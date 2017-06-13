Wells Fargo's (WFC) Management at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference (Transcript)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

June 13, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Mary Mack - Senior EVP & Head of Community Banking

Unidentified Company Representative

[Call starts Abruptly]…Head of Community Banking. Mary is responsible for retail and small business banking at Wells Fargo. And before taking on this role last year, Mary was the Head of Wells Fargo’s retail brokerage, and prior to that held many different positions at Wells Fargo and also before that Wachovia, lots.

We will use a fire sight chat format. I will kick it off with two polling questions. This isn’t long as the first set, its two polling questions and then we’ll go into the fire sight. But on the polling questions, other than higher rates, what do you think will be the biggest driver for Well Fargo shares over the next two years; A, resolution of sales practices; B, stronger loan growth; C, accelerating capital returns; D, expense management; or E, stronger fee growth. So; A, resolution of sales practices issue; B, stronger loan growth; C, capital returns; D, expense management; or E, stronger fee growth. And the answer is expense management, number one and two is stronger loan growth.

Okay. On this topic of expense management, we pre-suppose the answer. What expense ratio do you think Wells can achieve by 4Q ’18 versus their 60% to 61% guidance for 2017? So that although there is no guidance for Wells. Our expectation is 60 to 61%. So do you expect that by 4Q ’18 Wells can get 60% or higher expense ratio; B, 58%, 59%; C, 56% to 57%; D, 55%; or E, less than 55%. What do you think Wells can do? 58% to 59% by a wide majority, okay. Jim, I’ll get you all those answers [Multiple Speakers].

Are you doing some other business in the tri-state area why you’re here?

Mary Mack

I’m happy to be here.

Unidentified Company Representative

Are you doing some other business in the Tristate area while you’re here?

Mary Mack

I am. I’m living here after meeting with several of you all and heading to branches.

Unidentified Company Representative

Nice.

Mary Mack

To get to the branches and in the area meet with our leadership team, I’ll be here till, tomorrow night.

Unidentified Company Representative

How many branches have you met with since you took over this role about, how many, eight months ago?

Mary Mack

Yes. I’ve probably been to 30, more than 30 cities. I go to the 4-5 branches one in middle market do listing sessions, met with 4,000 plus team members as much as possible, so all over the country. And try to do it like this, right. So if I’m in a market doing something else, there is no reason to be here and not visit with the teams.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, great. So as you all probably know, Mary, is responsible for all of branches distribution at Wells Fargo consumer really that’s how I think about it. And we did have the sales practice issue, which happened last year. And so I wanted to just dig a little bit as to what you are doing with the branch employees to help make sure it doesn’t happen again. And also hear from them what their recommendations are for you and your management team?

Mary Mack

So we’ve done a lot and it falls into the several categories. One is work we’re doing to make it right with customers; so we’ve been in a process of remediation for customers; refunded fees on potentially unauthorized accounts; airing on the side of customers for any doubt; then we have engaged in fee refunds and we’ll continue to do that. We needed to restate the expectations with team members and the environment for team members. So one of the first things we did was eliminate product sales goals that was back in September. We eliminated for the fourth quarter and then going forward. We introduced an interim plan for team members in the fourth quarter, focus exclusively on customer retentions really. Customer experience is giving our customers as they come into our branches, a reason to stay and then ultimately a reason to grow with Wells Fargo.

But really just a wrap arms around them and give them a reason to stay. We then introduced, in January, a comprehensive new plan for all team members. So reset expectations around customer experience, growth in primary customers as customers who use that actively as their primary institution, growth in household relationship balances. So loans, deposits and investments at the branch level and then a risk overweigh a lot of that. You mentioned the listing what we’re doing to listen in and hear from team members, not just me, really all of our leadership team has been out across the franchise, meeting with team members directly, trying out these ideas.

So as I was going through the 30 cities, I want to try to do a big reveal at the end, so come out with a plan. Rather, as we were getting ideas from team members, I was trying it out to say what do you think, is that capturing, is it motivating top performers, are we engaging the entire team, what are the biggest issues in a branch, what are we hearing from customers, how do you factor all of that in. So it's been a very iterative informed process to be responsive to what we’re hearing from customers and from team members.

