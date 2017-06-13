Hibbett Sports - Fundamental Prospects And Risks

Business Overview

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is a sportswear chain company that operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets predominantly in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, Hibbett operated 1,078 stores, of which 1,059 were Hibbett Sports stores, while 19 were smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. The company also operates the "Team" division, which supplies customized athletic apparel, equipment and footwear primarily to school athletic programs in Alabama and parts of Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.

Needless to say, the most important segment is the Hibbett Sports chain, which is also the main driver of growth for the company. Hibbett Sports stores are about 5,000 square feet, typically located in strip centers near a Wal-Mart store. For those who don't know that, locating Hibbett Sports stores near Wal-Mart stores is a precise strategic choice from management, in order to benefit from foot traffic of Wal-Mart customers.

Besides that, the company's business model is not particularly innovative. HIBB targets small, underserved markets where foot traffic is decent, selling branded products and trying to provide a good level of customer service. The management says its focus on smaller communities is a competitive strength. In their own words:

Our strong focus on small communities enables us to achieve significant cost benefits including lower corporate expenses, reduced logistics costs and increased economies of scale from marketing activities. We use information systems to maintain tight controls over inventory and operating costs.

It may be, but I think the benefits of lower costs are neutralized by the lower foot traffic (Wal-Mart or not) compared to better locations, such as quality malls and high-traffic commercial streets.

The assortment is more diversified compared to many peers, such as Foot Locker and Finish Line, as the share of sales that comes from footwear is only 52%.

Compared to other sport good retailers listed in the United States stock market, Hibbett Sports is the only player that shows a revenue equally split between shoes and other categories. In the chart below you can see how Hibbett Sports revenue mix (only measured as shoes or other) compares to those of its main peers.

One of Hibbett Sports' biggest problems is its lack of eCommerce capabilities. The company hasn't built an eCommerce platform yet, although it plans to launch its ecommerce website in Q3. I think the move is late and occurs in an unfavorable moment when competition is fierce and more established online/omni-channel retailers are significantly stronger and more experienced in managing this business. I am going to share more thoughts on this later in the article.

Fundamental Trends And Prospects

Hibbett Sports' revenue have been in constant uptrend for years and has only reversed recently. Nonetheless, basically all the growth reported in the last few years has been the result of store expansion (1,082 last quarter vs. 873 in April 2013), while comps and margins have been declining for years. As you can see in the chart below, EBITDA margin started to fall already in the second half of 2013 (Fiscal 2014), while revenue started to decline only this year.

Data From Reuters Fundamentals

When the weakness in margins appeared in Fiscal 2014, the management said it was a result of markdowns associated with managing inventory and said:

Next year it will be more rolled out in more categories and so what I would expect to see is, initially on those items under markdown optimization, you'll see an acceleration of sales and you'll see an acceleration of gross margins dollars.

The acceleration clearly didn't happen. In the following quarters, margins continued to decline, with management citing difficult margin comparisons and, above all, markdowns associated with managing inventory. I found this justification in most of the earnings calls since then (with the exception of a few quarters when the company managed to report a slight improvement), which is a soft way to say that the company had to lower prices to sell the same amount of products.

Margin weakness is all but a temporary phenomenon. It's true that a series of bankruptcies of sportswear retailers have generated some pressure on prices, but there are some structural challenges that are much more important than that - the transition to an omnichannel environment and the declining foot-traffic in some areas of brick and mortar retail, worsened by store overcapacity. It is a long-term challenge for many retailers and a very difficult one for companies with a weak or inexistent online business. I think Hibbett Sports has kept losing business to online competitors, while other players with an online presence have at least offset part of the margin pressure with top-line growth of the e-commerce segment. In other words, the online segment is very dilutive to margins per se, but if a company doesn't even have a decent online business it will lose revenue and the result will be even worse. This is a strong headwind for Hibbett and, frankly speaking, starting an ecommerce business in the second half of 2017, when many competitors have been building their own platforms for around a decade, is just a late move that will have a modest impact at best. There is a significant risk that Hibbett will keep losing market share even with the new eCommerce platform, given the strong competition from bigger players, or that the online business will cannibalize in-store sales, with ongoing weakness in margins.

