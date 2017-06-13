Corning: A Walk Through The Looking Glass

(Subscribers to the MSVI Marketplace received the first look at this research.)

One can argue that display glass on a television, monitor, tablet, or smartphone is a looking glass, i.e., the mirror of the user looking back at him or her by way of a myriad of programs, software, and apps that define his or her life, both personal and professional. That virtual mirror, so to speak, is often courtesy of Corning (GLW), a leading manufacturer of specialty glass and ceramics.

I have been periodically following GLW for about 10 years, always intrigued by its products and prospects, but wary of its range-bound stock price, i.e., a relative flat liner. After 150 years as a staid, family-controlled producer of building products and the ubiquitous CorningWare, the company dove head first into the internet and telecom crazes of the late 1990s. The stock price more than tripled to over $100 a share before crashing back to its historical price range during the dot-com bust. Excluding the universal market dip during the financial crisis of 2008, GLW has been trading at $10-30 ever since.

In our flagship research on GLW, we will explore how Corning presents an inexpensive stock of a fundamentally sound company. However, will GLW remain a range bound stock, or break out as it did in the late 90’s, this time staying elevated for the longer haul? Who knows, but we think it is cheap enough and safe enough to find out as a new shareholder. Here’s why.

Earnings Yield Magnified by Low Stock Price

GLW is a large-cap stock in the electronic equipment, instruments and components industry within the information technology sector. As of this writing, its market capitalization was an approximate $27 billion. GLW’s price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), or current stock price relative to earnings per share for the trailing 12 months, is approximately eight times versus about 24x for the electronic equipment, instruments and components industry as a whole. In comparison, the information technology sector is trading at ~28x P/E against ~23x for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

Our perpetual skepticism in forecasting aside, the forward price-to-earnings ratio for GLW is approximately 17 times compared to ~20x for the information technology sector and ~19x for the S&P 500. The trailing and forward P/E ratios for GLW appear attractive relative to the electronic equipment, instruments and components industry, the information technology sector, and the market as a whole.

As of April 25, 2017, Corning’s earnings per share were $3.65 annualized, netting a 12.56% earnings yield, i.e. EPS divided by the most recent stock closing price. We view earnings yield as the equivalent of a stock's equity bond rate or how a company's earnings compare to the 10-year Treasury rate. As of the market close on June 8, 2017, the 10-year Treasury was yielding 2.19% or less than one-fifth of GLW’s earnings yield.

Currently, Corning is paying 13.23% of its EPS to shareholders in an annual dividend of $0.62 per share paid quarterly, resulting in a 2.14% dividend yield. Corning’s most recent five-year compounded annual dividend growth rate was a shareholder generous 18.6%. Ultimately, dividends keep us compensated in the short term as we wait patiently for capital appreciation of the company's stock over the long term.

According to Corning investor relations - a somewhat cumbersome, although informative IR site - the company announced strategic and capital allocation initiatives driven by the following actions:

Return more than $12.5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and increased dividends. As part of this plan, Corning intends to target an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of two times and to reduce its global cash to approximately $2 billion.

Invest approximately $10 billion in Corning’s focused portfolio. Over four years, Corning will concentrate its RD&E investment, capital spending, and strategic M&A on a cohesive set of three core technologies, four manufacturing and engineering platforms, and five market-access platforms. Corning, already a leader in these areas, believes its focused portfolio approach will allow it to generate substantial growth and returns for investors.

Seeking companies that create shareholder value through buybacks, dividends, and strategic investment is a cornerstone of Main Street Value Investor.

Corning’s Products Help Produce, Transmit, or Display Data

Understanding a company's goods or services and its competitive advantages are essential to the Main Street value investor. To own a business, we must first familiarize ourselves with the enterprise that generates the numbers that comprise the stock's analysis.

Corning is a leading manufacturer of specialty glass, ceramics, and optical physics. The company generates ~$10 billion in annual revenues from five reportable segments: display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences.

Among the company’s most recognizable generic products are its display and cover glass for televisions, flat-panel monitors, smartphones, and tablets, fiber optic cable, ceramic filter products for emissions control, semiconductor components, life science laboratory products, and pharmaceutical technologies.

Source: Corning, Inc.

The Intrinsic Value of a SEC Filing

We sourced the above product information from the company's Annual Report, and Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2016.

I challenge readers that may be inclined to skip annual reports and other SEC filings to find organizational, product, regulatory, and financial facts about the company that you were previously unaware of, as I often do. To be sure, these documents are largely avalanches of legalese and number crunching, but deep dives will often uncover slices of information that bring us virtually inside the company's plants and offices.

