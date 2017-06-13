Citigroup's (C) Management Presents at 2017 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference (Transcript)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

2017 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Call

June 13, 2017 11:10 ET

Executives

John Gerspach - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Betsy Graseck

Okay. Well, thanks everybody for joining us here this morning. Now, it’s 11:10 exactly, okay. We are very pleased to have with us John Gerspach, thanks very much, CFO of Citi, as you all know, appointed CFO in ‘09, been with Citi since 1990.

John Gerspach

1990, yes.

Betsy Graseck

Good for you. That’s awesome. We are going to use the fireside chat format, but I have to rev the audience up with a few questions to get them in the mindset of Citi.

John Gerspach

Rev them up.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Betsy Graseck

Alright. Other than capital returns, alright, there is a big other than, alright, other than capital return, what do you think will be the biggest driver for Citigroup’s shares over the next 2 years? You can use your polling devices; a) expense management; b) consumer revenue inflection; c) institutional corporate revenue growth; d) emerging market growth; or e) higher rates. So pick your choice here. What will drive Citi’s shares the most over the next 2 years outside of capital return? Alright, pretty interesting answers. Higher rates number one, but expense management right behind. We’ll probably talk a little bit about them.

John Gerspach

Yes, I am actually surprised that there isn’t more support for consumer revenue inflection. I would have thought that we would have gotten some on that.

Betsy Graseck

Alright. So, let’s see if we can convince some people this session. How about next question?

John Gerspach

Okay. I am very happy. I mean the other ones are fine. Rates have got nothing to do with, so that’s great.

Betsy Graseck

How about – well, we’ll talk about them, how high do you think Citi’s payout ratio can go after the 2018 CCAR? This is a) less than 100%; b) 100% to 109%; c) 110% to 119%; d) 120% to 139%; or e) 140% plus?

John Gerspach

So that’s next year’s CCAR?

Betsy Graseck

After the 2018 CCAR. This is a long-term question. We have got long-term investments. Everybody want to know [indiscernible]

John Gerspach

Good. I am happy to do that.

Betsy Graseck

How high can it go? Alright, 100% to 120%. With that, let’s first talk about something a little nearer term to kick off the….

John Gerspach

That was it for the polling. okay.

Betsy Graseck

That’s it for the polling, two questions.

John Gerspach

Now you are polling me.

Betsy Graseck

Two and through. Okay, trading revenues.

John Gerspach

Trading revenues.

Betsy Graseck

Volatility is still low, volumes are down, headwinds to what looks like equities and fixed, but maybe you can give us a sense as to what you are seeing at Citi since we are only 2 weeks left?

John Gerspach

Yes. I think as you pointed out and others have pointed out, volatility has been very low this quarter, which has certainly led to somewhat of a softer trading environment and especially we are getting the fixed income in equity markets across both franchises. That is what we are seeing. And I think kind of in sharp contrast to what we saw last year, lot of activity with the onset of Brexit and then just leading up to the U.S. primary elections. So given that, I guess I will call it a slower trading environment, we would expect revenues in our fixed income and equity markets to be down year-over-year in the, I guess I’d call it the low double-digit range maybe 12% to 13%. Yes. And so that would mean that we were down 12% to 13% this year. Of course, that also means we would be down sequentially and maybe just a little bit more than we otherwise would have anticipated given the environment. I’d also say though at the top of the house for the overall firm, expenses should also be down sequentially, probably not enough to completely offset the seasonality in revenues. So, you might see our efficiency ratio pop up to 59% this quarter. But again, it should decline in the second half of the year and then we are still very, very comfortable with our target of 58% for the full year.

Betsy Graseck

For the full year, okay. So, just one question on the trading revenues, fixed versus equity.

John Gerspach

Both are going to be down. I am not going to give you. It’s called a blended rate of down 12% to 13%.

Betsy Graseck

And that’s actually a little bit better than some of the numbers referred from others.

John Gerspach

Well, I think others have kind of put it in that range of 10% to 15%. So we are kind of in the middle there. If it comes in at 10%, that’s great. If it comes in at 15%, that’s not that far away from 12% to 13%. As you said, we still have full 2 weeks to go in the quarter. Let’s see.

Betsy Graseck

What about some of the other targets that you have out there, your ROTCE target that you have got? And you have got an interim ROTCE target of about 10% I think ex-DTA?

