interesting to compare them over the life of the warrants.)

Timetable

June 26 Hearing to approve adequacy of disclosure statement

July 28 Plan objection deadline

August 4 Plan confirmation hearing

Mid August Exit bankruptcy

Voting on the Plan

I was not able to find documentation to confirm if Mr. Martin of Raging Capital supports the plan. Their $85.2 million holding of notes represents 20% and would make it difficult to get the required two-thirds dollar amount of a claim class to accept the plan. (A majority of holders within a class are also needed for acceptance.) Shareholders are not voting and have been deemed to reject the plan, but you only need one claim class to accept the plan for it to be confirmed by the bankruptcy court.

Broker's Back Office Issues

It is critical for holders of the notes to maintain communication with their broker's back office to make sure that their participation in the rights offer proceeds smoothly. In prior rights offers of other bankrupt energy companies, many retail investors lost thousands of dollars because they just assumed that their broker would handle the details. It was a very costly mistaken assumption.

Conclusion

Instead of feeling lucky that they are getting any recovery under the reorganization plan, most shareholders are thinking how can a company go from an equity capitalization of over $1.5 billion to 'pocket change" in less than 3 years. While GulfMark is deleveraging their balance sheet under the reorganization plan, their operations may get even worse before it gets better.

While neither GulfMark notes and stock are bargains, investors who are very bullish on the energy industry may want to consider the notes and stock as effectively out-of-the-money call options on energy prices. They are extremely risky investments.