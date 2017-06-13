Business Intelligence On The Toy Industry As You Want It - Original, Timely, Accurate, Worldwide

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Business Intel on Toys, a new Marketplace service by Lutz Muller).

It was by sheer accident that I got into the business of providing intelligence services to the toy industry 15 years ago. I had been running toy companies for a while and began getting more and more phone calls from guys in the financial industry who asked me what I thought about this or that company or product. When I looked into this a little more closely, I realized that they did this because there was literally nobody else out there who really knew what he was doing and could talk about all aspects of the toy space from experience gained over years worldwide. Yes, there were plenty of other experts, but they either offered motherhood statements or information simply based on SEC filings and company press releases. This has in fact not changed materially since then.

I have been in senior executive positions in consumer products companies since 1960 on five continents. My involvement with the toy industry dates back to 1984 when, as CEO of DKSH [USA] I had to engineer a turnaround. We decided that we needed to get on to Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) toy shelves for this to succeed; we also knew that we had to come up with something new and exciting for Wal-Mart to consider us. We hence hit upon the idea of transforming crafting, until then a totally adult-focused activity, into something the kids would want to have. And thus the Activity Kit category was born and Wal-Mart took us in. We placed the same range of products with most other large toy retailers, including ToysRUs and Target - some of whose buyers then are still with the industry today [albeit at a much more senior level] and are still returning my phone calls. The turnaround was a success.

I founded Klosters Trading Corp. in 1987 as a vehicle to provide consulting services to the toy industry and its major players. As a result of one of these assignments, I was appointed CEO of Pastime Industries in 1997 - another toy company which had been delisted by all and sundry. By inventing "Children make their own Candy" and "Children make their own Cosmetics", we got back into Wal-Mart, Target (NYSE:TGT), ToysRUs and others. Again, many of these buyers are still in the industry and are still talking to me.

To change gears, in 2003, I began to refocus my efforts to provide market intelligence services to financial institutions and manufacturers active in the toy space. To do so, I leveraged my previous toy experience on three different levels.

One was by creating my own proprietary retailer panel that includes such icons as Wal-Mart, Target, ToysRUs, Barnes+Noble (NYSE:BKS), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and others. This retailer panel provides data on shelf space, sell-through and inventory levels for key toy categories with particular focus on the leading publicly quoted North American manufacturers such as Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Spin Master (OTC:SNMSF) and VTech/Leapfrog (OTC:VTKLF) plus the companies active in Toys To Life products - Lego, Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Disney (NYSE:DIS).

The second was to tap into my existing network of national toy buyers and to successfully expand it to what is now 27 leading retailers in 16 countries worldwide. While these buyers do not provide quantitative data, they do provide insight into trends governing key product groups and key manufacturers. They also give me the data allowing me to rank on a monthly basis the top five brands in the Fashion Doll, Action Figure and Learning Space categories for each of these 27 retailers. It also provides the basis for forward sales projections for the leading toy companies for the quarter and the year which I update on a monthly basis.

The third level are manufacturers in China who produce toys as subcontractors for companies such as Hasbro, Mattel, etc. Their insights are fundamental to getting an understanding of supply chain issues, costs and pricing, manufacturing and technical problems, relationship concerns and other factors governing the relationship between these third-party manufacturers and their company clients.

Today, my two largest financial clients are among the top 10 U.S. banks and my largest manufacturing client is one of the top three non-public toy companies worldwide.

To provide clients with the information they need, I offer two services. One of them is one-on-one phone consultations at an hourly rate. The second is a two-fold monthly newsletter - one part focused on the leading toy companies and the other on the leading toy retailers.

The first - the Toy Manufacturer Newsletter - tells you how the leading retailers perceive what Hasbro, Mattel, Spin Master, JAKKS Pacific and Vtech/Leapfrog are doing. This includes sales projections for the quarter and the year; top brands at leading retailers worldwide for major product groups; market share changes and other company-specific issues. If you follow these companies yet do not want to rely solely on SEC filings and quarterly earnings calls, this is made for you and you cannot find its equal elsewhere.

The second - the Toy Supply Chain Newsletter - looks at the toy space from the perspective of the worldwide market place - what happens in it and what are the retailers doing there - market shares, shelf space for the major brands, inventory and supply chain issues. It is an essential, unique resource for anybody who needs to understand the longer-term direction of the world in which the toy manufacturers operate and who requires insights not solely focused on past financial history.

The reason why my clients consult with me and buy my newsletters is to get the information they need to make rational decisions about the companies they follow. The information I provide to them and the articles I publish are based on original research, proprietary data generation that is continuously updated, a very wide network of knowledgeable and reliable sources unequalled in the industry, and more than 30 years of experience in the toy space both as senior company executive and consultant.

If you are looking for exclusive, insider-quality information about the toy industry and the companies that operate within it, please consider signing up for Business Intel On Toys today. I'd love to have you on board.