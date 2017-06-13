BlackBerry: It's Time To Justify The Run

What a year it has been for BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Credit: Tal Group

The Waterloo-based company has been engineering a turnaround for a few years now, but many analysts and potential investors have remained skeptical for just about as long. The stock's fortune began to change as recently as April 2017. Since then, after a couple of upbeat sell side reports and an arb settlement with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), shares have been up more than 50% in just over two months, and the price has returned to early-2015 levels.

I can't help but point out, however, that not that much has in fact changed for BlackBerry in terms of business fundamentals since April. In my view, the overwhelming majority of the stock's recent run has been fueled by hopes that the company will finally find its way to sustainable top line and margin improvement, in addition to short covering (see below the sharp reduction in short interest since April).

BBRY Short Interest data by YCharts

The charts below suggest that, both on a forward EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA bases, BBRY's valuations have nearly doubled since calendar 1Q17. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for fiscal 2018 and 2019 have remained nearly flat over the past 90 days.

BBRY EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

Late next week, BlackBerry will have its opportunity to prove that the company has indeed crossed the inflection point and is heading towards growth and profitability once again. The company reports fiscal 1Q18 earnings, with revenue and EPS expectations set at $265 million and about a penny, respectively.

A solid print will be crucial for the recent stock price run to be justified.

Earnings report: Back to fundamentals

Last quarter, I explained how BlackBerry's earnings beat had been driven mostly by aggressive opex management. What I considered to be a much more important topic of discussion, namely growth in the company's crucial Software and Services segment, stayed only flat compared to the first quarter of the fiscal year.

When the company reports fiscal 1Q18 next week, I expect software to finally show substantial signs of improvement, at the risk of deterioration in investor sentiment and stock price momentum. A potentially more timid performance in the quarter could be countered by a more upbeat outlook on the software business for the remainder of fiscal 2018, which would likely maintain the recent optimism intact. As the reader may remember, CEO John Chen did not dive into much detail last quarter on his P&L guidance for the current year.

Less importantly but still on my radar, I will be curious to see how much farther down BlackBerry will be able to drive opex. Last quarter, excluding gain or loss from sale of assets, opex came in nearly 30% below year-before levels, which I found impressive. As I have mentioned in the past, "BlackBerry is a highly profitable company from a gross margin perspective (60% GAAP last quarter, with software and services hovering around 80%). So containing the growth of opex can cause a welcome op leveraging effect that would make it easier for the company to finally achieve sustainable bottom-line profitability in the future."

On the stock

In my view, fiscal 1Q18 will be a "show-me" quarter for the Canadian tech company. The stock has rushed ahead in the past couple of months, and BlackBerry now needs to follow through with solid results for share price to remain at heightened levels.

I do not doubt the company's ability to survive and eventually thrive as a niche software company, despite optimism around QNX and the auto vertical possibly looking a bit overdone. But I cannot comfortably justify a buy ahead of the print after valuations have shot up as fast as they have in the past several weeks.

For now, I will remain on the sidelines and watch as BlackBerry tries to solidify its turnaround. I understand that, as a potential investor, I may very well miss the boat (if I haven't already) as I continue to wait for the company to show more definitive signs of sustainable improvement. But that strategy seems much more prudent and appealing to me than taking the risk that the recent stock price jump might have been a bit premature.