John Gerspach

For next year.

Betsy Graseck

Right. And then including DTA for the year after, right, could you talk through what some of those drivers are? And as you do that, some of the expense guidance you have just given us as well reminded us out for the second half of this year?

John Gerspach

Yes. So let’s start with the ROTCE. And if you take a look at where we are, in the last 12 months, our ROTCE has come out to be about 7.8% on an ex-DTA basis excluding the capital that we have got tied up to support DTA. That brings you closer to 9.3%. So we are on track to get to that 10% number for next year. And importantly, going into 2011 – sorry, 2011, I’d love the 2011 – going in then to 2019, we would think that we would be able to get 10% all-in capital including the capital supporting the DTA. So, we feel good about that. I think that from an ROTCE point of view, you need to look at two things. From a denominator point of view, obviously, we have got $29 billion of our capital tied up supporting DTA. That’s $29 billion of capital which we cannot put to work in the business. And so on that capital, we are nothing. Also, when you look at where we are right now, we have an incredibly strong CET1 ratio at 12.8%. It’s probably too strong. We believe that we should be able to run the firm at around an 11.5% CET1 ratio. When you think about the regulatory requirements, put on a bit of a management buffer to cover volatility and OCI, we should be very comfortable at an 11.5% range. That gives us then 130 basis points of extra capital or roughly $15 billion to $16 billion of capital that, again, we don’t think that we need and we should be able to return to the shareholders over time. That’s probably what shareholders are thinking about or investors are thinking about when they were answering that second polling question and talking about a payout ratio of as high as 120% in the next cycle. When you think about those two things together, that would mean that right now, it’s 29 and call it 16, that’s $45 billion of ROTCE or 25% of ROTCE of which we are earning. So, if you think about that 7.8% that we are currently earning, it’s really on putting 75% of ROTCE work, which means that the 7.8% is really tracking more like that 10% that is probably closer to our cost of capital. Not that we are satisfied with that 10%, but just from a denominator point of view, that’s the way the numbers play out. We also – with the two businesses, we currently have the ICG operating at an ROTCE of about 13%. We do believe that, that business should be able to earn a return of 14% plus. So they are getting closer to where we would put their targets at. And with the continued growth in the TTS business, some of the monetization that we should be able to get on the investments that we have made in equities, we feel good about the path on ICG to get to that 14% target.

Consumer little bit more of a stretch. Consumer is also operating at about 13% ROTCE right now. Our target for consumer is to operate 20% plus ROTCE. Obviously, in the past couple of years, we have been investing in the cards business. We have talked about an inflection point for that business in the second half of this year. As we begin to see some of those early investments mature, the investments that we made in our proprietary cards portfolio about midway through 2015 and then the acquisition of the Costco portfolio in June of last year. And we said that it’s going to be a great acquisition, but it will not be accretive to earnings for at least a year. That means second half of 2017. So again, we think that we will be in a better position in the second half this year to actually lay out a credible path for consumer to go from the current 13% up to the target of 20% that we’ve established for that.

Betsy Graseck

So just drilling in a little bit to the capital management piece of that question, I think you have mentioned in the past that your plan is returning $15 billion to $18 billion this year?

John Gerspach

I did not say that, but what I’ve said is we believe we need to get into that range of $15 billion to $18 billion to be credible.

Betsy Graseck

Okay, credible for your plan.

John Gerspach

For the plan.

Betsy Graseck

Right, okay. So, over time $15 billion to $18 billion?

John Gerspach

Right now, if you take a look, we are generating more than $15 billion of regulatory capital a year right now. In order for us then to be able to return that $15 billion, $16 billion of extra capital that we are carrying, you’ve got to get something north of $15 billion to even paint the path for investors. Hopefully, you will see a proof point on that in a couple of weeks and we will see where we end up.

Betsy Graseck

Right. Because your goal of going from 10% ROTCE ex-DTA to 10% including DTA I think comes with an expectation that you should be able to pay out more than 100% of earnings.

John Gerspach

I don’t think that I am going to surprise everybody saying yes, because we absolutely have to in order to begin to address that 25% of the TCE on which we are earning nothing.

Betsy Graseck

Right. And then the expense ratio discussion that we had briefly 58% for the full year, right, that means you’ve got a nice pickup in the second half of the year of operating efficiency?

