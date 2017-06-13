Alterra Power Corp.: Undervalued Renewable Small Cap With Hidden Catalysts

Shareholders get to invest their money with Ross Beaty, who has a long track record of - quite literally - minting gold.

I. Introduction

Alterra Power Corp. (OTCPK:MGMXF) trades under the Canadian ticker AXY and is a small-cap diversified renewable energy company based out of Vancouver, British Columbia. I came upon the company earlier this year while hunting for bargains in the space after the election of Donald Trump.

Renewables is a fairly straightforward business to understand, with a lot of capital chasing a few prospects. This makes it extremely rare to stumble upon asymmetric opportunities.

The 3 things I look for in this space are:

A business with long-term debt-financed projects secured by even longer term purchase power agreements (PPAs) that provide a decent after-tax leveraged equity IRR. High-quality assets with resources that are price competitive with the grid, ensuring attractive long-term economics. Entrepreneurial management team that will continue to scale its energy portfolio to reduce overall cost of capital.

Alterra manages to check all three boxes while remaining under the radar of most investors. It also has a couple of hidden catalysts, making this one of my highest conviction long ideas of the year.

II. Financials

Price: $5.60

$5.60 Shares outstanding: 58.31M

58.31M Market Cap: $327.7M

$327.7M Capacity Under Mgmt : 825 MW

: 825 MW Long-Term Debt: $252M with the following breakdown:



Corporate debt is roughly $200M with the remainder being non-recourse project debt backed by cash flows from PPAs.

Note: All currency in CAD

There are three main reasons:

Alterra, formerly known as Magma Energy, was founded by legendary mining entrepreneur Ross Beaty (more on him later), who was looking to build a global geothermal company from scratch. Suffice it to say, there was a huge learning curve which led to a lot of value destruction in the early years. This resulted in a stock chart that resembles a failing pharma stock, which does not reflect the now diversified nature of its business. Earnings have been understated due to Alterra's use of the equity method to account for its minority interests. Only its geothermal assets in Iceland are directly consolidated onto its books. A poorly received equity raise in October 2016 sent the stock price tumbling 70% from $7.20 to $4.25 a share. The stock has since rebounded to $5.60. Further shareholder dilution is unlikely, as Alterra's Founder and Chairman Ross Beaty holds a 30% stake in the company.

IV. The Business

Alterra's operations is captured in the following table:

Source: Alterra 2016 Annual Report

I'm going to ignore the negligible solar segment as well as the hydro portion as both Toba Montrose and Jimmie Creek are secured by 35- and 40-year PPAs. Furthermore, the BC provincial government's ambitious (and imo, ill-advised) 1,100 MW Site C dam project will likely put a damper on future demand for hydroelectric projects in the province.

So what investors are left with, essentially, is a U.S. wind and Iceland geothermal play, which is great because I believe these are the two renewables that have the most attractive long-term economics.

1. U.S. Wind Portfolio

Compared to solar, wind is priced more competitively against the grid - even when you take out federal subsidies. This is why wind power has taken an ever larger share in many U.S. states' renewable energy mix. What's more, the majority of these projects are in states governed by Republicans, which minimizes the policy risks against the sector.

In addition to its current 348 MW capacity, Alterra has two large wind projects - Flat Top and Boswell Springs - in the pipeline which will boost its capacity by 200 MW and 320 MW, respectively. Both projects are expected to lock in the full federal production tax credit (PTC) prior to its expiration in four years. Flat Top should commence operations in the second quarter of 2018, and Boswell Springs by 2020.

2. Iceland Geothermal Portfolio

In 2010, Alterra (previously known as Magma Energy) acquired HS Orka, Iceland's geothermal energy company at a time when the country was still dealing with the fallout from the 08-09 recession. As geothermal assets go, HS Orka was the crown jewel, employing some of the world's foremost geothermal experts, with a 30% ownership in the Blue Lagoon thrown in (more on this later). After an absurd PR battle with Icelandic singer Bjork and the sale of a minority interest to a consortium of Icelandic pension funds, Alterra's stake in HS Orka stands at 66.6%.

Alterra's geothermal wells have a current capacity of 174 MW with the potential for as much as 30-50 MW in additional capacity, all of which would be consolidated into Alterra's income statement.

V. Catalysts

Since paying out its inaugural dividend in December 2016, the first and most obvious catalyst is rapid and accelerating dividend growth, which will likely occur even if all investments in future projects were to grind to a halt. This is because the average duration of Alterra's cash flows is 18 years (22 years in North America) while the average financing period is roughly 10 years. Thus, most of the value of contracts is on the back end.

The second, lesser known catalyst is Alterra's 30% interest in the Blue Lagoon:

Source: Alterra 2016 Annual Report

Through its 66.6% ownership in HS Orka, which in turn owns a 30% stake in the Blue Lagoon, Alterra recognized $7.669M in equity income, which means the resort generated $38M in earnings for 2016.

When you factor in the explosive growth of tourism in Iceland with the Blue Lagoon being a must-visit destination, this suggests a valuation of anywhere between 10-15 times earnings, or $380M-$570M. Based on these assumptions, Alterra's stake would be worth anywhere between $80M-$120M. Keep in mind: these estimates are based on previous year's earnings.

At the midpoint of my estimate, this would equal a third of Alterra's current market cap and could wipe out most of the $130M in corporate debt held by Alterra's Swedish holding company.

Since a May news release announcing the potential sale of Blue Lagoon based on "several unsolicited expressions of interest," the stock price has only moved 10%, which seems to me like a $70M underreaction to the likely (and motivated) sale of a non-core asset.

VI. Management

If you have any knowledge of the precious metals sector - or if you're like me and went to school in Vancouver - chances are you've heard of Ross Beaty, founder and chairman of Alterra and Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS).

The man has a reputation for being a "broken slot machine" for his entrepreneurial success in the gold and silver mining sector and for his uncanny ability to create value for shareholders. Mr. Beaty has a track record of turning $1B from shareholders into $5B in value and has done it with too many investments and over too long a period for it to be a fluke. I'd encourage readers to Google him.

But more importantly, Mr. Beaty has a 30% interest in Alterra, which is a sizable portion of his personal net worth. In addition, Alterra has a $35M "Chairman loan" issued by Mr. Beaty himself and has access to an additional $20M line of credit.

I'd say Mr. Beaty's interests are aligned with shareholders.

VII. Valuation

Valuation is more art than science, and it's better to be approximately right than precisely wrong.

I hope I've made a strong enough case that the company is worth more than it's currently trading at. Based on the price move following the May announcement, I'd estimate 20-30% further upside upon the sale of Blue Lagoon, another 15-20% based on management's repeated signals that they intend to pay a larger dividend, and finally another 10%-15% for scale and decreasing cost of capital.

This suggest an upside of 45-65% within a 2-3 year time period.

VIII. Conclusion

To summarize, Alterra is a boring and deceptively simple investment idea with a non-core asset sale on the horizon that should bring in at least $100M, which can be used to delever its balance sheet. It is run by a senior management team of a caliber you rarely find in a thinly traded small-cap company listed on the Canadian stock exchange. Finally, shareholders have the opportunity to invest with a founder who has a track record of - quite literally - minting gold.

