Producer Price Index - Fed Gears Up To Raise Interest Rates On False Signal

With inflation falling, this will be a mistake for the Fed and could cause market disruptions.

Most of the gain is due to a rebound in oil/gas and easy comparative base periods.

Overview:

The Producer Price Index, a measure of inflation, rose 2.4% vs. 2.5% last month.

Producer Price Index ex. food and energy rose 1.9%, a 20 basis point decline from 2.1% last month.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) program measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output. The prices included in the PPI are from the first commercial transaction for many products and some services. (BLS)

Inflation continues to decelerate as I've outlined in past articles and the Federal Reserve is set up to raise rates tomorrow. The Federal Reserve only looks at the current rate of inflation (over 2%) and does not look at where inflation is going.

Inflation is going lower and the Fed raising rates is a policy mistake. This mistake is continually being confirmed by the bond market as the 10-2 treasury spread hits is flattest level in years.

If the 10-2 spread flattens further after tomorrow's rate hike, a policy mistake will be officially confirmed and this could signal lower inflation and growth to come, a bullish sign for bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT).

Producer Price Index:

(BLS)

PPI was increasing quite rapidly throughout 2016. The Fed should have been more aggressive in raising rates during a period of accelerating inflation. This deceleration is likely the beginning of many months of declining inflation growth.

(BLS)

Core PPI shows a similar picture. Both measures show PPI over 2%, the Fed mandate for inflation. The issue is that the Fed is not acting in a forward looking manner.

(BLS)

The picture above is PPI with each month's comparative base period. Low (or negative) comparative periods push up the year-over-year growth readings. The past 12 months have had a negative comparative period which accounts for most of the inflation gains. As the chart shows, the back half of the year has increasingly difficult comparative periods at a time when inflation is already rolling over. If PPI is decelerating with a negative base period, it will fall precipitously with a difficult comparative period. The Fed is therefore raising interest rates into the rollover of inflation, something the bond market has been signaling for a long time.

Other Inflation Data:

(BLS)

CPI has already put in its peak and the graph shows a similar situation as it pertains to the comparative periods in the last half of the year. Given the set up we have now, it would not be surprising to see CPI turn negative year over year as we get closer to 2018.

(BLS)

I've used this chart many times before (CPI and DBC, a basket of commodities) to front run inflation's next move.

What will the Fed do when they raise rates to 1% and inflation approaches zero?

Policy Mistake:

The Fed has nearly a 100% chance of raising interest rates tomorrow as indicated by fed funds futures.

The yield curve continues to flatten as we approach the interest rate hike. We are near the flattest level on the 10-2 spread in 5 years. The flatter the yield curve, the lower the market perceives the prospects for growth and inflation. The bond market is signaling that this rate hike is likely to be a policy mistake.

Takeaway:

The Fed is gearing up to make a mistake tomorrow as they raise interest rates. The ultimate confirmation of this will be the reaction in the bond market over the next several days.

I am not terribly interested in what the market reaction is minutes or hours after the rate increase. I am, however, very interested in how the bond market trades in the weeks after the rate hike.

If the 10-year bond yield falls and the yield curve flattens in the days/weeks after the Fed policy change, this will be definitive confirmation of a Federal Reserve mistake and a strong signal from the bond market that lower growth and inflation are around the corner.

I do believe this will in fact happen which is why I am still long TLT as I believe this is currently the best core holding in a balanced portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.