Realty Income: Extraordinary Buying Opportunity

Introduction

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has an excellent reputation both among Wall Street analyst and retail investors. This is due to mostly two reasons:

1) The company pays a monthly dividend

2) The company has been so extremely reliable that investors would not ever dare to think of a dividend cut.

Many times I've heard and read the phrase "O might not raise a year, but it will never cut." While I agree that O's dividends are safe, such a sweeping generalization does not pass the smell test. O's value lies in its business model and most importantly, growing dividends. Not surprisingly, the reasons for O's excellent reputation are also the reason for its premium valuation. Some consider this company to be overvalued and some consider the premium well deserved. I happen to be in the latter camp and here's why.

The tenants

Many already know that O is an internally managed triple net lease REIT. The company has been able to deliver exceptional returns due to its economies of scale and low operating costs. Around 45% of O's revenue is generated by tenants that are rated as investment grade. This is a key point because it implies that a very large percentage of their tenants will most likely not have any trouble with paying the bills.

As a quick side note: Notice that "45% of O's revenue is generated by tenants that are rated as investment grade" is very different from "45% of O's tenants are investment grade". This might seem like semantics, but it does not necessarily follow that 45% of tenants also produce 45% of revenues. Sometimes, companies might write such sentences to convey that the situation is more positive than reality would allow to conclude. Of course, this is not the case with O.

The other two positives takeaways that I would note are:

1) O manages a well-diversified portfolio. The biggest concentration of revenue is Walgreens with 6.8% of revenue

2) Its biggest customer is rated as investment grade.

Dividend is safe

The dividend is stable. With a payout ratio of 83.5%, we can also conclude that the dividend is adequately covered. There is still some room left for growth. Investor that look to purchase for the long-term, say 20-30 years from now, shouldn't have much pause regarding their decision to purchase. There is no indication nor reason for the stream of dividends to be cut.

An added extra bonus is that the company has recently redeemed the preferred share. This action also has a meaningful impact on improving the safety of the dividend by reducing the interest drag and debt principal. Furthermore, it also frees up cash flow that can be spend on increasing their asset base. There has even been speculation regarding an improved credit rating. If this were to materialize, the company could lower its cost of debt and further improve their cash flow.

Overpriced or nicely priced

The case for overvalued is easily made. O trades at around 18x FFO while many other triple net leases are trading at 11x FFO or below. REITs that come to mind are VER and SRC. However, none of these two companies have the solid track record that O has. SRC's payout ratio is dangerously high and was boosted by a onetime benefit in the last quarter. The company's net income would even have been negative had it not been for that $16 million boost. VER, while on the right track, is still plagued by its history of mismanagement.

Now that the company has a new CEO, this will be forgotten sooner rather than later. Mismanagement is especially egregious with REIT investors since these investors tend to really hold for the long-term instead of the next 1-2 years.

Now, if we consider that O rarely trades around the $56, we should really start to wonder if this is overvalued. Of course, we shouldn't put too much weight behind previous price action. I'm saying that this may well be a buying opportunity that rarely presents itself.

Conclusion

While I definitely agree that investors are paying a fair price, they are also purchasing great value. I do not see O's share price depreciating much from current levels. I have placed my orders and am looking forward to purchasing a very nice 4.5% from excellent management. It is my opinion that the stock price movement of recent weeks have been a severe overreacting. As such, I believe this is an extraordinary opportunity for me to purchase additional income.

