What Is A Fair Intrinsic Value For Leucadia National?

This is the first of two articles taking a closer look at a medium-sized investment company, Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK), and more specifically, a few of the company's underlying investments which we believe are not accurately reflected in its current market value. We will take a closer look at these investments and try and assess their true intrinsic value, and what this could mean for LUK's underlying intrinsic value as a whole. In a second article, we will briefly discuss some options that LUK management could consider in trying to unlock the value in at least one of these investments for shareholders, without necessarily diluting the underlying value to the company.

Given our focus on just a few specific underlying investments, we will not provide an exhaustive overview of the company and its entire portfolio of investments. A decent overview which includes some historical context on Leucadia can be found in the following article.

However, in order to arrive at a better understanding of the underlying intrinsic value of LUK, it is worthwhile to briefly review the company's key investments and provide some detail on them, which account for the bulk of the company' s book value.

The graphic below is taken from LUK's October 2016 investor day presentation and presents its existing portfolio of investments.

LUK's current market value is roughly $9bn, based on a total of 360mn shares outstanding and a share price of $25 per share. As we can see from the graphic above the company's main asset is its 100% ownership of Jefferies (JF), a mid-tier investment banking company. The 100% equity stake has a carrying value of $5.4bn, which reflects the purchase price paid for the company back in 2012.

However, the carrying value includes some $1.9bn in goodwill and intangibles, which implies a valuation of 1.5x tangible book value. This could be considered somewhat aggressive with major investment banks such as Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan currently trading at around 1.3x tangible book value. JF is also unlisted, so a fair value is probably closer to actual book value.

Nevertheless, we note that certain investments such as KCG Holdings (NYSE:KCG) are held via JF itself and that the current market value is not yet reflected in the tangible equity of JF. LUK via its 100% holding in JF owns 24% of KCG, which currently has a market value of roughly $330mn. Therefore, for the purposes of this article, let's assume a value of $4bn to be more accurate, but which is still more than likely on the conservative side.

The two other businesses within the financial services segment that are probably undervalued relative to the values in the graphic above are HomeFed and Berkadia. HomeFed Corporation is a developer and owner of residential and mixed-use real estate projects in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine and New York. Based on its current share price, the implied market value of LUK's 65% stake is about $433mn.

The 50% stake in Berkadia (mortgage origination and servicing company) could easily be worth around $800mn, based on its reported cash earnings of $152mn for 2016 and assuming a multiple of 10x. The combined value of these two businesses based on the analysis above would amount to $1.2bn, nearly $800mn more than the values reflected in the October 2016 presentation.

The rest of the company's financial services businesses as shown are close enough to their actual book value or market value (if listed) such that we should be able to use these values in order to obtain a fair intrinsic value for LUK. The financial services segment is valued at $6.9bn, but adjusted down to reflect a more conservative valuation for JF we obtain a value of $5.5bn. If we add the upside potential attributable from Berkadia and HomeFed, we obtain a value of$ 6.3bn.

We are not going to concern ourselves with the debt and cash levels at the parent or holding company level, as the outstanding debt is more or less offset by $500mn in cash and a deferred tax asset of $1.3bn. This essentially leaves the merchant banking segment open for closer inspection. In the October 2016 presentation LUK valued this segment at $2.5bn, which would imply a total intrinsic value of $8.8bn for LUK or $24.50 per share.

However, this segment contains an interesting investment, namely, National Beef. LUK owns 79% of National Beef. The company currently values this investment at roughly $700mn, which accounts for 28% of the merchant banking portfolio. Therefore, we can quickly see that apart from the 100% stake in JF, this investment is quite important in terms of being able to move the needle on the company's overall valuation.

National Beef

The slide below (also taken from the company's October 2016 presentation) provides some background on this important subsidiary investment.

As shown above, this is a substantial business with a considerable market share in the US and total annual revenues of around $7bn. The company generated EBITDA of $436mn in 2016, almost equal to the valuation attributed to the company in the October 2016 presentation. Although the business is cyclical to a degree (dependent on fluctuations in live cattle prices), if we were to value the business using an EBITDA multiple of 8 (the same for example as listed Tyson Foods), we would obtain a potential market value of $3.5bn for the entire company and $2.75bn for LUK's 79% stake in the business.

LUK does not disclose the underlying subsidiary debt within National Beef, but with reported interest expense of $13mn for 2016, we can assume that underlying debt at the subsidiary level is negligible. However, National Beef is not a listed company and is not as large and diversified as say Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), which means using a multiple of 8 is potentially too aggressive.

Furthermore, National Beef's reported Ebitda margin of 6% is probably quite close to a cycle high, or certainly well above the operating margins reported in recent years. This supports the view that a lower multiple is probably more applicable here. However, even using a multiple of 5, LUK's stake in National Beef would be worth around $1.7bn or $1bn more than the value reflected in the company's October 2016 presentation.

Summary

Focusing on just three key investments, namely National Beef, Berkadia and HomeFed, there appears to be some $1.8bn in additional value attributable to LUK's underlying portfolio of investments than is reflected in the company's most recent presentation. Even taking into account a more conservative valuation for the 100% stake in JF, we would still obtain a fair value for LUK of around $9.8bn or $27.20 per share.

This excludes the potential upside from investments in well positioned portfolio companies such as Garcadia, Linkem and Vitesse Energy. If we include the upside potential from these investments and are a bit more aggressive on the assumed fair value for Jefferies (possible if capital markets remain robust), the potential fair value for LUK approaches $30 to $31 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.