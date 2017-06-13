Is Google At Risk Of Losing Its Dominant Position?

This post is written by Callum Lo, Integer Investments analyst.

Introduction

A lot has been written recently on the threats posed to Google's (GOOG GOOGL) core source of revenue - advertising - by emerging technologies. Several trends in the tech arena stand out as causing the most concern: Ad blockers, social networking and the development of voice search. Voice search in particular has caused a number of commentators to predict that Google faces an existential threat, because users will no longer rely on screens to access information, and will instead use voice search to have everything they need effortlessly relayed to them through smart home systems and mobile devices.

It's certainly true that this new technology, among other events, presents difficult challenges for the ad team at Google. The search might still go through Google, but without a screen interaction, it is difficult for Google to sell ads with the current business model. Voice search has reached an important tipping point in terms of feasibility. The ability of computers to recognise speech and draw meaningful interpretations of users' intents has reached a level where voice search is now a feasible mechanism by which to retrieve information. The deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques through neural networks has played a large role in this. However, it's also not as bad as many are predicting it will be.

Google has been an incredibly dominant player in advertising on the web for years. Its revenue continues to grow in the double digits in percentage terms year on year, and it remains the crucial revenue provider that keeps Alphabet growing. The Google arm provided 99.1% of Alphabet's revenue in 2016, making the two companies virtually indistinguishable. Many similar giants over the years have seemed indestructible, but lots of industry leaders have also failed as technological disruption or new business models threaten their existence. For example, Kodak failed to foresee the far-reaching consequences of the digital photography revolution they unleashed, and steadily lost market share until they were a fraction of their previous size. This article examines similar threats to Google.

Voice Search

Google has dominated the traditional search landscape for over a decade with their user-focused web search based on Larry Page's ingenious PageRank algorithm. Instead of ranking web pages by the number of times a keyword appears on the page or by how much a business has paid to have their website listed, Google focused on prioritising webpages which were linked to by the greatest number of other important websites, alongside other key metrics. This algorithm proved far more effective at indexing the colossal amount of data on the internet, and dominated competitors since being launched over two decades ago.

Google then deftly dealt with the shift towards mobile devices, strategically developing and releasing their Android system onto billions of devices worldwide. Mobile advertising had been a big problem for two key reasons: Firstly, because the spread of mobile devices was extremely fast and wide, quickly disrupting the traditional industries. Secondly, because the smaller screen size made it difficult to implant ads at the side of the screen in the same way that could be done on computer screens. Google found new, innovative ways to display ads smaller screens, and found that mobile advertising added to, instead of detracted from, their advertising revenue.

Now Google faces a challenge from voice search, which allows users to organically request information from their phones or smart home devices to find businesses, products, locations, information and more. This obviously limits Google's ability to reap revenue from its core source - displaying ads on a screen alongside search results. This is clearly an issue which is causing heads to be scratched at Google, and many investors are beginning to challenge Google executives for answers to the puzzle. On a 2016 earnings call with Alphabet, led by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, analysts raised the issue of voice queries being "much more skewed to less commercial activity." In response, Pichai stated that he thought voice search provides more opportunities for information to be delivered to consumers, and that it expands the amount of interaction people will have with Google, rather than substituting for existing search queries. "The sum total of all of this, it expanded the pie," he said.

Google Home:

Several factors should lead investors to believe that voice search will not be the calamity for Google's bottom line that many commentators have predicted. To begin with, it remains a simple fact that voice search cannot substitute for a number of more complex search requests that users may have. When searching for a location, for example, users might not want a spoken-word response, but rather a visual representation of possible destinations or routes. News and entertainment consumption most often requires a screen, so users are highly likely to search for this type of content through non-voice methods. Moreover, AI has not yet reached the point where it can optimally offer only one search result to a user and guarantee that it will be their favoured choice. The benefit of screen-based search results is that a user can easily scan dozens of potential options, then opt to click on one that suits them. This type of functionality doesn't work with voice search. Finally, while voice search technology has certainly come an impressive distance, it is by no means perfect. Users still find difficulty in communicating with virtual assistants, and the interpretation of complex sentences still poses a barrier. This means that, while the threat exists, it will not be fully realised for some years yet. Not only will it take several years for the technology to be perfected, widescale acceptance will also be necessary, which requires users becoming accustomed to a new way of accessing information.