Unidentified Company Representative

So your new compensation framework was rolled out recently, I believe, right. And you team did get the benefit of understanding how they are scoring on that compensation plan in the most recent couple of months. Is that right?

Mary Mack

So we rolled out the new plan in early to mid-January, got through the holidays, people back from any holiday vacation in just the traffic that we have in our branches. So we brought all of our leaders in together to a central location, because I can teach you the new plan inside of an hour. But it's really cultural in terms of how do our leaders lead the plan, what messages do we have reinforced, et cetera. So we brought all of our leaders together in mid-January and then began to roll-out the plan to team members.

Immediately though it’s a quarterly plan for the payout metrics. And many of the team members in the branches are on a team based incentive, because it's really about fee environment. When you come into a branch, our job is to get you to the banker that has the skills to serve you best depending on whether in a fluid customer or a small business customer, et cetera. And so the whole team needs to get around this. And we went through a process in the first quarter of just beginning to educate. At the end of the first quarter, we were able to calculate that first set of metrics and then in early May, our team got paid out on those metrics.

Really one of the first times t they have been able to see are how we’re performing at the branch level. Not every branch is equal either. So we have various cohorts of branches to say how do you perform in a certain market versus another one and people need to get comfortable with that. We’re now in the process of -- once you’ve gotten the first quarter payout, how do we perform, what does that look like. Now, what do we need to focus on, how do we specifically focus on primary customers or growing customer relationship balances. So it’s a very, as I said, it's a iterative process for our team members to get -- continue to get successively comfortable at deeper levels in the plan.

Unidentified Company Representative

So as an investor, obviously, we’re looking to you to drive high quality growth. And where do you see you are on that path of resetting the bar at the branches versus getting everybody engaged and driving towards the same kind of growth goals?

Mary Mack

So we shared at Investor Day that one of the positive things we’re seeing was not only an apparent bottoming out of some of the numbers in the fourth quarter, those numbers have started to improve, but also still have things like the average balance per account. What we call the role to primary, so the speed at which a new customer becomes a primary customer. We’re seeing gradual improvement in all of those metrics that suggests the value that customers are seeing, maybe even slightly more quickly in the accounts that they open.

Unidentified Company Representative

And can you talk a little bit about some of the opportunities and things that you’re thinking about for the future. For example, I know when we met at Investor Day, we were talking about is there something on the product side that we should do for customers, Wells Fargo is thinking about doing for customers, that kind of.

Mary Mack

So a couple of things we’ve talked about in terms of particular opportunities or opportunities with fluid customers. We have about 1.5 million affluent customers, customers who have their assets with us today in community banking that would tell us their affluence. But we’ve been with another 6.8 million customers that we believe to be affluent based on external data; 85% of them see Wells Fargo as their primary institutions. We have their direct deposit or they use their debit card in a way that suggests we’re their primary banks. But we don’t yet have those affluent assets that are held out there.

So I think we talked about maybe the opportunity not only for some additional product consideration, perhaps in the credit card area or whatever it maybe to fill out the affluent offering, but also the experience we create. So we rolled out portfolio for premier customers, which essentially brings a portfolio approach to that with some benefits, for instance, on the learn rate side or whether it might be if you’re a portfolio customer and aggregated customer at the affluent level. So it’s not only the product set but also the experience that we create in the way that products deliver.

We’re investing in affluent bankers in our branches in hiring the most skilled bankers into our affluent branches to serve as full customers. We talked about the opportunity in small business. We’ve introduced things like FastFlex, digital alternative for small business customers because we believe that that opportunity for us as well is about as big held away as it is with us today.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. And anything you’re seeing millennial versus not, older than millennial?

Mary Mack

Well, what’s interesting about it, if you look at things like the experience scores; the millennial experience -- they really move; so we attract the experience of customers who’ve been into our branch most recently; we survey 100,000, 125,000 customers a month, about 1.6 million a year; return surveys on the experience of the branch; and the millennial scores have tracked, but also just slightly higher even than our average score. So very positive response and rebound from our millennial customers and the uses of the branch, which I think is interestingly when you think about how they use.

