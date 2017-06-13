MannKind Scripts Not Helping Cash Situation

If I told you that 11 months into a re-launch of Afrezza scripts would essentially be flat you would have called me crazy. Yet that is pretty much exactly where we are with Afrezza sales. Total scripts are about where they were, and refills have actually trended down. With Afrezza being the focal point of the company, stagnant sales will not cut the mustard.

For the week ending June 2, 2017 sales of Afrezza were a bit under 270 scripts. The tally 11 months ago was only 1 script lower than current levels! Passionate MannKind bulls will point out that the number of cartridges per script is higher, but that argument is hollow when sales are still 10 times lower than they need to be.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

One does not need to look much further than the comparison of the Sanofi effort vs. the MannKind performance to see that there are problems in trying to market Afrezza with success. MannKind management has stated that when it increases effort it sees results, but the reality is that with the current churn rate of users, increasing effort will actually widen losses we are already seeing Simply stated, until the company can solve the issue with poor refill rates, any thoughts of meaningful growth are reserved for the land of unicorns and fairies.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis sales are tracking 15.47% better here in Q2 than they were in Q1. In an ordinary growth track this number might seem impressive, but following the worst full sales quarter to date, the number is less than exciting. The new sales force now has 4 months in the books, so the excuses relating to a learning curve are all but gone now. I anticipate some very modest growth in the final 4 weeks of the quarter, but nothing about that will excite the street.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year numbers are seeing modest improvement and now are off of last years pace by 10.7%. At this stage last year Sanofi reps were well aware that they only had a few weeks left representing Afrezza, and their effort was likely minimal. Passionate longs were expecting big things from the MannKind effort, but thus far the numbers are simply underwhelming. At this point last year I had readers projecting weekly scripts at 3,000 by the end of 2016, and even higher by now.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As I have stated for many months, the cash situation at MannKind leaves a lot to be desired. The company still has a "going concern" notice from its accounting firm, and the company is still operating on a shoestring budget. With the company making a move on the CEO position, and filling a marketing position, the first of the golden parachutes has been deployed. MannKind is a little over a month away from a very important moment. The company has a $10million dollar debt payment due with just $28 million in cash left. In my opinion the company will need to make its best effort to convince Deerfield to accept equity instead of cash. The last time this happened it was at a discount and the stock price took a hit on the 5% dilution that the transaction brought.

The chart below represents my estimates on the cash situation. The green line is the most recent data that includes script sales. Key data (such as cash coming in, cash going out, or cash and credit estimates) are highlighted in yellow. If you look at the projections you can see why it is so critical that MannKind try to use equity to settle the Deerfield debt payment in mid July. If MannKind does not resolve that issue, it will be unable to meet the Deerfield covenant at the end of Q3.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In the past few weeks MannKind has issued some press releases that have been enough to help keep the share price up. The problem is that these press releases lacked the detail that would have allowed true relief. The company announced a deal with Biomm SA for Brazil that lacked any financial data. The lack of an 8K on the deal was telling. Simply stated, it was not a material event. Brazil has the 5th highest population on the planet, and MannKind's lack of leverage apparently brought about a deal withy no up front cash. If the company can not garner meaningful cash in a deal with the 5th largest nation on earth what should the street expect anywhere else?

The company also announced that it has engaged a firm to seek out partners for its Technosphere technology. MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) itself struck a deal a little over a year ago that netted about $1 million from Receptor Life Sciences.

In my opinion the path we will see taken is a rights offering that will be spun as "non-dilutive". It is only non-dilutive if existing investors participate by investing more money. Many investors are well under water, and at this stage have to consider that putting more money into this stock could be a case of throwing good money after bad.

The compassionate side of me wants to see Afrezza succeed in some fashion. There are people that are helped by the drug. The business side of me sees that the hurdles MannKind faces are getting taller, while the ability to pull another rabbit out of the proverbial hat is getting more difficult. Can MannKind be an epic turnaround story? Perhaps. Would I bet more than 5% of my portfolio at that right now? No. At this stage it is a wait and see proposition in my opinion. If something concrete comes through, then it deserves more consideration, but until then the data and numbers are simply not showing success. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.