Stress Testing HDLV: Would It Have Survived Past Bear Markets?

- The conclusion reached is that automatic liquidation would have occurred twice in terms of the rules of the fund.

- HDLV was arrears stress tested against past market crashes and prolonged bear markets over the last 30 years to ascertain if the current fund would have been liquidated.

BACKGROUND

A few words about where I am coming from for this article. I have never owned an ETN in my portfolio and only recently became interested after reading Professor Lance Brofman and Stanford Chemist high quality articles on the UBS ETRACS. Several of the 2x leveraged products in this range of ETNs offer mouth watering dividend yields including the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) (17.87%), UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) (16.03%), UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLV) (10.74%) and ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) (17.38%).

Like many investors, I am trying to enhance the dividend yield of my portfolio but then that has to be commensurate with risk. I say that because I have personally built and lost two decent sized portfolios which melted faster than butter in the sun during market crashes and bear markets due to excessive use of margin and leverage.

Now that I have managed to build another substantial portfolio for the third time I am acutely aware that its maybe third strike and you're out. So, I have attempted to make a reasoned assessment of the risk in buying and holding what appears to be one of the less risky UBS ETN products but yet with an enticing dividend yield (10.74%), namely HDLV. I have approached this from a complete outsider perspective, so you are not going to hear about the nuances of leverage decay, or the advantages of monthly rebalancing, or discussions about TER.

So, to how to assess the risk? Clearly the first point of call is the counterparty risk, the risk of UBS going bankrupt. Of course, there is risk, but it must be low. In fact, extremely low, since banks have surely learned past lessons. So, I am comfortable with that one, and I wouldn't lose any sleep over it.

The clear risk is market risk, namely a catastrophic collapse in share prices overnight (e.g. a major terrorist event in the US such as the detonation of a nuclear device), or else the steady erosion which a prolonged bear market brings.

Its these two I am going to try to tackle in this article from a common-sense point of view.

EVENTS RESULTING IN LIQUIDATION

Quoting from the product supplement (see Related Documents) for HDLV, liquidation events will occur when either of these events occur:

Acceleration upon Minimum Indicative Value:

If, at any time, the indicative value for any series of the Securities on any Trading Day (1) equals $5.00 or less

or

(2) decreases 60% in value from the closing indicative value of that series of the Securities on the previous Monthly Valuation Date (each such day, an "Acceleration Date"), all issued and outstanding Securities of that series will be automatically accelerated and momentarily redeemed by UBS (even if the indicative value of that series would later exceed $5.00 or increase from the -60% level on such Acceleration Date or any subsequent Trading Day during the applicable Measurement Period) for a cash payment equal to the Acceleration Amount. The "Acceleration Amount" will equal (A) the product of ((i)) the Current Principal Amount and (ii) the Index Factor as of the last Trading Day of such Measurement Period plus (B) the Coupon Amount with respect to the Coupon Valuation Date immediately preceding the Acceleration Date if on such last Trading Day the Coupon Ex-Date with respect to such Coupon Amount has not yet occurred, plus (C) the Stub Reference Distribution Amount as of such last Trading Day, if any, minus (D) the Accrued Fees as of such last Trading Day. If the minimum indicative value threshold of any series of Securities has been breached, holders of that series of Securities will receive on the Acceleration Settlement Date only the Acceleration Amount in respect of their investment in that series of the Securities. The "Acceleration Settlement Date" will be the third Trading Day following the last Trading Day of the applicable Measurement Period.

(These liquidation criteria are specific to HDLV, but liquidation events are not specific to leveraged funds or UBS funds in particular (see this link))

HAVE UBS ETRACS LIQUIDATION EVENTS OCCURED BEFORE?

Indeed, they have. To start with, look at the oil and gas based ETN's, the ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged Long Alerian MLP Infrastructure ETN (YAHOO: MLPL), and also ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN (YAHOO: MLPV), both of which were recently liquidated after the oil sector crash:

MLPL Source: Yahoo Charts

MLPV Source: Yahoo Charts

Also, look at HDLV's sister fund the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NASDAQ: SMHD):

Source: Nasdaq Charts

Currently at $21 it reached a low of $8.65 on 2/11/16 with no bear market in sight though it rebounded strongly shortly afterwards. That's a bit too close for comfort.

60% LIQUIDATION EVENT

Since the fund is 2X leveraged, this in fact means the constituent stocks in HDLV must lose 30% of the value overall.

To try to assess the inherent risk in this happening I uses as a proxy the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index from 1987, though of course HDLV would not exactly mirror this but at least it's a gauge.

Source: Macrotrends (log scale and inflation adjusted)

In 1987, the index went from +/- 2640 on 1 Oct 1987 to a low of +/- 1740 around late October...a drop of 34%. Fund is likely liquidated. If it wasn't in fact liquidated due a minor rebound over the next few days it would have been close.

Source Wikipedia

During the 2008/8 bear market, there was a drop of +/- 14%, October 2008 to November 2008, so no liquidation.

Source: The Great Recession Blog

So, in the last two major market crashes in the last 30 years the fund would likely to have to have been liquidated at least once. So, it can happen, but not often and the risk is more aligned to a specific stock market sector (e.g. oil) than the general market.

$5 LIQUIDATION EVENT

To try to assess the risk of the share price falling to $5 or less, I used the most recent bear market of 2008/9 as a barometer for the impact on HDLV. To do this, I listed the current constituents of HDLV and their relative weights as at 6/7/2017. I assumed a fund value of $1000. Then I looked up the start prices of each constituent stock at the start of the recession (10/9/2007) and then at the end of the recession (3/9/2009) using Nasdaq historical prices and calculated a percentage drop resulting from the recession. If a stock had not been in existence on 10/9/2007 I assumed it would drop 40% overall if it had existed.

On this basis, an estimated value of the initial $1000 portfolio at the end of the bear market could be calculated. No allowance has been made for any stock splits, or issue of new stock, if in fact those occurred for any of the constituents. The results can be seen in the spreadsheet below.

This predicts a $470 drop, i.e. 47% decline in portfolio value overall. However, since the portfolio is leveraged 2X and this leverage is constantly maintained (allowing for inter month fluctuation) the actual equity value in the portfolio is $1000 - (2 x 470) = $60 or 6% of the original portfolio value.

Applying this to the current share price of $31 results in a share value of +/- $2 and the fund is liquidated well before this price is reached.

TAKEAWAY

This basic analysis shows that severe bear markets or collapses can cause liquidation either from a calamitous collapse of the market over a period of days or weeks, and that the prolonged effects of a bear market will steadily erode NAV with liquidation an ultimate possibility. Unfortunately for the first event, it's on one before we know it and some loss of capital will be inevitable. In the second event, one does have time to consider one's position. Of course, for the latter, the human psychology and risk is that we have become so addicted to the lucrative dividend stream and we are reluctant to take the capital loss so we hold on for that bounce to come but maybe it doesn't. We could go on successfully years holding on to these instruments, but leverage gets us in the end, that is a given. At the end of the day on the one hand there may be an enticing pile of dividends to show from the instrument but unfortunately that may be exactly equaled or exceeded by eventual capital losses unless we have extraordinary insight into markets or have market luck timing the entry of the investment. And the secondary danger is, once one has successfully exited the market, subsequently the market is re-entered with these instruments like a winner returns to the casino table, only to be caught the second time around. This article has shown (at least to my satisfaction) that liquidations in market crashes and bear markets can and do occur and this would therefore remove any chance one would have of a recovery, which would be the case with unleveraged funds. It's a case of, you can chance your arm, but be prepared to lose it in the long run, or at least a few fingers.