Unidentified Company Representative

I didn’t think millennials were going to branch…

Mary Mack

Nobody think millennials go to branches, but 51 million times last month somebody came to a teller line and 75 million times last month somebody came to an ATM. So we hear that, we watch it, we tracked it, it’s really important to us. But we still feel like there is pretty good usage at the 51 million times a month.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, sounds like a big number. One of the other questions is on loyalty versus satisfaction. And I don’t know if everybody in the room knows this. But Wachovia, before Wells Fargo, Wachovia was best-in-class on loyalty in the industry and the consumer bank. And I’m just wondering you were in the organization at that time. Are there tips and tricks that maybe you haven’t leveraged at Wells Fargo yet and maybe you could help the audience understand why is loyalty so important, and what you’re doing to drive that further?

Mary Mack

So if you think about what we’re doing; actually, if I go back to Wachovia, but then also through things like Wells Fargo Advisors. You’ve got an experience where customers we know, and our own data even today tells us, that customers who have a great experience in our branch are most likely to be our most loyal customers. The real difference is likelihood to recommend is there are a couple of different questions that drive the loyalty numbers opposed to satisfaction. But the one that makes a big difference is the likelihood to recommend.

And we know that those most loyal customers have higher balance growth, higher -- and ultimately higher revenue growth of our own customers. So it’s a very relevant experience metric for us to track that result in the kind of relationship balance growth that ultimately we’re all looking for. But we saw that really to your point at Wachovia with a real focus on it. You combine that with the kind of branch distribution, branch network, partnerships across the businesses at Wells Fargo. I mentioned Wells Fargo Advisors, the partnership we have in Affluent, in particular, has given us the ability to bring those two things together in a way that we know work.

Unidentified Company Representative

So when we see your chart on customer satisfaction and customer loyalty, and they track together. Is there something you can do to kind of have a step function increase or is it just a gradual overtime improvement that you’re looking for?

Mary Mack

It’s a little bit of both. It does gradually improve every time and loyalty typically lags satisfaction. Loyalty is a result of satisfactions over a long period of time where it is a little bit more sensitive to new cycles, because it is that likelihood to recommend. It maybe that I feel great about my experience, I come into branch, our contacts -- contacting the call centers and I remember, I’m hearing what I love about Wells Fargo. Now, I’ve got another step further as I recover the likelihood to recommend. So you see a little bit of fluctuation in the new cycle, et cetera. But we’re pleased that it's rebounded as quickly as we would hope, and continues to increase month-over-month.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Is there anything different you do in the sort of social media to try to influence your customer set?

Mary Mack

There is a lot that’s happening, for instance, in PVSI and our payment, virtual solutions and innovation team that is focused on all the ways we interact with our customers. We rolled out a Facebook chat box and ways to reach our customers where they are. So I think what we want to do is use all the means that we might have to interact with customers to make sure where they are; and convenience sure has been redefined. Convenience used to mean a branch on every corner. We certainly still had a lot of branches. They’re very valuable to us. But it means to all of us in every aspect of our lives, it's different, it's really that easy to use and those are the things that we’re investing in.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, PVSI. And rolls off your tongue, PVSI really quickly, focus of Wells...

Mary Mack

Well, it is. But I’d back up to say, we’ve kind of give into acronym land somehow and not sure if everybody knows that PVSI is. But it's our payment virtual solutions innovation team. We took the opportunity last fall to bring together payments that were existing in different parts across the Company, our card businesses, innovation team, and it's really given us the ability to accelerate a lot of those activities, which were happening in good ways in different parts of the business, but the ability to bring it together and say what do our customers need.

I believe that our customers don’t think of themselves as a branch customer or a mobile customer or a contractor customer, they’re our customers. And so as we bring all of that together, then you can more seamlessly interact the way you would as an individual. Once they comes into our branches, I want to introduce them to our mobile opportunities right now because I know that they’re more engaged, they are more likely to become primary because we’ve just made it easier. So we’ve tried to integrate that as much as possible, but take advantage of the fact that PVSI has given us the accelerant to allow those activities.

Unidentified Company Representative

If I open my account online, what branch do I belong to?