In reviewing Corning’s most recent 10-K and annual report, we discovered that:

Corning’s Display Technologies segment generates a significant amount of the company’s profits and cash flow. Any significant decrease in LCD glass pricing could have an adverse material impact on its financial results (AR page 8.)

The company's concentrated customer base in each of its businesses could be negatively affected by the actions or insolvency of one or more key customers, as well as the company’s ability to retain these customers (AR page 8.)

Corning has been named by the Environmental Protection Agency under the Superfund Act or by state governments under similar state laws, as a potentially responsible party for 17 active hazardous waste sites. As of December 31, 2016, Corning had accrued approximately $43 million as the estimated liability for environmental cleanup and related litigation (AR page 11.)

The company's effective income tax rate for FY2016 was virtually zero due to provisions from excess foreign credits and the tax-free nature of its spinoff and equity interest realignment with Dow Corning, signaling an unlikely margin expansion opportunity if Congress lowers corporate income tax rates (AR page 19).

A Narrow Moat is Better than None

Source: Corning, Inc.

Within investing parlance, an economic moat is the subjective measure of the competitive advantages of a company's goods or services in the marketplace. A wider moat creates a barrier to entry for potential competitors. Corning rates as a narrow moat competitor in the electronic equipment, instruments and components industry.

According to Morningstar analyst Timothy Feeney:

We believe Corning benefits from a narrow economic moat in its display business based on a cost advantage in production, as well as intangible assets around its proprietary fusion manufacturing technology. The display glass industry is controlled by three firms that collectively own more than 90% of the market – Corning (about 40% market share), Nippon Electric Glass (about 25%), and Asahi Glass (about 25%). Corning leverages its manufacturing cost advantage by investing heavily in R&D, slightly more than three times the absolute dollar value of its peers on average. Corning’s patented Gorilla Glass is a prime example of the company’s innovation leadership. Gorilla Glass is superior to normal glass and other competing products because it is more resistant to scratches and breaks, it is flexible, and it is thinner than ordinary glass of the same strength. We think Corning benefits from significant barriers to entry in its display business, keeping the threat of new competition relatively low. Any new competitor would need to make substantial up-front investments and most likely operate at a loss for a significant amount of time in order to become price-competitive with Corning.

Despite being just short of a wide moat, GLW appears an ideal complement to a buy-and-hold value investor's commitment to a diversified portfolio of high quality, customer-loyal, and shareholder-friendly companies.

Leading in Total Yards and First Downs But Losing at Halftime

When considering the worthiness of a company's inclusion in the Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio, the emphasis is placed on actual growth metrics as opposed to speculative forecasts of what may or may not occur with future revenues, earnings per share, free cash flow, or dividend growth. We look for positive, trailing five-year increases in revenue, earnings, cash flow, and dividends. As defensive investors, we prefer to own companies that are already growing, not just promising to grow.

In the most recent five-year period, Corning’s compounded annual revenue and earnings per share growth rates were 3.54% and 12.66%, respectively. Although the top-line increase is in the low single digits, typical of a company in the turtle-like moving S&P 500, we welcome Corning’s double-digit bottom-line growth.

Wendell P. Weeks, Chairman and CEO (photo courtesy of Corning, Inc.)

We want to own companies with efficient and transparent management that leverage returns for customers and investors. Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and chief executive officer, joined the company in 1983 and was named CEO in 2005. He also serves on the board of directors of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), certainly an advantageous place for a CEO to benefit intellectually from a board seat.

Weeks, his leadership team, and ~40,700 other employees of Corning are delivering a trailing 12-month operating margin (EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes) at a competitive 16.86% of revenue, yielding a net profit margin of 42.69%, i.e. trailing 12 months of income after taxes divided by sales. We prefer double-digit margins preceded by a "2" or higher, and Corning’s double-digit operating and net profit margins are superior to the 4.62% and 19.05% margins of the electronic equipment, instruments and components industry and electronics components sub-industry, respectively, where Corning competes.

We duly note the decrease in five-year average growth in total cash from operations from $3.2 billion in 2012 to $2.5 billion in 2016 as reflected on Corning’s cash flow statement for the year ending December 31, 2016. This annualized horizontal trend in generating cash is countered by the company's recent 51.40% vertical cash flow margin, significantly above our minimum threshold of 10%. Cash flow margin is operating cash flow divided by sales, each measured over the trailing 12 months.

At MSVI, we prefer highly profitable, cash-generating companies that provide margins of safety in a literal sense. Corning is growing sales and converting those revenues into free cash flow for potential reinvestment into research and development for customers; and dividend payouts and stock buybacks for shareholders.

