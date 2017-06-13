Buffett's Apple Buy A No-Brainer

Warren Buffett is finding it increasingly difficult to invest Berkshire Hathaway’s surplus cash. He is a strong supporter of repurchase of shares if the price is right.

Investment Thesis

Over its last 4 fiscal years, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has generated $175.6B in net income at an average of $43.9B per year. It has applied $133.0B (75.7%) of that net income to repurchasing its own shares. Apple's enormous free cash flow (FCF), coupled with a low P/E ratio, enables it to maximise the benefit of share repurchases for continuing shareholders. In addition, its FCF is able to fund a solid and growing dividend on top of the share repurchases.

Furthermore, its ongoing generation of profits and FCF is supported by one of the world's leading brand names. This company has everything a superb capital allocator like Warren Buffett could possibly look for. It has a strong brand, it pays a dividend into Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) coffers, and it supports its EPS and share price growth with large and affordable share repurchases. It is, in its own right, a superb capital allocator.

Investing In Apple Ahead Of Repurchase Of Berkshire Hathaway Shares

Warren Buffett knows he cannot leave Berkshire Hathaway's cash reserves idle without impacting on returns. At the right price, he will use that cash to buy back Berkshire Hathaway shares. But the average January 2017 closing share price of Apple was $119.57, giving a P/E ratio of 13.97. The comparable average closing share price for Berkshire Hathaway was $162.27, giving a P/E ratio of 16.63. It is not surprising Berkshire Hathaway did not repurchase its own shares, but purchased 72 million Apple shares in January 2017.

Berkshire's Profit To Date On those 72 Million Apple Shares Purchased In January 2017

TABLE 1 below shows an estimation of how much Berkshire has gained to date from its January purchase of Apple shares.

TABLE 1

The $86M for dividends will be included in Berkshire Hathaway's 1st half 2017 net income. The unrealized share gains of $2.1B will not be included in the 1st half net income but will be included in comprehensive net income and added to shareholders' funds. If there is a correction in the share market, unrealized losses would be treated in a similar manner.

The Apple Investment Will Likely Achieve A Minimum 10% Return For Berkshire Even If Apple Inc. Earnings Show No Growth Over The Next 4 Years.

The simplest way to provide an understanding of how Apple can provide a minimum return of 10% for Berkshire, even with flat earnings is to provide the assumptions and calculations.

Looking Back

First, in TABLE 2 below, I provide details of the performance of Apple over the past 4 years, 2013 to 2016.

TABLE 2

For the 4 years ending in 2016, share price gains alone provided an average return of 13.46% per year, and dividends would have further added to that return. Part of the share price gain came from an increase in the P/E ratio (price appreciation) from 11.58 at September 2013 to 13.18 at September 2016. EPS growth from $5.88 to $8.56 provided the balance of the share price gain. That EPS growth was contributed to by the progressive effect of share repurchases lifting the 2016 EPS by 30.6% above where it would have been without share repurchases.

Berkshire Hathaway - Looking Forward

EARNINGS GROWTH RATES

TABLE 3 below summarizes Zacks Research analysts' forecasts of earnings growth rates for Apple as published on Nasdaq's website. I will utilize the consensus, high, and low growth rates to project Berkshire Hathaway's potential gains from the January investment in 72M Apple shares over the 4 years 2017 to 2020. I will also include a no growth case in my projections.

TABLE 3

DIVIDENDS

TABLE 4 below reflects the assumptions for dividends in my projections. The same dividend assumptions will be used for all cases.

TABLE 4

SHARE REPURCHASES

As per TABLE 1 above, Apple share repurchases have averaged 75.7% of net income over the past 4 years, with the lowest percentage in any year being 62.0% in 2013. I will use whatever percentage of net income for my projections of share repurchases necessary to achieve a 10% return for each case in my first scenario. I will vary the percentage in other scenarios to demonstrate the capacity of Apple to grow EPS by means of share repurchases.

P/E RATIO

I will run my projection model at both the average P/E ratio of 12.84 for the 4 years 2013 to 2017 per TABLE 1 above, and at a P/E ratio of 15.0, ~25% and ~12% respectively below the current P/E ratio of 17.01.

Projections Of Berkshire Hathaway Returns On Its January 2017 Investment In 72M Apple Shares

The assumptions used in the various modeling will be the same for each scenario, unless otherwise stated. Projected earnings growth rates and projected dividends as per TABLEs 2 and 4 above are the same for all scenarios/cases. All scenarios have a starting P/E of 13.97 per TABLE 1 above.

SCENARIO 1, as reflected in TABLE 5.1 below, is based on the 4 years ending in 2020, having the same average P/E ratio of 12.84 as for the 4 years ending in 2016, and an ending P/E ratio of 12.84. That is equivalent to a fall in Apple's share price of 24.5% from current levels. Share repurchases are set at a percentage of net income to give a 10% return per year for all cases.

TABLE 5.1

It can be seen from the TABLE 5.1 model, the required share repurchases to achieve an average yearly return of 10% over the next 4 years, on Berkshire's purchase of 72M Apple shares in January 2017, ranges from 11.8% of net income for the high earnings growth case to 49.0% for the low earnings growth case, and 125.9% for the no earnings growth case. The consensus growth case requires 30.2% of net income for share repurchases, to achieve a 10.0% average yearly return, just 40% of the average share repurchase level over the past 4 years.

Share repurchases of 125.9% of net income under the no growth case would require Apple to draw on its existing cash reserves to the extent of ~$94B. If President Trump succeeds in his tax reforms, it may well be Apple will repatriate cash and engage in share repurchases of this magnitude.

Scenario 2 - as reflected in TABLE 5.2 below, assumes an average P/E ratio of 15.0 throughout the 4-year period. Share repurchases are set at 70% of net income for the no growth case, and 60% for all other cases.

TABLE 5.2

As can be seen, under this Scenario 2, all cases give a return well in excess of 10% per year, with the exception of the no earnings growth case, which still returns an average 8.86% per year. I have run the model again with the share repurchases for the no earnings growth case set at 86.4% to give a 10% return for the no earnings growth case. This would require cash of $27.3B in excess of earnings.

Summary And Conclusions

Berkshire Hathaway's investment in Apple shares in January this year has a very strong possibility of delivering a minimum return of 10% per year over the next 4 years, and possibly higher. Failure to grow net income above current levels will not stop Apple growing EPS, by judicious share repurchases, to achieve a total return together with dividends, in excess of 10%. Significant levels of share repurchases have the added benefit of limiting the total amount of dividends paid, while dividend per share grows at 10% per year.

It has to be remembered that Warren Buffett initiated these Apple share purchases in January at a P/E ratio far below present levels. I propose to author a further article, along the lines of this article, exploring the return prospects for an investment at current share price levels. To be sure of catching that article please press the "Follow" button.

