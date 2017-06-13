Nu Skin Enterprises: A Peter Lynch Stalwart With Uber Upsides

After tumbling from its peak share price in 2014, the stock is gaining momentum for past two years; yet valuation indicates it is undervalued with 19% upsides.

As a leading wellness products seller with more than $2B in revenues, Nu Skin is generating attractive earnings, paying increasing dividends, and executing prudent share repurchases.

In 2012, Andrew Left (a notorious short seller with arguably unmatched accuracy) alleged that Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) - a firm that directly sells wellness products - was operating an illegal multi-level marketing ("MLM") business in China. Despite that shocking news, share price continues to levitate to its peak in H2 2013.

Source: Google Finance

Next year, the stock lost roughly 50% as the bubble of optimism was popped (due to the shareholder's lawsuit filed in the federal court of Utah on Jan. 21, 2014, claiming that Nu Skin failed to disclose its marketing violation). To add further injury to the insult, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce went public with their probing on the firm.

In similar fashion, the share price of peers, notably, Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) also tumbled. In addition, the bad press not only affected the equity but it also caused the loss of business performance in 2014 (as sales leaders ditched due to the apprehensiveness of potential litigation).

In surely and steady steps, Nu Skin successfully implemented its turnaround. First, the lawsuit was settled for $47M. Proper efforts were then implemented, for instance, the further education of sales associates. Its business model also increases the emphasis on the direct selling to customers.

Today, the company has been posting good earnings as well as further strengthening its business moat. Amidst what is seemingly a successful turnaround, this Peter Lynch's stalwart (defined as a large company that is modestly growing) is still on sales at a bargain based on notable valuation metrics.

About Nu Skin

Headquartered in Provo, Utah, Nu Skin Enterprises is a $3B plus capitalization company with more than $2B annual sales (in premium quality personal care, nutrition, and technology products). The firm conducts its business via the directly selling to customers as well as a global network of sales leaders.

Source: Reuters

As of Dec. 2016, Nu Skin is employing 61,267 sales leaders while directly selling their products to 988,000 customers. For the year prior, there were 67,575 and 994,000 leaders and clients, respectively.

Source: Nu Skin 2016 Annual Report

The Vast Asian Market

According to our research on Nu Skin's peer, Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA), "The Asian markets have extensive sales growth opportunity. As part of Asia-Pacific, China has a vast number of highly receptive customers." Similar to the dominant sales of its competitor, 80% of Nu Skin's sales were captured there in Q1 2017.

With key firms enjoying substantial growth in the Asian markets, it is imperative for Nu Skin to maintain competitive strength in this region for continued growth.

Favorable Financials And Increasing Dividends

From 2015 to 2016, sales growth have seemingly cooled off; however, the total money (or net income) that the firm pocketed increased by 7.5%. According to the famed investor, Peter Lynch, so long as the net earnings continue to increase the sales decline should be inconsequential.

Source: Nu Skin 2016 Annual Report

For 2017, Nu Skin projected a net earnings increase between $3.10 to $3.25. This represents more than 20% improvement compared to last year. The favorable earnings and increasing cash enabled the company to raise dividends by 77.5% (80 cents to $1.42) from 2012 to 2016.

Prudent Share Repurchase

Of note, when a firm is operating a highly profitable business yet its shares are undervalued, it is prudent to buy back shares that, in and of itself, increases the stock price. Accordingly, Nu Skin's Board of Director approved the repurchase program back in Oct. 2015.

As of the end of 2016, there was a total of 3,484,891 shares bought at $58.97 average. For Q1 2017, $6.7M worth of equity were accumulated. What this implies is two-folds. First, at the current $58.56 market price, Nu Skin is a deep bargain. Else, the company wouldn't repurchase shares if they are overvalued. Second, we expect future equity appreciation, as there is $192.9M left under the repurchasing program.

Source: Nu Skin 2016 Annual Report

A Bargain Buy Based On Comparative Market Analysis

Using comparative market analysis, we calculated the 22 P/E average for peers (at the exclusion of outliers). Applied that multiple to the Nu Skin's 2017 average earnings estimate of $3.17 yielded $70 per share. At the $58.39 market price versus the calculated true worth, the firm is on sales by more than 19%.

Source: Google Finance

Investment Risks

As with other companies operating in the personal wellness market (with mostly sales in Asia), any regulatory change can hamper sales growth. Nevertheless, key companies like Herbalife , Usana, and Nu Skin are thriving after the MLM debacle.

In addition, competing bees tend to attract the honey jar of profits as Warren Buffett stated. So with increasing earnings in Asia, we expect stronger competition over time (which ultimately reduces the profits margin). And this effect is arguably started to kick in for Nu Skin; however, the company is still able to increase net earnings that, in and of itself, mattered most.

Conclusion

Despite controversial practices in the past, Nu Skin shed those misfortunes, and its promotional activities are seemingly in compliance with China's laws. Thriving under an optimized business model and a strengthened moat in Asia, the firm has been able to generate increasing net earnings despite that sales growth have cooled off, more or less. The prudent shares buybacks and increasing dividends are also rewarding loyal investors. As the company's intrinsic value (indicated by favorable valuation metrics) is increasing, the market is still undervaluing Nu Skin.

All in all, we expect Nu Skin to generate at least 19% appreciation in the medium terms, thus representing a prudent stalwart purchase for the intelligent investors.

Author Note: If you enjoy reading our research, be sure to click the "follow" button for the latest insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.