Returns on Management

As does Warren Buffett, we place a premium on the return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) or how well a company is allocating its financial resources to generate returns for the business. We target companies producing 12% or higher in ROIC. Corning’s ROIC at the time of this writing was a qualifying 18.49%.

To be sure, the return on capital is only as good as the company's weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC). When a business' cost of capital increases, it typically translates to an inverse decrease in valuation and an increase in risk. At 8.81% WACC, as of this writing, Corning is generating returns on invested capital that are almost twice the company's average cost of that capital.

Stock buyback manipulation notwithstanding, the return on equity (ROE) - or how well the company generates net income as a percentage of total equity in the stock - is another excellent measure of management effectiveness. Since we seek a minimum of 15%, we view Corning’s most recent ROE of 25.95% as net positive to its buybacks.

Because of a science, engineering, and manufacturing intensive operation such as Corning’s, we also want to take a peek at return on assets (ROA), i.e., management's ability to use assets to generate earnings. As of this writing, the company was leveraging assets at an above average 14.45%.

Fundamentally, Corning is growing revenue at a modest compounded rate, but earnings at a double-digit pace. The company is generating operating and net margins well above its competitors, while producing modest horizontal cash flow growth countered by outstanding vertical cash flow margins. Corning’s management team, with an assist from Mr. Market, is delivering a high earnings yield, plus consistent dividend growth and payouts, and acceptable returns on capital, equity, and assets.

But what about that range-bound stock price? Corning reminds me of a football team at halftime that is leading in total yards, first downs, and turnover ratio, yet is behind in the score.

Is Corning a Wonderful Company at a Reasonable Price?

Corning world headquarters in Corning, NY USA (Source: Corning, Inc.)

Determining the attractiveness of a stock's price based on valuation multiples relative to a company's fundamentals is a primary tenet of the Main Street Value Investor's search for stock investing nirvana or alpha.

As of this writing, GLW appears an inexpensive stock of a fundamentally sound company in the context of attractive compounded annual growth, high cash flow margin, adequate returns on capital, and consistent dividend payouts. Current valuation indicators are arguably in the bullish range depending on an investor's multiples of choice.

GLW was recently trading at 6.18 times enterprise value to operating margin (EV/EBIT). In general, less than 12 times reflects a reasonable stock price. EV/EBIT is a useful indicator of whether the stock is overbought in the market, or oversold as appears the current case for GLW.

As of this writing, the price to sales ratio (P/S) for GLW was 3.20 times. We interpret <2.00x as an attractive multiple when measuring a stock price relative to its revenue stream. GLW’s peers in the electronic equipment, instruments and components industry and electronic components sub-industry were trading at P/S ratios of 0.88x and 2.71x, respectively. The information technology sector's P/S ratio of 3.59x versus 2.09x for the S&P 500 is further evidence of GLW’s reasonable valuation to the market in the context of its sales.

GLW also appears inexpensive when considering its price-to-book or P/B ratio. As of this writing, the stock is trading at 1.67 times its net asset value. We focus on fundamentally sound companies selling at a P/B ratio of less than 2.00 or at least below the industry average.

Some investors prefer a measurement of tangible book where intangible items such as patents, intellectual property, and goodwill are absent from the denominator. As of this research, price to tangible book for GLW was 1.95 times, reflecting $2.4 billion of goodwill and intangible assets on the company's balance sheet as of March 31, 2017.

Accounting for intangible assets is more often an exercise in balance sheet bloat, but we note Corning’s apparent limited reliance on manipulating such assets as the entries are consistent from quarter to quarter.

Growth vs. Value

The price-to-earnings growth ratio (NYSE:PEG) is a favorite among Wall Street's growth and momentum crowds. As value investors, we are more cautious based on the projection nature of PEG as opposed to actual trailing results. Nonetheless, PEG can provide a substantive peek into a stock's price worthiness.

We prefer a PEG ratio below 2.00, and GLW was recently trading at 0.85 times based on a five-year growth projection. Notably, the electronic equipment, instruments and components industry and electronic component sub-industry were trading at significantly higher PEG ratios of 2.36x and 2.88x, respectively.

We also measure cash flow multiples as a reliable predictor of the intrinsic value of a stock price. We look for stocks trading at a single-digit price-to-cash flow ratio (P/CF) and GLW has our attention at a current 5.56 times.