Mary Mack

You can choose any branch. We don’t assign you to a branch who’ve got the availability to use the entire network.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, great. Look I can keep on going with questions, but I’m sure people in the room might have a few for you as well. And if along the way of me and Mary chatting, you have a question, please raise your hand so I see some folks who have some sparkle in their eyes. And I’m wondering maybe they want to ask a question. Okay. Let’s talk a little bit about the regulator part of this, because there was I think, recently some CRA discussions around some of the work that you’re doing to enhance your CRA position. Is anything that you’re working on with the branches helped that out?

Mary Mack

So we clearly have the opportunity to rebuild trust with a number of our stakeholders, with our team members across our customer base, and certainly the regulators. So we are working very hard to ensure that we’re as transparent as possible that we’re investing, we’ll continue to invest very actively in our CRA efforts. We were disappointed in the CRA outcome. But it doesn’t diminish at all the kind of investments we continue to make in LMI communities and communities across the country. It’s very important to us, it continues to be important to us.

Unidentified Company Representative

Right. Okay. And you have obviously quite a wide footprint. So I would think there is plenty of opportunity?

Mary Mack

Absolutely.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Then one of the other things I want to just touch based on is I know it’s not your exact purview. But you do have, you do offer products through the branches, you’re responsible for the distribution of those products. How are you hearing from your clients about the rate environments and how the rates on your products are relative to other appears. Have you seen any changes in customer behavior since rate started to rise? Has there been any see back at all about hey we’d like to see different kinds of products offered? Or do you feel like you’re meeting everybody’s…

Mary Mack

Well, on the retail side, we really haven’t seen as much response as we might have even expected. But we continue to watch it really closely. We continue to partner with many of our affluent customers, as I mentioned, with WIM. So there are other alternatives for customers. But really we haven’t seen as much from retail side as we might.

Unidentified Company Representative

Right. So rate data’s are very low and no one’s complaining?

Mary Mack

And if customers want alternatives, we certainly have alternatives. But we’re not hearing a lot about that in the branches.

Unidentified Company Representative

Got it, okay. Let’s flip to experiences. So expenses, as you saw from the pull, was one of the key things that expense management, I should say, is one of the key things investors are looking for?

Mary Mack

It's one of the key things we’re focused on.

Unidentified Company Representative

Maybe you could give us a sense as to what you were doing in your world, because we know Wells Fargo largest branch network in the country, really maybe the branch count is down 1% or so over the past couple of years, others have brought it down a little bit faster. We know that you have a plan to bring branch numbers down. But maybe help us understand how you’re doing that and how you’re going to expect that change without impacting top-line?

Mary Mack

Yes, so a couple of things. In the past, as you all well know, we really haven’t consolidated our branch network other than at the merger. We had great opportunity to reset a terrific franchise at the merger, but since then we hadn’t done a lot to think about the branch footprint differently. Last year, we began to, take a harder look at that and accelerate. We closed about 80 branches in the fourth quarter of last year. We’re on track to close 200 this year. When I say close it’s really consolidate.

So we look at profitability at the branch level and in the way the branches are used by our customers. So what is the branch network look like in a particular market and into your ability to take advantage of a customer pattern and consolidate in a way that doesn’t impact the households that we’re serving in that market. So that’s the 200 this year, customer patterns proximity. And in Manhattan, you probably don’t want to go further than across the street to consolidate in Charlotte where I live. You might go around the corner. And in some of our more rural markets where you’re driving 10 miles to the grocery store, you might be used to a little bit more distance.

So we look at it by the observable behaviors of our customers who use our branch network to determine how do we consolidate; as I said about 200 this year; probably about 250 next year; that 7% of our branch network we think has really only about 0.6% household impact based on the retention efforts and the impact on the way we can migrate customers and through the consolidation.

Unidentified Company Representative

No you have, obviously, lived through the past several years where your competitors have been closing branches. Have you benefitted from their closures at all, and have you learned things that you would apply to your own process?

Mary Mack

We have certainly seen growth in markets where our competitors may have consolidated. I don’t know that I would say that our growth is a direct result of their consolidation, but we’re certainly mindful that. We’re also mindful of our -- well, I feel really good about the way we’ve thought about branch consolidation through customer convenience and the ability to migrate. We’re also being really thoughtful and careful to make sure that we’re investing in retention differently and we’ll continue to invest in retention differently to ensure that we’re migrating those customers and not just taking that for granted.

Unidentified Company Representative

And what does that mean?

