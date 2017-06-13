If Russia's Right, Oil Investors Are In For A Big Surprise

On Sunday night, a news article, courtesy of CNBC, came out detailing the thoughts of Russia's Energy Minister, Alexander Novak. In it, he made some intriguing comments regarding the global oil market that, if correct, could have major implications for oil bulls and bears alike moving forward. In what follows, I will dig into the data provided and give my thoughts on what it means for investors in oil-related companies and for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs in the months to come.

Conflicting comments

In comments made to CNBC, Novak mentioned two conflicting things. First, he said that oil supply currently exceeds demand but, nonetheless, inventories across the globe are, on the whole, shrinking. While it is possible that he misspoke, it should be mentioned that when market participants (myself included) talk about global inventories, we are referring to OECD nation stocks, not the entire globe since that kind of data is virtually impossible to get ahold of. This means that China, India, and a slew of other nations are excluded. A picture of his conversation can be seen below.

*Taken from CNBC

Despite this disparity, the takeaway appears fairly simple: if Novak is correct, the global oil market is undergoing significant rebalancing or will quite soon. If his own comments are correct, global oil inventories could get back to the five-year average by the end of the first quarter of 2018. This would be monumental for oil bulls since it would likely mean that oil at or above $60 per barrel would be warranted.

Now, for those who are worried about the impact of rising shale production, Novak said that a move higher there was anticipated but it will need to be monitored. Previously, Saudi Arabia and Russia had said they will do "whatever it takes" to get the oil market where they believe it should be. This suggests that, if shale production rises quicker and higher than they expected, it wouldn't be unreasonable to see a further production cut by OPEC and some non-OPEC nations, coupled with an additional period of extending the cuts (probably through 2018).

What does this mean?

So, what does all of this mean for oil bears and bulls? Certainly, there is a chance that Novak may just be towing the line in order to increase prices on a short-term basis or he may actually believe what he's saying and end up wrong (nobody can predict the future). On the other hand, if he is correct in his assertion that we'll reach the five-year average inventory levels by the end of the first quarter next year, it could be material.

You see, using first quarter 2017 estimates (the most recent official numbers provided by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) and OPEC), inventories are quite high. Commercial stocks on land among OECD nations stand at, according to the EIA, 3.026 billion barrels while, if OPEC is correct, this number is a bit lower at 3.017 billion barrels. OPEC has not provided a forecast of where this number will be at year-end that I can see, but the EIA suggests that inventories should dip a bit to 2.989 billion barrels before climbing back up to 3.020 billion barrels by the end of next year.

*Created by Author

This is quite a departure from Novak's suggestion that stocks should shrink. However, if he is right, just how much inventory should come off the books? In the graph above, you can see the trend that OECD inventories have taken (and are expected to take through 2018) on an annual basis dating back to 2012. The graph also shows the average level seen for the five years ending in 2016 (it's uncertain which five years but I'm being conservative by assuming the recent years where inventories have been growing). In the graph below, you can see the same kind of data as provided by OPEC. Instead of using a year-end 2017 estimate, however, I'm using current inventory levels as of the first quarter of this year and there are no estimates for 2018.

*Created by Author

Using the EIA's data, the average amount of oil and products in storage right now among OECD nations comes out to 2.766 billion barrels. For OPEC, that number's a bit higher at 2.783 billion barrels. When you do the math, this results in a scenario where, over the 12 months ending at the end of March of 2018, inventories should drop by around 260.4 million barrels if the EIA is correct. If OPEC is accurate, the drop will be a more modest (but still very large) 234.2 million barrels.

In a recent article, I showed that, if the EIA is correct, inventories this year should decline to the tune of about 0.16 million barrels per day (using the calendar year) but this drop, as required by the math, would need to be around 0.71 million barrels per day. Under the more conservative OPEC scenario, this would decrease to a drop of 0.64 million barrels per day. That's quite a shift but isn't terribly far off from what I have suggested in the past. Obviously, this does not account for the possibility of OECD nations shifting oil into non-OECD nations, which would just move the glut (unless changes in economic conditions result in surging demand from those nations), so there is some flexibility here where, in theory, demand could stay weaker relative to demand and we could still see this kind of move.

The other thing to keep in mind is that it's uncertain whether Novak was counting floating storage in his assessment. In the past, I have written about the glut out at sea. While the EIA does not provide, that I can find at least, regular estimates regarding oil at sea, OPEC does. In the first quarter of this year, stocks came out to 1.043 billion barrels, which is actually 59 million barrels lower than what was seen a quarter earlier (suggesting a drop of 0.64 million barrels per day). It should be noted, by the way, that the majority of this oil at sea appears to be oil in-transit so don't worry too much about the overall volume out there. I recommend you read my aforementioned article about it if you would like more in the way of details.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's interesting to see what Novak's thoughts are regarding the oil space. Despite the disparity seen in his statement (which can be rationalized), the fact remains that he believes oil will quickly rebalance in the months to come under OPEC's guidance. If he is correct, the sheer volume of the drop would have major ramifications for oil bears and bulls, hammering the former and lifting up the latter, and would almost certainly warrant a material move higher in oil and gas prices and in the companies that operate in this space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, AREX, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY