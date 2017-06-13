Ellsworth Growth And Income Fund: A Low-Risk High-Yielder

Ellsworth Growth and Income fund is a closed end fund that invests majority of its assets in various types of Convertible securities.

Convertible securities can allow investors to participate in upside potential of equities while avoiding some of the downside.

"Take care of the downside, and the upside will take care of itself."

This oft repeated quote has been variously attributed to investing stalwarts such as Howard Marks, Mark Sellers and Mohnish Pabrai among others. The quote encapsulates every value investor's pursuit: a reliable "margin of safety" -- a quest for investments where preservation of capital is paramount, while the potential for gains are not sacrificed.

One asset class that provides such an asymmetry between market upside and downside are 'convertibles' -- convertibles can cushion a portfolio from market-losses while at the same time allowing for participation in any market-gains. Convertibles being hybrid securities possess the characteristics of both bonds and equities: they pay an interest like a bond, but their price move in lockstep with that of equities. The reason for this peculiarity is that convertibles are issued with a pre-determined coupon as well as a conversion ratio; while the coupon determines the yield of the convertible, the conversion ratio specifies the number of ordinary shares it can be converted into. Due to this characteristic, if a company's common stock price rises the convertible rises in value along with it, conversely if the common declines, the convertible's fixed income component creates a floor underneath it. As a general rule of thumb, convertibles enjoy about two-thirds of the rise in equity prices, while suffering only half the damage in event of a fall.

Other characteristics that make this asset class attractive are:

Convertibles generally rank high within the capital structure of a company, and are therefore senior to stocks with respect to income distributions and claims on assets. Convertibles create a means of accessing the cash-flow of a company that currently may not be paying any dividends. Traditionally convertibles have provided equity like performance at a lower beta than common stocks. Convertibles issuance tends to have higher representation from small and mid-size companies when compared to the broader market indexes. Small-caps make up about 30% of the convertible issuances, while mid-caps contribute 15%. This is an attractive attribute when one considers that smaller cap companies generally have higher upside potential and tend not to pay dividends. (Source)

So what are the instruments available to retail investors who wish to participate in this asset class? Just like "fallen-angels" (which I've written about here), convertibles are a poorly understood and ignored corner of the overall market, and therefore only a limited number of investment vehicles are available for investing in this asset class. SPDR convertible securities (NYSEARCA:CWB) is the largest ETF in this space with about $3.75 billion in assets (although this pales in comparison to ETFs that focus on junk bonds or preferred securities). CWB is a great way to invest in convertibles, although there is a school of thought which says that convertibles are better suited for active management due to its unique variables and the complexities inherent in the security selection process. I don't entirely agree with that argument and am long CWB.

Recently I stumbled upon a closed end fund (which obviously is actively managed) that invests predominantly in convertibles and has several attributes that make it a good candidate for investment consideration.

The Buy-Side Story

The Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEMKT:ECF) provides a good way to invest in convertibles, in addition to benefiting from some active management, the fund sports several attractive attributes:

Deep Discount - ECF is currently trades at about $9 a share, while the net-asset value of each share is around $10, thereby creating a discount close to 11%. That level of discount by itself is a compelling case for initiating a position. Unlevered - ECF does not employ any debt to juice up its returns, this makes the above-mentioned discount even more attractive. Additionally, since the fund is unlevered it eliminates any possibility of spreads narrowing if short-term interest rates rise. No NAV Erosion - Closed end funds are notorious for their NAV declines (this occurs because their distributions often includes a return-of capital component). ECF had performed amazingly well on this front -- NAV at inception (in 1986) was $10 and right now it is $10.11!! Healthy Yield - This fund currently yields 4.88% and this is achieved without the benefit of leverage. Also, these distributions are derived largely from convertibles which are generally known to be low-yielders -- there may be some evidence of benefits of active management in this. Longevity - The Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund was formed in June 1986, which means the fund has a 31 year long operating history! It has obviously survived multiple cycles of market boom-and-busts, and during this time it managed to return a very impressive 7.95% annually. Top Rated - The Fund is rated 5 stars by Morningstar.

What's Not So Hot

The fund does have its negatives:

High Fees

The management fees are 1.09% of total assets, this is higher than I am comfortable with. However these high fees are offset by the deep discounts on the fund. Due to the preponderance of discounts among closed-end funds, I usually calculate the "true fees" that a fund investor has to bear (see an explanation of why and how this is done in my previous article here).

Calculating this "true fee burden" is a two step process, the first step is to calculate the excess-return (or alpha) embedded within the fund's distributions:

Fund-Distribution * NAV-recapture

The discount on ECF is 10.78%, if the fund's shares could be sold today at NAV the gain would be 12.08%. Since the current distribution rate is 4.88%, the excess return encapsulated within this distribution is: 12.08%*4.88% = 0.59%. (NAV data sourced from fund website)

The next step is to subtract out these excess returns from the management fees. The base management fee of ECF is 1.09%, but after subtracting out the excess returns, the real expense ratio borne by the investor shrinks to an acceptable 0.50% (1.09%-0.59%)!

Managed Distribution and negative UNII

Not all of ECFs distributions are sourced from current income, some of it is from long-term capital gains (none of it is the dreaded return-of-capital though). Here is a break-up for the last four fund distributions:

Declared Date Distribution Amount Income Long-Term Gain 5/18/2017 $0.11 $0.04 $0.07 2/23/2017 $0.11 $0.04 $0.07 11/18/2016 $0.11 $0.04 $0.07 11/3/2016 $0.11 $0.04 $0.07

(Source: Fund website)

Unsurprisingly, the fund currently has a negative UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income). Offsetting these negatives are a couple of things -- first, convertibles generate a significant portion of their returns via capital gains which are realized at equity conversion events. Second, as the 30+ year of maintaining the fund's NAV shows, this managed distribution policy hasn't been destructive.

Bottom-line Takeaway

Convertible securities are an asset class that possesses an asymmetric upside/downside profile, making it an ideal all-weather holding. The Ellsworth fund with its 31 year operating history, a lack of debt and its deep discount to NAV makes for an excellent choice for investing in convertibles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECF, CWB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.