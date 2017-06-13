Applied Optoelectronics: More Room To Run?

Applied Optoelectronics is currently enjoying the digitization of the global economy. The need for mobile devices, video, cloud and social are driving exponential growth.

Applied Optoelectronics up over 500% this year, from $9 per share to $75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is an organization that has experienced exponential growth within the last few years. The digitization of the global economy has been favorable for Applied Optoelectronics.

Though Applied Optoelectronics is not expensive in today's market, it's important to caution readers that this is a very volatile name.

One of the value drivers for AAOI stands in the fact that they are a vertically integrated provider. As stated in their investor day presentation, being vertically integrated allows them to:

Provide faster time to market solutions.

Lowers costs of production.

Mature Yield Control.

Offer flexible capacity support.

Provide rapid responses to customers & market demand.

These 5 narratives allow Applied Optoelectroniccs to be agile and nimble as they serve 4 key markets, the CATV, data center, FTTH (Fiber to the Home) and Telecom markets.

These markets have one thing in common driving Applied Optoelectronics demand, and that's the fact that they are all modernizing to the latest and greatest in optical technologies. For instance, telecom providers are needing to shift from copper to optical, while data centers continuously need to upgrade their optical environment to 40GB and 100 GM. The continuous need to expand, refresh and replenish is continuous at the moment.

That said, you've likely heard this all before, every now and then a company ends up in a sweet spot of a bullish market or economy, and very seldom does it justify over the 500% growth Applied Optoelectronics has experienced in the last 52 weeks. So what's so different about this name?

Digging into the financials and taking a look at the growth drivers, something jumps out. Within the datacenter business, you will notice in 2016 Amazon accounted for a whopping 55% of gross revenue, while Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) accounted for 18% of gross revenues. Furthermore, in 2016 alone, 77% of Applied Optoelectronics' revenue came from the internet data center market.

I found this to be shocking! But however, not a complete detractor. Plain and simple, the story around data center growth is real and will likely continue for the next few years out. But, then again, my comfort level in having any organization depend 50% of revenues on a company like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) makes me as comfortable as going for a light jog on highway 95.

Of all companies, Amazon! These guys eat markets and industries for a living, and can't imagine a business environment where Amazon doesn't take a stance to at the very least renegotiate that contract.

From my viewpoint, and kindly note, I'm no fiber-optical specialist, it's highly unlikely Amazon will go into the optical manufacturing business to achieve vertical integration within their data center and cloud business. Though, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is currently doing so, it's unlikely Amazon ever will as they just don't have that kind of cash.

Also worth noting, that I don't think a company such as Amazon that's experiencing such high growth in cloud and data center services would pull a complete change of direction and find a different optical provider. The Amazons and Microsofts of the world just have "bigger fishes to fry."

Also, consider the fact that an architectural transformation such as a vendor change would come as a risk to their hosting/cloud availability business, which in my view is a risk not worth taking. Customer acquisitions and new market creation is where the current focus is in organizations like Amazon and Microsoft, not building fiber optic solutions to achieve vertical integration.

Valuation

For a company that has experienced 500% growth in the past year, it's hard to believe that the valuation isn't to the moon. Applied Optoelectronics trades at 14x times FY17 earnings, meaning this name can still rocket higher if their strategy stays intact.

Must caution, shorts are circling the name, and have been for a bit. AAOI shares currently have a 40% short interest.

How to play it

I'd recommend dipping your toe in the name if you can stomach the risk of 50% of revenues coming from one vendor. AAOI has presented an opportunity on a recent pullback (see below), which is quite an attractive entry point.

Generally, I'd recommend dollar cost averaging in a stock 20% at a time, but this name has such a high beta, I'd recommend 10% on pullbacks, while taking profits when you can. AAOI has recently experienced a significant pullback on Friday, June 9th.

Would also recommend not owning this name during earnings announcements, if they were to lose Amazon or Microsoft as a customer, this stock would likely drop 50%-70%.

Conclusion:

As stated earlier, one simply cannot ignore this type of performance in a span of 52 weeks. If the story stays intact, and AAOI can continue to keep its 2 main customers, Amazon and Microsoft, my price target for the name is $93 for the next 6 months, roughly 27% percent upside, and please know I'm being conservative.

That being said, I am not recommending this name; it's just too dangerous of a situation for me to recommend, but again, I just can't ignore it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAOI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.