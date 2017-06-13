Our Economy's Clogged Arteries: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

My post last Thursday on "A Perfect Retirement Crisis Storm" provoked an active reader discussion and debate. In particular, I appreciate SA contributor Lawrence J. Kramer's input. He disagreed with my approach, in an articulate and gentlemanly way, and I will respond in this post. You can read his comments here in full, though I will quote him below. In a nutshell, he faults my emphasis on thrift and prefers an economic policy that fosters greater personal consumption. Here is why I cannot agree:

My read of the U.S. economy is that is suffering from some sort of coronary heart disease. Nothing the Fed nor U.S. fiscal authorities have done since the last fiscal crisis has succeeded in inducing the level of economic growth we enjoyed for a couple of generations prior to the crisis. The Fed has applied the defibrillator, and it has only jazzed up the stock market. The government has tried other measures, offering more bacon, pastrami, butter, and high-fat cheeses, and yet...the economy's arteries remain clogged.

What the economy doctors have not tried is the traditional "biblical, sweat-of-thy-brow" approach, as Mr. Kramer disapprovingly calls it. This would entail the economic equivalent of smoking cessation, diet, and exercise. The voters don't favor these methods, and U.S. politicians are nothing if not responsive to popular sentiment.

For his part, Kramer thinks that the U.S. political system has been overly responsive to debt-phobes. He is correct to the extent that, for all the government's frivolous management of the economy (from my perspective), it still has not ventured into the zone of massive debt accumulation which he advocates. Here is the heart of his argument:

For the life of any generation, it gets more stuff from those older than it than it gives to that generation. Gen X has run a massive trade deficit with the Boomers (who ran a trade deficit with the Greatest Generation, and so forth). To absorb that trade deficit - aka retirement savings - the current generation must issue sufficient debt instruments. In the case of the Boomers, that's a very big number. We are failing to issue those instruments because, we say, we don't want to burden our kids with servicing the debt. What we don't realize is that our kids will not only inherit the debt, but they will also inherit the bonds. The intergenerational transfer of the right to payment largely neutralizes the intergenerational obligation of the payments themselves. But, while the debt is held by the older generation, we need to issue it in sufficient amount, with the same implications as a "real" trade deficit - we need a fiscal deficit to create the instruments. The trillion dollar infrastructure shortfall is just rotting there. All we need is the wit to issue the paper to do the work."

So, neither Kramer nor I am satisfied with the economic status quo. The public and the politicians don't want to close the fiscal gap. I would like to close it. And, except for New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, there isn't, yet, a big constituency for a rapid and massive expansion of the debt that Kramer proposes. I'm glad about that last part, because from what I can tell, that approach hasn't worked out all that well for Greece or Venezuela, to cite two contemporary examples.

Kramer had some ideas worthy of consideration. Here's one I could get behind with a very serious modification:

Think how much money we could free up if we doubled Social Security payments at age 85. People could spend down their 401(k) balances to meet the rise in Federal benefits. More of everything we value, from good works to good times, all for very little cost, if one takes into account the income tax on the additional spending and additional benefits."

I like the idea of at least giving Social Security claimants the option of taking a smaller sum today in favor of a larger one later, but am wary of raising taxes to support more spending and benefits.

Cutting to the chase here, I think the key practical difference in our approaches is in our understanding of what is possible. To Kramer, massive debt issuance will provide the liquidity needed to ease the boomers' retirements on a scale matching their demographic size. To my thinking, doing so will merely empty the pockets of future generations who will be paying for their parents' 30-plus year retirements but will themselves experience austerity, poverty, and economic contraction.

As an alternative to current methods of economic policy management (and even more so to Kramer's proposal), I like the idea proposed by economist Laurence Kotlikoff to base our budgets on fiscal gap and intergenerational accounting, which would provide a guide to how much we can equitably tax and spend without punishing the young.

When the defibrillator stops working, but we want to keep living, the only viable solution is to get back into shape.

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. For now, here are today's financial advisor-related links: