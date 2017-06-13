Synaptics To Acquire Conexant And Marvell Unit For $436 Million

Management will need to integrate these acquisitions and execute well to take advantage of these promising market opportunities.

The two deals will provide Synaptics with a beachhead in the emerging consumer IoT (Internet of Things) and home automation markets.

Synaptics is acquiring Conexant and Marvell's Multimedia Solutions business for a total of $436 million in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Biometric interface technology company Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) has announced an agreement to acquire Conexant Systems for $341 million in cash and stock.

Concurrent with the deal, it also will acquire the Multimedia Business Solutions of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) for $95 million in cash.

The two deals will spearhead Synaptics’ initiative to penetrate the promising consumer IoT via voice- and audio-based human interface markets.

Primary Target Company

Irvine, California-based Conexant was founded in 1996 as a fabless semiconductor company to develop chip- and software-based solutions to voice-enabled computing.

Management is headed by CEO Jan Johannessen, who was previously with Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and REC Silicon.

Below is a brief video about Conexant’s AudioSmart system, which is used in the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa product:

(Source: Conexant)

Conexant has also developed imaging technologies via its ImagingSmart family of product IP and software.

The company claims to have ‘more than 480 patents granted or pending’ and says its voice processing technology is in more than 60 products.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Synaptics intends to pay $300 million in upfront cash and 726,666 shares of common stock to seller Lakestar, according to an 8-K filing.

As of Synaptics’ most recent 10-Q, the company had $329.1 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $569.6 million.

Management said that the company ‘intends to fund the transactions through a combination of cash and debt financing.

Given the company’s cash position, it is likely to draw down a significant amount of the $436 million total purchase price for both targets from debt financing.

Synaptics’ nine-month cash flow from operations for the period ended March 31, 2017, was reported as $104.5 million, so it appears to be sufficient to cover additional debt service as a result of the two deals.

Synaptics is acquiring Conexant as part of a two-acquisition announcement: it is also acquiring the Multimedia Solutions Business of Marvell Technology Group for $95 million in cash.

The company is making these moves to bolster its efforts to provide home automation and consumer IoT (Internet of Things) OEMs with a range of voice and video human interface solutions.

As Synaptics CEO Rick Bergman stated in the deal announcement,

These acquisitions provide Synaptics the industry’s broadest portfolio of human interface solutions and rapidly accelerates the execution of our consumer IoT strategy, driving our next major phase of growth. The acquisitions are expected to add significant revenue, strong margins, new tier-one customers, an increasingly diverse customer base, impressive global talent, and a deep portfolio of intellectual property.

The Conexant addition is expected to ‘be accretive to Non-GAAP earnings per share,' so that likely means that it is neutral or negative on a GAAP basis. Conexant’s most recent full year net revenue was approximately $104 million.

The Multimedia Solutions business is expected to also be accretive on a Non-GAAP EPS basis in the first year following the close. Multimedia Solutions most recent full year net revenue was $94 million.

So, the two businesses together will add close to $200 million in net revenues to Synaptics topline.

Synaptics management reduced 4Q 2017 guidance concurrent with the transactions announcement, stating, ‘Synaptics also announced that it expects revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 to be in the range of $420 million to $430 million, slightly below the mid-point of its previously provided guidance range of $410 to $450 million.

The company is making a bold move into the consumer IoT and home automation space with these two acquisitions, taking on significant debt as it positions itself to be a potentially leading provider to OEMs, thereby expanding its addressable market from $7.5 billion to $10.3 billion. (Source: Synaptics Deal Presentation)

I’m a believer in the consumer IoT market over the medium term, as a range of software technologies from major consumer technology companies such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) continue their roll-out into the home.

Synaptics will have its work cut out to integrate these businesses and grow its market share by continuing to invest in developing these technologies to satisfy demanding technology firm customers.

Over the medium term, the deals represent a tantalizing opportunity for Synaptics investors but will require serious execution by management to take advantage of the large markets currently in development.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.