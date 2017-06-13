Coherus Biosimilar Knockback Gives Amgen Neulasta On Life

Coherus Biosciences' (NASDAQ:CHRS) 27% share-price plunge on news that US approval of its lead biosimilar project will be delayed by a year seems justified. The California-based group will be denied the revenue stream from what had been forecast as the third biggest-selling biological copycat in 2022, and may have given rival Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) a chance to catch up.

The compete response letter is also a knock to Coherus' investor sentiment, as it remains one of the few small players trying to move independently in the US biosimilar market. Perhaps the only bright note in the company's day is a US Supreme Court decision that paves the way for biosimilars to launch after FDA approval, rather than waiting at least six months.

Try again

Coherus said today the FDA wanted a re-analysis of samples of its Neulasta biosimilar with a revised immunogenicity assay and more data on its manufacturing processes. CHS-1701 will not need to be tested in oncology patients again; Coherus will not be required to provide additional samples, and good manufacturing practices have not been challenged.

EvaluatePharma's consensus of sellside analysts put sales of CHS-1701 at $648m in 2022.

In a call with analysts, Coherus executives said the FDA wants a more sensitive assay to be used in the immunogenicity analysis to provide more robust data - Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat wrote that assays available today are more sensitive than the ones Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) used in its original Neulasta approval.

The Coherus executives said no neutralising antibodies have been detected in their analyses so far.

Resubmission and review should take 13 months, they added. This has the potential to put launch out to late 2018 or early 2019 - on track with what Mylan has been forecasting with its pegfilgrastim biosimilar. The reason for that is US law requires that biosimilar manufacturers give a 180-day notice to original manufacturers, and courts had ruled that the notice could not be issued until FDA approval, stretching a 13-month approval delay to a 19-month launch delay.

No six-month wait

At least, that was true until today. The US Supreme Court, in reviewing the case of the first US biosimilar launch, Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Zarxio, ruled that lower courts had erred when deciding that the 180-day clock could only begin with approval. In theory, this would allow the biosimilar manufacturers to send the manufacturing notice 180 days ahead of the FDA decision deadline, and launch on approval.

It is not clear whether Mylan was assuming the six-month delay when it provided launch guidance, so in essence this could be a draw for the two companies seeking to launch a Neulasta copycat.

The high court's decision was largely friendly to biosimilar manufacturers, in that it affirmed earlier rulings that they are not required to share patent data with innovator companies - the so-called "patent dance" - as the biosimilar law tried to mandate. The only decision that justices did not rule on was whether Novartis violated unfair competition laws in California - lower courts improperly relied only on federal law in making that judgement and need to refer to state law, the Supreme Court said.

The ruling will be a minor balm to Coherus. Its main focus needs to be on ensuring that there are no surprises the next time the regulator reviews the CHS-1701 application.