Honeywell To Acquire Nextnine For Industrial Cyber Security

The deal is part of Honeywell's Connected Plant initiative, and will bolster its cyber security offerings as a precursor to pursuing the Industrial IoT market.

Manufacturing conglomerate Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) has agreed to acquire industrial control system security company Nextnine for an undisclosed amount.

Nextnine provides cyber security and remote monitoring for industrial sites worldwide.

Honeywell is eyeing the Industrial Internet of Things market opportunity to connect and manage industrial installations across a range of sectors, and its acquisition of Nextnine will potentially provide a known quantity in the critical area of security.

Target Company

New York-based Nextnine was founded in 1998 to develop cyber security management software for the operational technology industrial control system market.

Management is headed by Shmulik Aran, who has been with the company since 2007 and was previously a partner at Ofer Brothers Hi-Tech, a venture capital investment firm based in Israel.

Below is a video about Nextnine’s Remote Monitoring system used by Rockwell Automation:

(Source: Annette Habani)

Partners include major industrial systems integrators, managed security service providers and industrial automation companies.

Nextnine raised disclosed funding of $39.5 million from Israel-based venture capital firms such as Ofer Hi-Tech, Infinity VC and Yozma Group, as well as Motorola Solutions Venture Capital and Morgan Stanley, among others.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms, and Honeywell made no comments regarding a change to forward guidance or effect from the deal on its financial condition.

Additionally, Honeywell hasn’t filed an 8-K, which would be required in case the deal would result in a change of condition, so it appears the transaction is not material to Honeywell’s $100 billion market cap.

The two companies were well known to each other before the deal, as Nextnine counted Honeywell as a partner via its ICS Shield, which protects industrial sites from cyber-attacks while enabling remote monitoring.

According to a Honeywell statement on the acquisition:

[ICS Shield] complements Honeywell's extensive cyber security portfolio with a solution that is used at more than 6,200 sites globally across the oil and gas, utility, chemical, mining, and manufacturing sectors. Previously, ICS Shield had to be deployed separately for each control system vendor, resulting in multiple and separate installations at a single customer site. With this acquisition, customers will be able to deploy and operate a single system, thereby simplifying and better securing their entire site with Honeywell's proven capability to provide multi-vendor solutions.

Soon, Honeywell intends to bundle Nextnine’s flagship system into its existing cyber security offering as part of its Honeywell Connected Plant initiative.

By combining security with connectivity, Honeywell aims to provide an ‘end-to-end’ integrated system, reducing complexity and increasing its scope offerings and convenience for the industrial customer base.

It also hopes to cross-sell its solutions to Nextnine’s 6,200 clients in the oil & gas, chemical, utility, manufacturing, and mining sectors.

Many observers believe IoT (Internet of Things) is perhaps the most compelling for the Industrial sector, but the price of admission to dominating that market will be providing security solutions for these hard to manage assets.

Honeywell’s acquisition of Nextnine will endeavor to address those security issues so the company can take full advantage of the Industrial IoT opportunities ahead.

