What Should Apple Do With Its Cash? That's Easy, Buy Disney

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is currently sitting on over $255 billion in cash, which is a record for non-financial companies. Apple's cash has grown to such a large amount because 94% of it is being held overseas as the company awaits a tax holiday to bring it back to the US. There is plenty of speculation about what Apple will do with the cash, but before we get to that, I want to put this number into perspective.

What $255 Billion in Cash Means:

Apple's cash alone would be the 13th most valuable company in the S&P 500, trailing only Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), General Electric (NYSE:GE), and AT&T (NYSE:T).

Apple could buy every single team in the four major professional sports leagues in the US, and would still have almost $100 billion left.

Apple's cash is greater than the GDPs of Chile, Finland, Portugal, and Venezuela.

Apple could pay every single person in the world about $35.

There are a few different opinions of what Apple should do with their cash. The most likely use of this cash with be a combination of share buybacks, increasing its dividend, and paying off some of the $75 billion in long-term debt the company has on its books. Apple recently announced that it is increasing its stock buyback program by $35 billion. This does not mean Apple will use all $35 billion, but let's assume that they do. On top of the repurchase program, let's also assume the company pays off all its long-term debt and doubles its current dividend. Apple would still have almost $120 billion in cash left.

Doing those three things would certainly return the most immediate value to shareholders, but there are two other options Apple should consider. The first is investing more in its Services businesses, which includes the App Store, Apple Music, and hopefully video content at some point. The second option is making a big acquisition, preferably one that helps to expand its current Services business.

Investors are concerned that Apple has become too reliant on its iPhone sales and is too vulnerable to the movements of the smartphone market. There is also the lack of innovation Apple has shown since the death of Steve Jobs in 2011. Outside of the Apple watch, which has only been a minor success, the company has had trouble producing new hit products since the iPad in 2010. Sales of the tablet have declined for three straight years, which has put Apple in a situation where the iPhone accounted for two-thirds of the company's revenue last quarter. Growing its Services business could provide Apple with a new form of revenue to help diversify its business and removes some of the pressure on their annual hardware sales.

Investors have speculated that Apple could use its hoard of cash to buy companies like Disney (NYSE:DIS) or Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). While I think that this is extremely unlikely, it is a better option than attempting to grow its Services business organically. Content is king and advertisers but their dollars where the eyes are. It will be important for Apple to develop some of its own content, but I don't think it would make much sense for Apple to try to compete organically with Netflix or Amazon in this space. Even though they are worth about $100 billion more than Netflix, I think Disney is the more attractive acquisition target for Apple.

The combination of Apple and Disney would create the world's first $1 trillion company and would bring together one of the world's best technology companies with one of the world's best entertainment companies. This new super company would own some of the most successful and recognizable brands, including: Disneyland, ESPN, iPhone, iPad, Mac Computer, Marvel, and Pixar.

While it is unlikely either of them could survive in this space on their own, the combination of the two could leverage Apple's distribution and installed base with Disney's ability to churn out content to create a streaming giant capable of taking on Netflix and Amazon in the VOD space. Disney is unmatched in the movie making business. As we saw recently with Beauty and the Beast, which made over $1 billion dollars, Disney is able to constantly reproduce and re-release classic movies. Disney makes minor changes to these movies and is able to tap into older viewer's nostalgia, while also attracting a new, younger demographic. This cycle of recycling movies will allow Disney to continue to produce high-grossing movies in perpetuity.

Not only is Disney able to alter classic movies, but their new movies such as Frozen, which is the highest-grossing animated film of all time, have done extremely well. In 2016, five of the 10 highest grossing films were Disney movies: Captain America: Civil War, Finding Dory, The Jungle Book, Star Wars: Rogue One, and Zootopia. After these movies are done being shown in theatres, they would be available anytime exclusively to subscribers of Apple's streaming service. Apple could also use Pixar and Marvel to create some Apple original series that could rival some of what Netflix currently offers.

While it would require an entire separate article to look at this from Disney's side, one thing to point out is that the companies are already pretty close. Disney's CEO Bob Iger currently sits on Apple's board and a sale to Apple would solve Disney's CEO succession problems.

So Should You Invest in Apple?

There have been two recent downgrades of Apple (I wrote about one here). Both of these downgrades focused on risks with the iPhone 8 cycle, but as a long-term investor should you care about some of these short-term risks?

While you should always consider all the risks in a particular investment, the short answer is no. Weakness in a particular iPhone cycle should not change your long-term outlook on Apple. Apple dominates their respective market. It is rare to get the opportunity to buy a market dominator at a below market valuation, but the recent pullback has given investors the opportunity to do just that. Apple is currently trading at a Forward P/E of 13.79 compared to an 18.97 Forward P/E for the S&P 500.

Apple is a great company that is very well positioned to return value to shareholders over the next few years. The company is also actively expanding into new areas to help relieve some of their reliance on the iPhone, which would eliminate some of the long-term risk in Apple. Regardless of what Apple decides to do with their mountain of cash, I want to be in a position to benefit from it. The recent pullback in Apple has been a tremendous buying opportunity and any short-term weakness in the company, or tech industry as a whole, should be treated as such moving forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.