With the borderline exception of its P/S, GLW is trading at enticing valuation multiples when measured against enterprise value, book value, projected earnings, and cash flow. Overall, the stock's current price appears reflective of Corning’s participation in the price sensitive and competitive display glass, ceramics, and silicone markets.

That written, we do not know what the price will be one, three, or five years from now, never mind next week.

Does Corning’s Stock Price Mirror Its Intrinsic Value?

(Pixabay)

A company's balance sheet liquidity, e.g., current assets divided by long-term debt (CA/LTD), was a favorite of the father of value investing, Benjamin Graham. Higher than 1.50x CA/LTD is ideal, as we want to own businesses that theoretically can pay down debt at least one and a half times using liquid assets.

Our most recent measure of Corning’s CA/LTD was a solid 2.38 times. In simple terms, the company could pay off its long-term debt obligations more than four and a half times using liquid assets such as cash and equivalents, short-term investments, trade accounts receivables, and inventories.

Current ratio (NYSE:CR) is another simple but telling measure of a company's financial stability. CR is current assets divided by current liabilities, thus the higher above 1.00, the better. Corning’s most recent quarterly balance sheet had a CR of 3.60, demonstrating that liquid assets are more than adequate in funding near-term liabilities, such as accounts payables, accrued expenses, debt service, and income taxes.

The MSVI Model Portfolio ranks Corning’s overall market risk profile as below average. We like profitable, dividend paying, narrow to wide-moat companies with low volatility - e.g., GLW’s 1.15 beta is just north of the S&P 500's base 1.00 - plus the free cash flow and liquidity to pay its bills, both short and long term.

Corning entices us with its earnings and dividend yield, earnings growth, operating and cash flow margins, balance sheet liquidity, management returns on capital, equity, and assets, and favorable valuation multiples.

But we take pause in such a rare juxtaposition for a company in today’s market, i.e., Corning presenting as fundamentally healthy business trading at an alluringly cheap stock price.

Margin of Safety

A stock's "margin of safety" is an estimate of the difference between the intrinsic value of the stock and its current market price. Some professional value investors prefer to calculate the margin of safety with discounted free cash flow projections. For example, Morningstar recently published its view of GLW’s "fair value," at $26.00 per share, about a 4% discount to the stock price as of this writing.

These types of overly sophisticated margin of safety or intrinsic value measurements are what allegedly justify the high fee structure of Wall Street. However, we are suspect of the projection nature of these formulas. If we have to start predicting future cash flows, interest rates, and capital expenditures, haven't we become more a speculator and less an investor?

We take a modest and frankly realistic approach to estimating margins of safety. We prefer to measure intrinsic values in a broader sense as opposed to Magic 8 Ball specificity.

Wall Street, in general, continues to regurgitate complex, assumptive financial models of predominantly pie in the sky price targets. If those models consistently worked, wouldn't we all be overnight stock market millionaires?

To the contrary, the MSVI Margin of Safety calculation (MoS) follows a concept created by infamous value investor and author Joel Greenblatt that looks for cheap stocks with good earnings yields (EY), returns on invested capital (ROIC), and cash flow margin (CFM). We simply add the sum of EY, ROIC, CFM, and the reciprocal EBIT/EV, and weigh against balance sheet liquidity (CA/LTD) to determine the overall equity bond rate, management effectiveness, earnings quality, market valuation, and financial stability of the company.

We believe our Greenblatt-based calculation of margin of safety is a useful measure of a company's intrinsic worth based on current and trailing indices as opposed to assumptive future cash flows and other crystal ball projections.

In contrast to the one-year get in and get out laddering approach of Greenblatt's theory - similar to the Dogs of the Dow philosophy - we measure MoS for longer-term value investing as opposed to shorter-term value trading.

As of this writing, the Main Street Value Investor margin of safety rating for GLW reiterates a bullish view based on our expanded formula.

GLW Margin of Safety Indicators Actual Target (min.) Equity Bond Rate (EY) 12.56% 5.00% Management Effectiveness (ROIC) 18.49% 12.00% Earnings Quality (CFM) 51.40% 10.00% Market Valuation (EBIT/EV) 15.60% 6.00% Financial Stability (CA/LTD) 2.38x 1.50x

Corning safely exceeds our margins of safety for earnings yield, return on invested capital, cash flow margin, operating earnings to enterprise value, and balance sheet liquidity. As a rare one-two punch of a wonderful company trading at a reasonable price in the current bull market, is GLW just too good to be true?

It is important to stress that our measure of margin of safety is a screenshot of our research and not a buy, hold, or sell signal.

We own common shares for the long-term benefit of partnering with a company that supports its customers with in-demand, useful products or services, rewards its employees with sustainable career opportunities, and compensates its shareholders with compounding returns protected by world-class internal financial controls.