Mary Mack

It means reaching out the customers, not just assuming that they’ll follow our signs and make it to the new branch but we’re able through team member retention or natural attritions to migrate a number of those team members still achieve our objectives in those branches, but accommodate team members because we plan to accommodate the customers in those new branches. So they’re also very helpful. These team members have relationships with these customers and they’re very helpful on the migration.

Unidentified Company Representative

And when you say that the branch closures will only impact 0.6% of your household, is that a function of deposits that you think you’re impacting or does that reflect the fact that you’re cutting branches in relatively less populated areas? I’m just trying to understand.

Mary Mack

Well, there was a slide in our Investor Day deck that look at the profile of the branches that we’re consolidating versus the profile of the branches that would leave open. And so on every metric, whether it was number of households, growth, deposits, those branches are less than half and in some cases much less than half of the average branch. So some of it's a function of size, some of it's a function of -- you know in some markets, we even find better locations we do a two for one consolidation into another branch. So that’s reflective of the impact that we think it will have any new loss of households through the migrations.

Unidentified Company Representative

And what about the branches that you’re not closing, the question really is around square footage. We’ve heard from many institutions about how you can really reduce your expenses through just strengthening the size of the branches or going to a hub and spoke, I mean, maybe you can give us a sense of…

Mary Mack

Yes, so if you look at even some of the branch locations that we’re doing, 90% of them are less than 3,500 square feet, 25% of them are less than 2,000 square feet. So as we think about very small footprints and then how do we use different technologies in branch, assisted service ATMs in some of our busiest branches will take up to about 25% of the standard teller volume and we can put an assisted service ATM in the branch. It's an ATM that does something a little different from our typical ATMs. It can distribute ones and fives in different denominations but also has the ability for a team member in our branch to have an iPad and know that you might need help.

If you’re in the middle of a transaction and need help, we can be responsive to that. But it helps us in terms of taking a standard volume of transactions off of our teller line and reducing costs that way. Paperless in our branches, the only reason we have paper in a branch today is if we have a systems outage and we had to rely on it but we don’t use. So we’ve been able to take, we said about $185 million just out of the branch itself, the inside of the branch in the way we operate to also reduce expense; so footprint, but it’s also the way we operate in a branch.

Unidentified Company Representative

And the $2 billion of expenses for the total Wells Fargo organization that Wells outlined at the Investor Day to come out of the expense line by the end of 2018, that’s in your run rate. I think you have branch closures contributing about $170 million to that. Is that correct?

Mary Mack

Yes. So we have great closures. We have great in-break efficiencies that I talked about. And then we’ll continue to look at things like, say in a control or other run the business sort of operating efficiencies that we should look at.

Unidentified Company Representative

And then when we think through to the end of 2019 another $2 billion has come out in expenses for you, your contribution to that. Is that more of the same or is there an acceleration of a certain line of expense reduction that you’re thinking you can deliver over the 2019?

Mary Mack

No, I think it’s looking at everything that we just talked about through that continual lens of how do we create the kind of efficiencies. We’ll continue to look at the way our customers use our branches and accommodate as necessary. I think 65% of our leases are five years or less, half of our real estate owned; so about 80% of our real estate is flexible in our ability to responsive. Now today, we don’t see anything that suggests that that number should be any different than what we’re doing it, but we watch it consistently. We look at staffing and accommodate staffing. We’ve a lot of flexible staffing, for instance, in our branches to be responsive to all of those patterns of customer behaviors; PVSI continues to introduce more digital options. We’ll use them in the branch but we’ll also respond to customer behavior.

Unidentified Company Representative

One question I get from investors is why do we need so many branches at all in this world of digital. And later this morning, we’re going to be talking with [indiscernible] [28.32] [Janice Hapipnochia] regarding same day pay, and we’re going to be having a panel later on today on digital currency. And as you think through the next five-10 years, maybe there will be a check writer or two, but I’m not sure who. So as you think through the digitization of the industry, where do branches -- why do we need so many branches?

