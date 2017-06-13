Honeywell: Shareholders Push Back

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is the Dan Loeb and his activist hedge fund Third Point target. The company is quietly pushing back against Loeb's push to breakup the industrial company. As I mentioned last month, Honeywell will likely fend off the activist by pushing back against the aerospace unit spinoff. After all, it's in the company's best interest to keep this business and to reap the rewards of its 'investments.'

Gaining momentum for Dan Loeb won't be easy either, as shares continue to hit new all-time highs.

And Honeywell shareholders are already resisting calls for the breakup. Honeywell said it'd make a decision this fall on whether to consider a breakup. Honeywell Chairman David Cote has said that certain HON shareholders are already pushing back against Loeb's aerospace spinoff plan. The big thesis, Honeywell has invested a lot in the aerospace business over the past few years, if the company does the spinoff, current investors would miss out on these investments. Then there's the fact that some investors wouldn't be able to keep their Honeywell shares if the aerospace unit was spunoff.

As Cote notes, "That is a big part of what we're getting on investor reaction. 'Gee, I helped you invest all this money. Now you're going to split this off. Based on my ownership charter, I'm not going to be able to own that company anymore."'

The aerospace business is cyclical and a long-cycle business, so seeing the payoff takes time. Honeywell is rolling out broadband for aircraft internet service this year, just one of the Honeywell's new services that should start hitting the market in the interim. Then there's the potential for a turnaround in aircraft demand with rising defense budgets and an increase in flight hours.

Honeywell needs to keep the aerospace business. Instead, the key catalyst will be an overhaul of the other lower-margin and underperforming businesses. I'd expect a spinoff of one of the lower-margin businesses like autos or petrochemicals before the aerospace unit. Dan Loeb says that spinning off the aerospace business unlocks $20 billion, but over the long-term, Honeywell can easily outperform that number with its aerospace investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.