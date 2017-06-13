Blue Apron: The Amazon Of Food?

Unlike many growth stock IPOs, Blue Apron Holdings (Pending:APRN) has a clear pathway to profitability as revealed in its June 1st S-1 filing. To sum up the operations statement from 2014-2016, revenue grew at an 117% GAGR over the last three periods from $77,806 to $795,416 (numbers in thousands) while COGS grew at a 95% GAGR over the same period. Put differently, COGS went from 93% of revenue to 67% - an impressive 26 point improvement in gross margins.

Blue Apron's improving margins are a good sign because cash burn will not grow at an astronomical rate as sales volume increases. The good margins also suggest Blue Apron will be able squeeze competitors on pricing if it needs to. It is also possible that the company is leaving market share on the table by not tightening margins in its growth stage.

But regardless, what is most impressive is that Blue Apron is able to manage to gain so much market share without having to "run the engine hot" by operating the business on an unscalable and uneconomical model to force growth. True to form, Blue Apron's topline has grown by 1,000% in three years while its bottom line (net loss) has only increased by 78% in that same period of time.

Valuation and Challenges

Blue Apron Holdings has recently been valued at around $2 billion by private equity analysts. This number is likely to increase by the time the company actually completes its IPO probably sometime in 2018. But at an equity value of $2 billion, Blue Apron would have a P/S ratio of somewhere around 2, slightly lower than the average of the S&P500.This would look extraordinarily low considering the Blue Apron's rapid growth rate, but it is arguably a fair multiple. Especially considering the fact that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) a comparable business only traded at 1.75-2.3x sales from 2015 to the present. This is despite Amazon's relatively large gross margin of 35%.

Amazon is relevant for another reason: potential competition. The two businesses already have significant overlap, and Blue Apron's market doesn't have a large moat or many barriers to entry. That being said, the weak moat isn't as big a problem as it looks on the surface - after all, Amazon's business doesn't have many barriers to entry either but that didn't stop the company from becoming wildly successful.

Blue Apron's success or failure will depend on establishing a competitive advantage based on subjective factors like brand recognition and reputation. In this regard, Blue Apron has a first mover advantage over many potential competitors. On top of this, Amazon (if it decides to compete) may struggle to successfully brand itself in the fresh food business and may choose to expand their presence in the market through a lesser-known subsidiary business or an acquisition. Blue Apron could be a take over target for such an acquisition.

Conclusion

Blue Apron's S-1 filing is interesting because unlike many companies in its position, Blue Apron has a clear pathway to profitability through rapidly improving margins and top-line growth. The most recent valuations put the company's value at around $2 billion, giving it an acceptable sales multiple of 2x - although this will probably change before the IPO. As always, the attractiveness of the stock from an investment perspective will depend on the IPO price. The company is clearly viable, but if the stock is too expensive that won't matter. APRN looks attractive with a P/S of 2-6.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.