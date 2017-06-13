Taro Pharmaceuticals: Positioning To Negotiate With Dilip Shanghvi

Value investors are occupying Shanghvi's company Taro Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TARO). Taro runs a tight ship. One of the most efficient operators in the industry with very good capital allocation and an efficiently run company which has allowed it to have very large margins and accumulate about $1.4 billion in cash to date. With an enterprise value of $2.8 billion and $400-$500 million in net income per year, the fundamental case for the stock at the current price of $109 per share is quite strong. Furthermore, TARO is majority owned (roughly 70% of outstanding shares and 81% voting control due to founder shares) by Sun Pharma (OTC:SMPQY) and according to Israeli corporate laws, Sun Pharma cannot buy back shares above a 90% threshold in which case the buyer would then have to make a bid for the rest of the shares.

The "reasoning" for the low valuation are several fold. First, Taro seemingly had a very bad quarter in their fourth quarter of 2017 which ended March 31, 2017. They earned only $2.11 per share and the results come with the backdrop industry wide pricing pressures in the generics drug industry. There is also an ongoing antitrust investigation with the US Justice Department involving many drug companies including Taro with respect generics drug pricing. To add to these woes, there is a sense of suspicion amongst investors that there is some sort of conflict of interest when Shanghvi decides on how to run Taro or Sun. The idea is that Shanghvi would perhaps favor Sun more in decision making since he owns a more direct stake in Sun.

A little background on Dilip Shanghvi as an investor

I'm not going to bother with putting up a bio on the man here. That's easily checkable on the internet. The important part pertains to his view on the rest of the 30% economic interest in Taro that's currently not owned by Sun.

After purchasing a control position in Taro for an extremely low price while Taro was in an existential crisis, Shanghvi turned the company around and reaped an enormous return on his initial investment. He tried to buy out the minority shareholders twice subsequently with what the board determined to be inadequate offers and settled on slowly buying back shares subsequently. From these actions, it's safe for me to conclude that like Warren Buffett, Dilip Shanghvi is a cheapskate value investor worthy of our highest respect. However, he underestimated his own ability and had he increased his offer by an appropriate amount, he would own all of Taro today. I'm sure that he regrets this decision in hindsight but these sort of blunders come with having a conservative mindset sometimes.

We should never expect Shanghvi to pay an exceptionally high premium for a buyout. But with Taro minority shareholder consolidation into longer term players and the continued buyback until the 90% voting control threshold is reached, Shanghvi will ultimately have to pay a premium that's acceptable to the remaining investors. Shanghvi has learned from the past that this premium must be sizeable so it seems that he was content with merely repurchasing shares until now to reduce the absolute amount of premium that needs to be paid.

The mathematics of his view is somewhat interesting. If his opportunity cost should go up, meaning that there are greater opportunities in the drug industry open for investment, in one sense he ought to be less inclined to desire to purchase shares of Taro as an alternative investment. However, in another sense, greater anticipated investment opportunities in generic drugs would mean that the discounted future cash flow of Taro will be greater making Taro a more attractive investment.

Hypothesis one: Shanghvi favors Sun Pharma acquisitions

It is evident that Shanghvi would prefer to acquire companies through Sun Pharma rather than Taro given that any benefits from Sun's acquisition would benefit him more completely than one done through Taro. This is proven by Sun's track record in acquiring companies. The acquisitions are diverse in terms of products and geography and have generally benefited Sun shareholders tremendously. In other words, there does seem to be evidence that Shanghvi has had a bias towards giving better deals when possible to Sun. This is reasonable since if you see a good deal, you tend to buy it for yourself first before disclosing the opportunity to friends.

Source: Sun Pharmaceutical's investor presentation

So if we are to accept this hypothesis as true, then by logical deduction, we can say that if Shanghvi's acquisitions are value accretive for shareholders, Taro should be worth less than Sun given that underlying business expectations for their respective drug portfolios are relatively the same. Indeed, Taro's valuation is far less than Sun's. One can now argue that perhaps the discount in valuation is either too great or too little. On a psychological basis, it's likely that this perception (that Shanghvi has a bias for Sun in acquisitions) causes negative bias for Taro's minority stockholders since they perceive that they're getting a non-optimal capital allocation plan with non-optimal meaning that it is at a level below Shanghvi's best efforts. This can be potentially confused for "conflicted" or "bad" capital allocation when that could be far from the truth. Thus, after reaching a strong conclusion for hypothesis one that, yes, Shanghvi does have a bias, we can offer a second hypothesis that Shanghvi's bias causes Taro's capital allocation to be "bad" or even "conflicted" and see if we can falsify this statement.

