Mosaic Dividend Cut - How We Predicted It

I recently published a Seeking Alpha article about the Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) dividend cut and how it could have been avoided using our dividend health rating system. I am aware the company stated this dividend cut would take place during the last quarterly earnings call (in February 2017), and I appreciate that some readers pointed this out in response to that last article. I wanted to follow-up with all of the loyal readers and the Seeking Alpha community to provide more background and clarification on how the dividend health rating system was predicting this dividend cut well before the company announced it in February.

The five-tier rating system assesses the likelihood that companies will grow or cut their dividends in the next 12 months. DIVCON 5 indicates the highest probability for a dividend increase, while DIVCON 1 indicates the highest probability for a dividend cut. The methodology is based on seven quantitative factors which measure the relationship between historic dividend trends, cash flow and earnings, buybacks, as well as consensus forecasts and external financial ratings. I want to emphasize these underlying factors are all based on publicly-available corporate fundamental data points, and DIVCON simply aggregates and weights this information into a unified dividend health score (and rating) for investors to consider.

Mosaic was rated DIVCON 4 (our second highest rating tier and meaning it was one the healthy dividend growing stocks) until September 2015, when the rating began to decline. As you can see in the following chart, by Q3 2016, the company was rated DIVCON 2 and was already at risk of cutting its dividend in the next 12 months - this was several months before Mosaic officially announced its dividend cut intentions. How likely is a dividend cut from a DIVCON 2 stock? To give you some historical perspective, from 2001 through 2016, companies rated DIVCON 1 or 2 (the "Laggards") cut their dividends in the next 12 months nearly 56% of the time.

A Closer Look at the Seven Factors

More than one of the seven DIVCON factors signaled declining fundamental health for Mosaic prior to the actual dividend cut announcement.

Last 12 Month Buybacks to Dividends

The company's ratio of last 12 month buybacks to dividends fell from 168% to 40% by July 2016. This reduction signaled the company no longer had a cushion to reallocate funds from buybacks towards future dividend maintenance and increases. As a reminder, a company's share buyback program is voluntary. As management start to see trouble on the horizon, they will typically cut back on such programs. While they do so to bolster cash reserves, it signals a potential for trouble.

Year-over-Year EPS Growth

The following chart highlights how Mosaic's year-over-year EPS growth fell to -53% in August 2016, a telltale sign of expected difficulty in growing (or even maintaining) the company's dividend in the months to come. As investors know, dividends represent a direct window into corporate earnings.

Levered Free-Cash-Flow to Dividends

And the company's ratio of levered free-cash-flow to dividends dropped to -8.6% by October 2016, compared to a healthy 110% in May 2016. This downturn should've been a warning sign to investors as the company no longer had available cash (after meeting all corporate obligations) to continue to support its dividend payments. For perspective, the average ratio of levered free-cash-flow to dividends among S&P 500 companies was 280.8% as of March 31, 2017.

In conclusion, the our dividend health rating system and its underlying factors highlighted Mosaic's fundamental troubles and potential future dividend cut months before the company actually announced one in February. Investors are always encouraged to do homework before making any investment. I always welcome reader feedback and encourage you to provide your thoughts on this and subsequent articles.

