BlackBerry: Key Earnings Items To Watch

Next Friday, June 23rd, we'll get fiscal Q1 results from BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY), a week earlier than the original date provided on the firm's site. Shares of the company have soared since the last earnings report, primarily thanks to a major lawsuit settlement with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) that will add nearly a billion in cash. As BlackBerry continues its multi-year turnaround, investors will get a key update on the company's progress, and hopefully, some details as to how management plans to move forward from here.

The company will report a variety of numbers next week. Current analyst estimates call for GAAP revenues of $264.51 million, a decline of 37.6% over the prior year period. Non-GAAP revenues will be higher, and last quarter the difference was $11 million. On the bottom line, analysts are calling for flat non-GAAP net income, while on a GAAP basis the company will likely report a decent loss.

I expect to see a non-GAAP profit, but that's only after up to 10 or more adjustments that the company continues to make. Hopefully, management realizes at some point that if you record these every quarter, they are not one-time items and shouldn't be excluded from reality.

Hopefully, the company will also clear up some of the confusion seen at the most recent earnings reports regarding its segment reporting. As BlackBerry shifts away from internal hardware development, it has had some reporting discrepancies between the hardware/mobility solutions category and software/services segment that make comparisons to past periods very murky. In fact, CEO John Chen said a few months ago that the confusion needs to be cleared up, because so many questions on the call were making him want to poke himself in the eye.

The company is looking to grow its software/services business in the mid-to-high teens, percentage wise, in the current fiscal year. The first two quarters of the prior fiscal year had much lower revenue figures, meaning percentage growth should be easier to come by this quarter and next. If BlackBerry wants to accelerate this growth, it needs to use some of that significant cash balance. Since we are already two weeks into Q2, even if an acquisition was announced soon, it's likely that it wouldn't provide any benefits until Q3 at the earliest, and obviously, Q1 is already behind us.

With shares soaring since the last earnings report, there will be a bit of added pressure for the company to deliver. Additionally, the stock could go into earnings close to its 50-day moving average (currently at $10.20 but rising), so that could come into play on a bad report.

All eyes will be on the software/services business, and analysts will be asking questions about the latest news regarding QNX. Management needs to start putting the company's cash to use. At this point, acquisitions would be much better than share repurchases, and would help the future growth story. We'll find out next week if shares can hold their recent gains, or if this is just the latest round of hype that doesn't hold.

