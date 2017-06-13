Guidance Update Sends Shares Tumbling

Thesis

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) should be able to deliver long term growth for its owners, despite a comps sales decline in the current quarter. The big drop in the company's share price seems like a good opportunity to buy.

What happened?

The Cheesecake Factory has announced that it expects second quarter comparable restaurant sales to be down one percent year on year. The company has blamed this, at least partially, on bad weather that resulted in lower patio usage during the last weeks.

Shares of the company traded down 10% in pre-market trading, and are down 9.4% at the time of writing.

Restaurant industry

Most of the company's restaurants are located in the United States, apart from some franchised restaurants in Latin America and the Middle East. The Cheesecake Factory is thus heavily influenced by restaurant trends in the US, which have been negative for a while now:

Blackbox Intelligence reports that industry wide comps sales as well as comps traffic are down not only in May, but over the trailing three months period as well.

With comps sales being down by 1.0% over the last three months and by 1.1% in May, it is not a surprise that The Cheesecake Factory is feeling the heat as well, especially since the company operates 15 restaurants in Texas, the state with the worst industry wide comps print.

The Cheesecake Factory had been able to report increasing comps for many years (29 quarters in a row), but it seems that, in the current quarter, restaurants of the company are only performing in line with the industry average. This is, however, not a reason for a share price slump, especially since the company's shares were not really expensive even before Tuesday's share price drop.

The long term growth outlook remains positive for the company: The Cheesecake Factory operates 194 restaurants right now, and expects to open 8 restaurants this year -- this means a growth rate of a little more than four percent. In addition The Cheesecake Factory expects that five franchised restaurants will be opened this year, which means that the total restaurant growth rate is in the mid to high single digits this year. Since the footprint of the company is still rather small, especially outside of the US, the company should be able to grow its restaurant count at an attractive pace for many years.

By diversifying into new markets (such as Hong Kong, where the first Cheesecake Factory branded restaurant will open this year) the company also becomes less reliant on US restaurant industry trends, and will thus be less affected by industry wide comps sales decreases as the one we have seen over the last months.

Due to its strong cash generation the company can finance new restaurant openings and shareholder returns at the same time:

CAKE Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Even after new restaurant openings the company had $155 million in free cash flow in the last four quarter left over for dividends and stock buybacks. Its dividend yield has grown considerably over the last years and is now roughly on par with the broad market's yield (1.9%), whilst the company's share repurchases have lead to a steep decline in the company's share count over the last decade, as you can see in the above chart.

With a free cash flow yield of more than six percent investors can count on further significant dividend increases and share count reductions over the next years, in addition to the opening of new restaurants, both franchised ones as well as company operated ones.

CAKE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

At less than 18 times this year's earnings and just 16 times next year's earnings The Cheesecake Factory looks attractively valued, both relative to where the company's shares traded in the past and compared to the broad market, that trades very close to all time highs. Tuesday's share price drop thus looks more like a buying opportunity than a reason to sell the shares of this restaurant stock.

Takeaway

The Cheesecake Factory had reported 29 consecutive comps sales increases, but it looks like Q2 will see a small comps sales decrease -- in line with the decline of the whole restaurant industry.

Through new restaurant openings (especially franchised ones in foreign markets) the growth outlook remains positive, and the company continues to return vast amounts of cash to its owners.

Shares look inexpensive right here, which means the most recent share price drop might be a good opportunity to increase (or enter) a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAKE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.