Hypothesis two: Shanghvi's capital allocation bias damages Taro

The financial results are quite spectacular to say the least for Taro since Shanghvi's acquisition. Based on historical free cash flow growth alone, it would be untenable to claim that Shanghvi has been undermining Taro for the benefit of Sun. However, being a dermatology focused pharmaceutical manufacturer, Taro has limited opportunities to invest its capital. Since the manufacturing and research base of Sun is so much larger, this creates a problem where the excess cash stranded on Taro's balance sheet cannot be used to finance acquisitions that Sun can integrate as well unless if the unit were capable of standing by itself or fall under Taro's current operations. However, this does not suggest that Taro is a victim of misallocation of capital. It merely means that under a boom scenario, Taro is far less likely to be an aggressive acquirer of assets versus its peers. Although its portfolio is far less diversified in terms of category, the company is far less likely to become a victim of capital misallocation given that Shanghvi greatly values his ownership of this company.

With an over 70% economic ownership through Sun, Shanghvi has a great incentive to see Taro succeed and far more to lose on an absolute basis than any individual investor in the stock. To be suspicious that he might sabotage Taro due to the presence of minority shareholders is based on an incorrect assumption in my opinion. It's understandable that a person may automatically assume Shanghvi is out to harm Taro when you compare the acquisition differential between Sun and Taro, but as we can see by the previous reasoning, this is merely the result of their respective positions, product focus and manufacturing integration capability. In fact, I argued that Taro's disposition towards organic versus acquisitive growth can introduce an element of conservatism. Furthermore, we find that the company has seen a steady increase in ANDA filings and in particular, more tentative ANDA filings (filing before the brand name drug has been taken off patent) suggesting that research capabilities are improving.

Source: Author's own work

I believe it's possible to conclude on this hypothesis by saying that Shanghvi's capital allocation bias should not detract from Taro's value as a company or that it does not harm Taro in any way on a fundamental level. However, if you are seeking excitement through a wildly acquisitive company, Taro would probably make for a poor candidate.

Cash balance

Currently, I calculate Sun to hold roughly 1.55 million Lakhs or roughly $2.5 billion in net cash on a consolidated basis. With roughly $1.4 billion in cash belonging to Taro, exclusive of Taro, Sun should hold roughly $1.1 billion in net cash. While a cash acquisition would certainly reduce Shanghvi's total cash pile available for allocation, the complete acquisition of Taro would have two benefits for Sun and Shanghvi. First, Shanghvi obviously has the advantage of owning all of Taro outright which in itself could be a good investment given that it's acquired at the right price. The second benefit is that Taro's cash, now under Sun, could be put to much more versatile use and be used to acquire companies that will integrate into Sun's other subsidiaries rather than being stuck on Taro's balance sheet.

Overall decline in the drug industry

Obviously just being a cheap stock isn't enough to warrant Taro as a strong buy by itself especially with the industry back drop of rapidly declining generic prices. The advantage for Taro is having no financial leverage and the lowest operating margins in history (partially due to their focus on dermatology as a product category). Competitors like Teva (NYSE:TEVA) and Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) not only have much less efficient margins, they also have significant financial leverage as well which will introduce volatility into the sector.

In terms of the decline in generic drug prices, I do have a viewpoint but have no confidence in my opinion on the future price direction. The industry is far too complicated for me to come to a strong opinion on the timing or magnitude of the movement. Since there is no debt and high margins, it is almost certain that Taro will accrue cash every quarter. Some quarters like the one just past may have been unexpectedly bad. If there are industry insiders with strong views, I would be thankful if you voiced your input in the comments section. Hence, the strategy for the buyer should be to purchase modest positions and to do so on the dips of adversely viewed results (given that the results are not calamitous).

Shanghvi's advantage

Due to being an insider, Shanghvi can essentially make an offer on the company with foreknowledge of financial results for one quarter. So if there's been a severe dip in financial results for a period of time and there is a sudden improvement in results due to a rebound in prices, Shanghvi does have the ability to pre-empt investors knowing such an event by making a bid before results are publicly known.

Another rational fear I suppose is the massaging of numbers to make them worse than what they really are for the period before an acquisition attempt. This is probably illegal and impractical, but I am not familiar enough with the ins and outs of auditing to know for certain how likely it is for this type of activity to occur.

Conclusion

Taro is obviously cheap on a historical basis and very conservatively managed. Although the generic drug industry is currently in somewhat of a rout, Taro is unlikely to have any losses going forward due to the lack of any debt and industry leading margins. Hence, the only risk of a permanent loss of capital is if you sell at an adverse price due to the result of unexpectedly bad financial performance. I would suggest any position to be bought over the next few quarters so as to mitigate against the risk of being let down and selling your position at a poor price. The focus of the article is to address the most salient issue confronted by most investors in the stock which is the potential conflicts of interest in capital allocation introduced by Shanghvi's interest in both Sun and Taro. I hope to have made a compelling case that Shanghvi's bias is not necessarily to the detriment of minority shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TARO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.