However, attempting to predict explicit future prices or percentage gains and declines is a Wall Street game that we respectfully choose to avoid on Main Street.

Market Consensus Reflects GLW’s Range Bound History

(Geralt/Pixabay)

As value investors, we do not interpret the Wall Street consensus as a definitive buy or sell signal, but a suggestion to perhaps run the other way. However, evaluating the consensus on a stock is an entertaining if not serious dive into a contrarian's treasure trove.

According to data miner TipRanks, the Wall Street analysts' consensus on GLW - based on the models of nine analysts - is neutral with a price target of $27.25, a 6% downside to current trading levels.

The financial blogger consensus, including contributors from Seeking Alpha, is bullish per TipRanks. At MSVI, we place increased weight on the blogger consensus as it tends to be more of a Main Street view, although we are mindful that many bloggers focus on fundamentals, technicals, growth, and dividends, not necessarily value.

As of this writing, short interest on GLW, or the percentage of shares that are traded based on a bet the stock price is poised to drop, was 2.2% of shares outstanding. We think of short interest as the hedge fund consensus since the Wall Street money manager elite executes a significant shorting of stocks. Per TipRanks, hedge fund holdings of GLW had decreased in the most recent quarter, suggesting a bearish view.

A unique contribution of the Main Street Value Investor series is the measurement of employee satisfaction, including the rank and file's evaluation of the CEO. Although gathered from non-scientific data of the all-too-biased Internet, we believe a snapshot look at employee morale is worth the peek to quantify a company's cultural dynamic.

According to Glassdoor, approximately 525 alleged present and former employees of Corning that submitted online reviews have collectively rated the company 3.5 out of 5 stars. The most-cited positive comments were "corporate efforts to make work-life balance healthy" and "excellent company with great benefits." The most mentioned drawbacks are "can be difficult for families or single parents to find a work-life balance at first” and "Corning (New York) is a very small town with a one street downtown that runs 4-5 blocks."

Welcome to the American workplace of the early 21st Century where the pursuit of work-life balance and employee morale are akin to chasing a rabbit. Nevertheless, 3.5 is a relatively neutral score on Glassdoor.

Based on over 230 reviews, Corning employees give CEO Wendell Weeks a 76% approval rating, arguably a neutral score on Glassdoor. Any time a company CEO is respected - or disrespected - by those that work within the same culture as him or her, we take notice.

Nonetheless, satisfied employees producing quality products and services typically translates to loyal customers and sustainable profitability.

Wonderland of a Company with a Rabbit Hole Stock Price

Intelligent investors own risk-adverse slices of wonderful companies. We leave the trading of stocks to risk-defying speculators. Self-directed investment research is best carried out within a model that drives to a quantitative outcome of a bullish, neutral, or bearish call on the targeted company and the stock that represents its ownership.

Based on this approach, we find Corning to be a fundamentally strong company whose stock trades at an attractive margin of safety. The valuation multiples indicate the stock price appears as inexpensive as the company is alluring. Thus, we are bullish on GLW.

Because of Corning's cutting edge technology in glass and ceramics, we think the stock is a low-risk, long-view value play. To be sure, a 50% drop in price erodes capital by one-half, whether at $100, or $30. However, Corning appears as safe as a stock gets in the current bull market. As far as GLW’s ascension to $100-plus in 1999, albeit short-lived, we take comfort in knowing that history often repeats itself.

That written, I look forward to both bullish and bearish comments on why, in this market, GLW is that rare stock that appears fundamentally sound, yet value priced.

Thank You for Reading the Main Street Value Investor Series Exclusively on Seeking Alpha

I invite readers to follow the article series or become a member of Main Street Value Investor Marketplace. Then join me - one primary ticker at a time - in learning, practicing, and sharing the art and science of intelligent investing with limited capital, lower costs, and less risk. Comments are strongly encouraged and always welcomed. Please read the important accompanying disclosures.

Main Street Value Investor is a trademark, and Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI) and Main Street 20 Watchlist are servicemarks of David J. Waldron, LLC.

Corning logo, brands, and proprietary content are trademarks or copyrighted material of Corning, Inc.

Through the Looking-Glass, and What Alice Found There; and Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, are novels by Lewis Carroll (1832-1898.)

Magic 8 Ball fortune-telling toy brand is a trademark of Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Data Sources: Seeking Alpha, YCharts, Corning, Inc., Charles Schwab & Co. (Morningstar, Thomson Reuters, and S&P Capital IQ).