Look At What Is Happening In Europe! Is There A Cause For Optimism?

The optimism grows as the possibility that a new leadership coalition could emerge in Europe centered around the pragmatic Merkel-Macron-Matteo axis bringing together the three largest economies of the EU.

Newly elected French president Emmanuel Macron seems to be at the center of this enthusiasm and, interestingly enough, this enthusiasm seems to be spilling over and helping Italy's Matteo Renzi.

There seems to be a growing optimism in Europe these days and this is reflected in the bond markets as the yield on the 10-year French bond has fallen dramatically.

Something is going on in Europe?

Yesterday, the 10-year French government's bond closed to yield 60 basis points.

Just over three months ago, the 10-year bond yielded just over 100 basis points… or one percent. Two months ago, the yield was around 90 basis points.

The spread between the yield on the French bond and the 10-year German bund has dropped over this period from 65 basis points to 35 basis points. This is a massive change in such a short period of time.

What is going on here?

What is going on is Emmanuel Macron. Not only did Mr. Macron become the president of France, but it looks as if the party he started a little over one year ago may win a huge majority in the legislative elections, the second round of which takes place this Sunday.

Investors in the bond markets are giving Mr. Macron an overwhelming boost of optimism. They seem to be looking at the rise of Mr. Macron as a game-changer for not only France but also for Europe.

It seems as if Mr. Macron has done just about everything "right" since he has taken office.

First off, he visited German Chancellor Angela Merkel to cement the relationship between France and Germany. This meeting raised hopes and provided headlines like "Merkel-Macron axis to prove pivotal to global investors." The headline in the paper edition, I think, says it better: "Merkel-Macron axis heralds new cohesion and leadership for EU."

Second, there was the "handshake." The handshake took place in Brussels between Mr. Macron and US president Donald Trump. The worldwide conclusion: Mr. Macron won in terms of length and strength!

Third, Mr. Macron met with Russian president Vladimir Putin on the French leader's home turf. He came out looking good in this encounter as he raised social concerns with his Russian visitor.

When the election is completed this weekend, Mr. Macron must get on with the process of actually governing. And, with this there are other concerns, like he may have too much power, given the size of the majority he is now expected to win this Sunday.

And, he has to face the big social reform issues in France that will put him up against the labor unions, the pensioners, the bureaucrats, and the far left. It is not going to be an easy road for Mr. Macron, but I don't believe that he could have gotten off to a better start. That said, the happenings in France is not the only thing that seems to be going on in Europe.

Look at what has happened to the yield on the 10-year Italian government bond over the same period of time.

Yesterday, the Italian 10-year government bond closed to yield 2.00 percent, roughly 175 basis points over the yield on the 10-year German bund.

Almost three months ago, the yield on the Italian bond was 2.45 percent and the spread over the German bund was over 200 basis points.

It seems as if Italy is moving on the same wave as France. This is where it gets interesting.

Last month I was in Italy. It seemed as if a change was taking place.

The former prime minister of Italy, Matteo Renzi, had lost a bid for a change in the Italian constitution late last year and immediately resigned his position. A couple of months ago there were signs that Mr. Renzi was jumping back into the political fray with a next election to be held in the spring of 2018. Mr. Renzi did win the vote to lead his party once again.

But with the victory of Mr. Macron, things began to change. Before I left Italy, Mr. Renzi had called for the Italian election to take place this September. Funny, that if the Italians have a leadership election this September, it would happen to occur at the same time that Germany was having its election for its Chancellor, with Ms. Merkel running for another term.

It seems as if Mr. Renzi sensed something was happening in Europe. The populist right wing seemed to be fading and the pragmatic center was on the upswing. And, it posed the picture that the leadership of Europe could be built around Ms. Merkel, the head of the largest economy in the EU, Mr. Macron, the head of the second largest economy in the EU, and Mr. Matteo (Renzi), the potential head of the third largest economy in the EU.

And, with Mr. Macron being 39 years old and Mr. Matteo (Renzi) being 42 years old, there was the picture of a young wave carrying the banner of the EU forward at a time when the United States seemed to be focusing just on its navel.

This has apparently excited a lot of people. And, it is having results. Note that the Five Star Movement suffered substantial defeats in local elections held this week. The Five Star Movement is Mr. Renzi's major opponent in the upcoming elections and had, for a time, been leading in the polls. Note, too, that losses occurred in Genoa, the hometown of Beppe Grillo, the comedian, who founded the Five Star Movement.

The interpretation given to this result is that the Five Star Movement might have peaked and the growing wave of optimism around the possible Merkel-Macron-Matteo coalition might be picking speed.

Plus, European economies are picking up with many of them now posting growth rates that exceed that which is occurring in the United States.

This would certainly be a remarkable turn of events. Over the past eight years, it has been the economies of the United States and Great Britain that outperformed the European Union. Now, there is the possibility that this situation might be reversed. With the Great Britain and the United States facing some really tough political issues, the EU, with Germany, France, and Italy on the same page and their economies picking up steam, could be the real story of the next decade.

A lot still has to happen for this rosy picture for the EU to evolve. And, the Europeans have not really shown that they can give up their myopic national visions and work together.

However, after contemplating the EU, and the Euro's, disintegration following the Great Recession and the slow world economic recovery, it is a refreshing sight - perhaps the only real hope. And for myself, I am basically an optimistic guy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.