Recent Results, Risks

Q1 results were consistent with preannouncement on April 26 th, with comparable store sales declining 4.9%, which was even worse than the market expected (consensus: -3.8%). In the management's own words:

Net sales for the 13-week period ended April 29, 2017, decreased 2.3% to $275.7 million compared with $282.1 million for the 13-week period ended April 30, 2016. Comparable store sales decreased 4.9%. We experienced a slow start to the quarter with a double-digit decline comparable store sales in February, most of which was attributed to delay in tax refunds. Trends improved in March and April, with comparable store sales and a positive low to mid-single-digit range. However, the sales shortfall in February was not fully offset, to which led to 4.9% decline in comparable store sales for the quarter.

In terms of product category, the only segment that reported good results was Footwear, which reported a low-single digit increase, while Apparel was down low-double-digits, License was down double digits and Team sports declined high single digits. Gross Margin declined 160bps to 35.6%, as a result of markdowns to clear inventory (again!). SG&A expenses (ex. D&A) were up 4% in dollars or 129bps as a percentage of net sales, as a result of investments in e-commerce and deleverage from a lower same store sales base. Inventory declined only 1.0% versus a 2.3% decrease in net sales.

A key takeaway is that Hibbett's performance is still sustained by Footwear, which accounts for half of total sales and is the only segment that shows some strength. This is something that has been going on for a while and a significant risk factor, in my opinion. The reason is quite simple. Athletic footwear is a healthy industry in secular growth, but in the last few years its performance has been particularly strong. Sportswear retailers managed to perform better than their non-sports apparel retailers, and many of them continued to report growing comps even with declining foot traffic. This has offset the effects of market share loss to eCommerce businesses. Anyway, there are signs that the athletic footwear market is slowing down significantly, especially in the brick and mortar business.

The chart below shows revenue data from SSIData for athletic footwear, as reported by Deutsche Bank in a recent report, published on June 2 nd.

As you can see, sales of athletic footwear have boomed in 2015 but have been slowing down since then. I am not saying there is a fad (I still think athletic footwear is in secular growth), but the popularity of some shoe lines from Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA), adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF) (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Puma has helped boost the industry in recent times. The problem is that if this growth rate becomes the new normal at least for a few years, or further declines from here, Hibbett Sports will lose its only current source of revenue growth.

Valuation And Investment Opportunity

At 9 times earnings and 3.77x EV/EBITDA, the market is pricing a scenario of decline for the company, and there is not much to affirm that fundamentals are going to improve soon.

Something that could attract investors is the strong discount of HIBB to peers, as the stock is trading at just 3.77x EV/EBITDA against 5.6x for peers.

Source: Author's elaboration

Unfortunately, I think the gap is justified, as besides the recent underperformance of Hibbett Sports compared to rivals, there are two important competitive disadvantages that shouldn't be underestimated - the lack of a decent eCommerce business and the lack of exposure to high traffic areas. These two characteristics are among the most important factors that can help retailers face rising competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other online retailers, and Hibbett, unlike Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and other peers, can't count on either factor.

On the other side, valuation is depressed in absolute terms and there are some upside risks on a macro level. In particular:

The current slowdown in footwear sales may be only a cyclical bump, and new offerings could enjoy a similar success compared to the fast-growing lines sold in 2014-2016.

Fears of an import-adjustment tax may continue to soften. If a similar tax will not be included in the tax reform, then the sentiment towards apparel retailers could improve and trigger a short-term rally.

The recent weakness has actually been worsened by temporary phenomena, mainly the delayed tax refund that generated a 20% comps decline in February. Comps will probably improve on a relative basis, as the sharp 4.9% decline likely will not be the new normal.

Source: Author's elaboration

In the short-medium term, these factors may help the company and lift the stock price. Anyway, I think the structural issues related to weak traffic areas and the lack of an eCommerce business are reason enough to give a pass on a long-term position. I remain neutral for the short-term and moderately bearish for the long-term. I see the stock as a probable value trap.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. You can have a 2-week free trial and only for this month, I am offering a 25% discount on both monthly and annual subscriptions.