Mary Mack

It’s interesting. I mean, I have millennials in my house too. And they seem to only use a phone to do anything. But if you think about the way our customers use branches, today, that’s why we’re looking at smaller footprint. There may be engagement opportunities. If you go into a branch, I believe, you’re looking for something of value. You’re looking for somebody to understand something that maybe a little bit more complex. Our customers come into our branch not to get a product, they come in because they want to buy a car or they want to buy their first home, or they want to repair their credit and they need some help doing it.

So the way I think about branches are that team members who can help customers understand what it is they’re trying to do. They’re not as interested in loans, deposits and mortgages. They are interested in homes, and cars, and rebuilding credit. So that’s where we start and our team members in the branch helps solve those problem. Now, to the extent that we can solve those digitally, we want to do that and we’ll be responsive with the network to what our customers told their name.

Unidentified Company Representative

And what about the small business angle, because I finally talk a lot of about the consumer with branches but small businesses is an integral customer of the branch network as well?

Mary Mack

Actually, we have as about 3 million small business customer today and we have about 3 million small businesses away so we bank the individual who owns the business but we don’t yet bank their business. We actually find our small business customer use our branches even at a higher rate than our consumers do. So they have deposit need or payroll needs or something else that requires the fiscal infrastructure. And so we’ve invested in small business specialist. We’ve invested in business advocacy programs. So that if somebody comes into our branches, there’s somebody in the branch who knows something about small business that can help with whatever their needs or questions are.

Unidentified Company Representative

And is there an opportunity to expand the products for them as well?

Mary Mack

Our, small business customers are as interested in digital, for instance, as our consumers are. And so I mentioned, we’ve invested in things like FastFlex, which is a flexible line of credit that could be available as quickly as 24 hours issued online; one term loan, which allows consolidated approval for a multiple of products or consumer, I mean, for small business. So it's those kinds of things that we continue to fill in, but the needs are really not different in terms of the way our customers want to access than our consumers.

Unidentified Company Representative

And what are you hearing from small business customer right now?

Mary Mack

They seem to be certainly more optimistic than and our optimism index is up from last year and we’re real optimistic about that. But there does seem to be a continuing level of optimism amongst small business customers.

Unidentified Company Representative

Have they started to take action on that optimism?

Mary Mack

In some part not as much as we anticipate. But there is certainly a building level of optimism. I don’t think they’re waiting on anything in particular. But that continued optimism is I think a good indicator.

Unidentified Company Representative

We have this ongoing debate between our economist with the soft data and the hard data. I’m looking for a little more hard data. What about the HMDA rules? There is HMDA rules that are going to be applied to small business in 2018, I believe. Can you let us -- give us your sense as to how to navigate through that?

Mary Mack

So the requested come out at mail for response and we’re participating with CDA and others in giving inputs to that. There is some complexity. So whether it’ll be 2018 or 2019 as we work through that complexity, I don’t know. But we’re actively engaged in the comment process now.

Unidentified Company Representative

But your answer suggests that it might not start in 2018?

Mary Mack

Well, there is a lot to be done. I don’t know when it will. But as I look at it, it seems like there is a lot to be done. We’ve got a first agree on what a small business is, what’s the definition. So there is all of that comment that’s going on now. So whether it will be 2018 or into 2019, or little bit above, I don’t know; but there is some work to be done.

Unidentified Company Representative

Got it, okay. And do you have a sense that it would have an impact on how you extend credit?

Mary Mack

I don’t think so.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. All right. Just pause and see if there is any questions in the room. And I do just want to ask with your new role -- here’s question over here. Go ahead.

Mary Mack

And there is a hand wave, anyway.

Unidentified Analyst

You said that earlier you’re going to see an improvement in the customer interaction, and I wondered what that look like, more detail you could give us.

Mary Mack

So in customer interactions, specifically -- well, a couple of things. One, we saw in fourth quarter, we saw customer interaction, customer loyalty, customer experience appear to bottom-out. And steadily since then, our customer experience scores have improved to pre-settlement levels. Our customer loyalty has recovered about 65% of the loss that we experienced in the fourth quarter. That’s about on track maybe even a little bit more quickly than it recovered for us after the financial crisis. So that’s encouraging. And then our customer interactions at the teller line are right on pace from where they work and what we experience with digital introduction, and we’ve been managing towards. The one that we’re seeing and we shared this at Investor Day that has continued to steadily and slowly improve our banker interactions, that’s a function of teller referrals and those sort of activities that we’re actively working on inside of the performance management or awards partner. So that’s been the slower one to recover not surprising to me as we get our team more comfortable with the new programs.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] card sales?