Also important to consider are the opportunities that voice search provides for Google. Pichai has a point when stating that voice search may expand total user interaction with Google services. It may be that, due to convenience, users will now simply search more often. Given that Google has moved quickly to establish itself as a dominant player in the voice search market through its Google Assistant and Google Home products, this new technology can be monetised in several ways.

To begin with, data is extremely valuable for Google. It helps them to target ads that do get shown to consumers and to provide a better experience for software products provided. An increase in the total volume of search activity would increase this data pool and allow for more user-tailored experiences. In addition, competitors like Amazon have found effective ways to monetize their voice assistant products by having them link to internal marketplaces.

Amazon's Echo Home Assistant:

Amazon's Echo can link into the Amazon marketplace (NASDAQ:AMZN), where purchases net the company revenue directly. Google's advertising chief Sridhar Ramaswamy has already indicated that Google will move in a similar direction with its virtual assistant, by allowing users to purchase products through voice search from partners. A slice of the revenue from these sales is then directed towards Google. Amazon's Echo is also shortly to begin placing advertisements in Alexa skills. For example, users may hear sponsored messages through Alexa's music streaming services or news updates.

Social Networks

Social networks also pose a threat to Google's revenue. Facebook in particular is the obvious dominant player beginning to claw away ad revenue. People have begun to find a lot of content on the internet through news feeds, which use algorithms and user data to display content that is likely to be engaged with. These algorithms have begun ever more powerful over time. Moreover, the way in which users engage with Facebook and similar sites is different from how they engage with Google. While a user might only spend a few seconds on a page of Google search results before navigating away to their desired link, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) users spend hours every day scrolling through their news feed, while ads are displayed constantly. Also important for Google is the fact that targeted advertisements for products on social networks reduce the need for internet users to utilise Google's search function in order to find information or products.

Again, however, there are several factors that mitigate the concerns raised by these trends. A social network news feed can never completely replace a specific search engine in terms of content delivery. The news feed operates based on educated guesses of what a user might find entertaining or useful at any given time. By contrast, Google's search function takes direct user input to find specific information sought after. This has meant that, although Facebook enjoys users spending more time on their site, Google has been able to benefit from a higher amount of revenue per ad shown, because the targeting is orders of magnitude more effective.

Other Threats

Ad blocking presents one of the most serious threats to Google, with reports that over 600 million devices now have ad blockers installed across the world. These programmes tend to be highly effective at removing ads from webpages and videos, making it impossible for advertisers to gain any value. Although it is often difficult to detect ad-blocking software, the presence of the blockers cuts into revenue significantly. For pay-per-click advertising, it does this by removing any possibility of navigation to the advertised webpage. For other payment schemes, the mere fact that advertisers are aware that so many internet users are using ad blockers makes it less valuable for them to display ads and they will be willing to pay less per ad as a result. Perhaps most problematic is the demographics around ad blocking. Those who tend to be most likely to use ad blockers are the same internet users who provide the most value for advertisers; that is, young people and those on high earnings.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has installed ad blocking capabilities on their mobile devices:

Google is now moving to unorthodox strategies to combat this trend. Most recently, they have announced an in-build ad blocking function for their Chrome browser, to remove the most intrusive ads from users' experiences. This is almost certainly a good strategic move, and should have been pursued far earlier by the company. Providing such a feature, as Apple has already done on its mobile devices, allows the Chrome experience to be improved for users while also deterring users from feeling the need to install more comprehensive ad blockers that will target Google ads.

Conclusion

While many articles written recently have predicted a severe contraction or collapse of Google's core source of revenue, investors continue to maintain a positive outlook for the company. This is reflected in the fact that the stock price smashed through the $1,000 mark in the last few days, and sits at $969 at the time of writing. The technology sector is perhaps the fastest moving industry in the world, and companies can come in and out of existence of very short time periods. That being said, Google's position as the dominant provider of information to consumer on the internet will remain strong at least for the foreseeable future.

