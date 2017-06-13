Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Presents At The William Blair 2017 Growth Stock Conference - Slideshow

Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Presents At The William Blair 2017 Growth Stock Conference - SlideshowJun.13.17 | About: Encore Capital (ECPG) The following slide deck was published by Encore Capital Group Inc in conjunction with this event. 111 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Financial, Credit Services, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts