Home Capital Group Investors Are Delusional

The equity value will remain foggy until we get a clear indication of how much the company's mortgages are worth.

Catalyst is in the business of making money, and is likely to negotiate for a preferential security designed to extract cash from the company.

Note: All monetary figures given in CAD.

Investors unfamiliar with Home Capital Group can get some background through my previous article. The gist of it is that an OSC investigation shattered investor confidence in the non-bank lender, which caused deposits (i.e. not unlike bank deposits) and GICs to flow rapidly out of the company. Because the company's mortgages are not liquid, there was (and there still is) serious concern that the company will crumble under a liquidity crunch should it become unable to honor its liabilities (i.e. the withdrawal of funds). It is perhaps no surprise then that the stock (OTC:HMCBF) soared 22% over two sessions last week on the revelation that private equity fund Catalyst Capital Group may have proposed a plan to the company whereby the fund would provide new capital to fend off the liquidity crunch. Even if we take the rumor at face value, it is uncertain whether this plan would provide any value for equity holders.

In my previous article I talked how the stock is a huge gamble as the value is contingent how much the for-sale mortgages are going to fetch. I believe that catalyst's involvement does not alleviate this problem, let's see why.

No Reason To Celebrate

While "getting new capital" sounds good on paper for Home Capital Group equity holders, it really depends on where this capital is coming from. Catalyst Capital Group is a private equity fund that specializes in distressed situations. There are many ways to invest in distressed situations, but generally speaking, a fund would buy debt (read, not equity) that is trading for pennies on the dollar (implying huge yield) and sell them at higher prices when situation improves or get paid through a restructuring when their debts fail to get honored. The bottom line is that Catalyst is in the business of making money, and not in the business of saving equity holders.

Of course, there is a chance that the fund decides to provide equity capital, but I find that to be highly unlikely given that the company is a private equity fund. Furthermore, the equity's lack of control and the lack of cash flow make the company unsuitable for the private equity fund. There is also the fact that Home Capital Group has a huge debt overhang from the $2 billion revolver, which makes the equity highly undesirable for vulture funds, who typically want to be the first or second in line to get their money back in the event of bankruptcy (i.e. not bottom rung like equity).

If an investor want to see how Catalyst typically operates, look no further than the fund's public company spin off, Callidus Capital, which is being described as "predatory lender which lends money with the objective to obtain ownership or control of the assets of the borrower" by its former clients.

If a deal were to be made, I believe that it would likely be some form of preferential security designed to suck as much as cash from the company as possible, of course to the detriment of equity holders.

Catalyst's size also poses a problem. Over $1.4 billion of HISA deposits have evaporated since the start of the liquidity crisis, some of which was plugged using the $2 billion revolver. If things were to get back to normal, we are talking about billions of dollars in capital that needs to be replaced. Can Catalyst provide this much capital? I don't think so. Private equity funds are smaller in Canada, and while Catalyst is one of the bigger players north of the border, its recent fund only raised $2.0 billion. While nothing is impossible, I doubt that Catalyst would want to put all of its eggs in one basket, one that is on fire and sitting in front of a steamroller.

What If There Is No Deal

Given the current liquidity situation, there is no imminent need for capital, the company is not one day away from collapse. Based on Monday's press release, the company had $1.06 billion of aggregate liquidity (including the revolver) as of Friday, this means that the company can continue to operate in the foreseeable future. Note that the worth of the equity is an entirely different matter, as it's unclear how much the company's mortgages are worth on the market. In other words, we are back to square one, the scenario that I described in detail in my previous article.

Conclusion

Catalyst isn't the savior that investors are looking for. Even if Catalyst were to provide capital, it would unlikely be done for the benefit of equity holders. Because of how Catalyst operates, I believe that its involvement may in fact be grounds for concern, not celebration. Furthermore, I believe that Catalyst's small size means that it is unlikely to provide sufficient capital for things to get back to normal.

If no deal were to happen, Home Capital Group will chug along until the market has an idea of how much the company's mortgages are worth. The bottom line is that Catalyst's potential involvement is a not a positive development for me, as it is highly unlikely that a deal would produce a permanent solution that would benefit shareholders. There is a chance that Catalyst decides to pour billions of equity into the company, but given its modus operandi and size, this is a pie in the sky scenario in my opinion.