Mary Mack

Card sales, so a lot is reported about year-over-year trends in that. I don’t really look at year-over-year trends, because they don’t mean much to me. I’m looking at growth month-over-month from where we were to where we are today. So we steadily, we shared again at Investor Day, that those cards new accounts and cards were down about 68% to where they appear to bottom. They’re up 60% through the first quarter from that bottom, and continue to slowly improve. And what we’re doing on other things. The Community Bank is one opportunity for card, but then there are other parts of Wells Fargo. There is an active efforts in our -- from our card team in looking at the other places that we might be able to have, create some opportunities.

Unidentified Company Representative

On the digital side, how do you incent the branch folks to engage the consumers in digital? Because is there any tension around pay, I am training my job out of existence?

Mary Mack

They actually really like it, because if you think about the fact, I talked about millennials a minute ago, a lot of the team members, certainly not all. But a lot of the team members make sure that we hire into the branches are millennials so they get it. They understand what digital means to them and what digital mean going forward. So what we know that one of the best ways to bring a new customer and create a primary relationship. So a customer who begins to think about and use us as their primary institution -- introduce digital. So one of the things we’re doing is thinking about all of the digital and mobile enhancements that we might create in PVSI and how do we use this in the branch.

So at Investor Day, at the end of our Investor Day presentation, we have an innovation panel. And one of the things we profiled was what we’ve called, I think Avid maybe even talked about it in her presentation with something we call the Snappy App. So the ability to authenticate via, what essentially is a selfie, in the process and they’re going, they’re in pilot now with that. They’re building it so that we’ll be able to do it in the branches. As we roll it out that’s a great way to introduce our customers immediately to digital opportunities and on-board them so that it can be more convenient to be a customer at Wells Fargo. Our team members are really excited about that.

We will go into pilot in the third quarter with digital advocates in every branch, everybody in our branches, already conversing in our digital capabilities. But one person in our branch needs to be on point to be the fast learner to make sure that the branches keeps up with what’s happening at a pretty rapid pace in our innovations side of things. So they are pretty excited about that. We’ve got a takeaway, I don’t believe there is. But to the extent that there ever has been, we need to remove any tension in that. Because again, customers think of themselves as customers, not as perhaps as I digital or am I branch. It's just that the branches are there for the convenience of a digital customer and vice versa.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. And so then last topic from me is on what you’re hearing from customers about what they’re looking for you, identified earlier that they’re coming into solve the problem. And what I’m wondering is, are you seeing any acceleration or change in millennials coming into look for a home. Is the starter home population increasing or not: What are you seeing in demand for autos? What are you seeing in demand for student loans, et cetera.

Mary Mack

Well, it feels like this probably gets to your soft data versus hard data question again. But the affordability of homeownership is at a level, which we’re seeing -- we’re still seeing that being an opportunity for our customers. So we certainly see that in terms of buying your first home. We do a lot with students, particularly this time of year in our campus card programs and how we participate with colleges and universities across the country. So our investment in new household is particularly strong this time of year given those partnerships. So that’s a very active part of our branch network, certainly, and then all of those other. Cards, the thing that we’re talking about working on, are all part of the consideration side of our customers.

Unidentified Company Representative

Because there has just been some debate that new household formation has started to pick up again. And I was wondering how much of that you’re seeing come through your branches.

Mary Mack

We see some of them in our branches, a lot of Franklin Codel’s business and home lending is direct, or with his agency. So a part of it is branch but his business because of the national scale is not so branch dependent. We certainly participate and contribute to that. But I would think, I think, he would tell you that the demand overall for new home formation in first home lending is been pretty good.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, so Mary on your goals of improving customer satisfaction and loyalty. Are those metrics that you would be sharing with us annually, or would we be seeing them in the quarterly?

Mary Mack

I can do them quarterly. I’m looking at Jim. I think we’ll report those customers experience, loyalty, the growth numbers, on a quarterly basis going forward.

Unidentified Company Representative

We’re looking forward to seeing your progress there. Thank you very much for joining us this morning. Thanks.