John Gerspach

We had a pretty good – first quarter was a little under 58%. Second quarter, as I said, might drift up to 59%, but then we do think that in the second half of the year, the performance then should be adequate to get us into that 58% range for the full year.

Betsy Graseck

And that’s primarily a function of the consumer side of the business, with revenues and the card space or maybe you could drill into?

John Gerspach

Well, it’s obviously going to be both the numerator and the denominator of an efficiency ratio. We should be able to evidence good expense discipline. I think we have been, as I mentioned, even in the second quarter, our expenses will be down from the first quarter. It’s just that they won’t be down enough to completely offset the impact of the seasonality and the revenues, but we continue to see that trend build throughout the year then as expenses continue to decline. And then with the pickup in the second half of the year in revenues, specifically in North America consumer don’t forget, we will still have growth even this quarter in Asia and in Mexico. So, it really becomes North America consumers that becomes a bit of an inflection point.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. One of the questions I get a lot on expense improvement opportunities for Citi has to do with risk controls compliance regulatory. And I think you have been very clear about the fact that your compliance staff has almost doubled pre-crisis to now. How do you think about that? Do you feel like there is opportunities to continue to run the business with a lighter headcount touch as you automate or is that really not part of it?

John Gerspach

No, that really is the lion’s share of it. It’s a matter of – when you first get faced with a series of new regulations, what you do in order to make sure that you can come into compliance with those regulations in the timeframe that you are given, you tend to throw bodies at it and you are not thinking necessarily in terms of efficiency, you are thinking in terms of I have got to meet the standard and if that means hiring consultants, putting on temporary staff, adding people, that’s what you do. Fortunately, the onslaught of new regulations has been lessened. So, we have got a chance now to look at how we have structured every one of our departments, whether it’s finance, whether it’s risk, whether it’s compliance, whether it’s internal audit, and say, wait a minute, is this the most efficient way of actually meeting all of the regulatory expectations. And so when you have a chance to sit back, you have the chance not just to automate, but to actually just standardize processes, standardize the platforms on which you are currently conducting these staff functions. And so you have got multiple levers on which to address expense reductions.

Betsy Graseck

And that will plan over.

John Gerspach

Yes, we are not going to be able to get that all done in 6 months, but I think that, that should be a nice continuing expense improvement story that will play out over the, I’ll call it, medium term.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. What about the LCR? Just talking about a different form of regulatory roles that you are well in excess of meeting, just wanted to understand is there an opportunity here to optimize and could you talk about how you think the LCR will traject as the Fed shrinks their balance sheet?

John Gerspach

Yes. I don’t think the Fed shrinking the balance sheet is really going to impact our LCR. When we look at the constraining factors on LCR right now, it’s really more driven by resolution requirements as we need to preposition liquidity throughout the firm in order to make sure that we have got a very good resolution plan. And so do we have opportunities to improve on that in the future, I would say yes. I am not going to give you a target or a date by which we are going to hit that target. But it’s the same as what I described when anytime you are trying to meet regulations, you tend to overcompensate at the beginning and then you get to have a chance to go back and figure out more efficient ways of meeting the requirements.

Betsy Graseck

Just looks like you are not as invested in the agency piece of the opportunity set as maybe you could be?

John Gerspach

When you say the agency…?

Betsy Graseck

Just the rule is agency holdings have to be capped at about 40% I think it is of the total [indiscernible] and it looks like a little low there, so?

John Gerspach

We are, but again for us right now, it’s really more about resolution and less about just thinking about what we require in the U.S. We have got to think about everyone of our MLEs.

Betsy Graseck

Yes. Got it, okay. Just talk a little bit about the long end of the curve, there has been a pullback here recently, is that something that we are going to see in the quarter on NIM or revenues?

John Gerspach

We are not really exposed much to the long end of the curve. When you take a look at our exposure to interest rates, we put out the disclosure that 100 basis point rise in interest rates should impact us by about $2.2 billion. $1.6 billion of that really comes from exposure to U.S. rates. And with the U.S. rates, 90% of that exposure is on the short end of the curve, so really think Fed funds for us.

Betsy Graseck

So later this week, will that we might get another hike?

John Gerspach

With any luck...

Betsy Graseck

Good for you?

John Gerspach

Good for us, very good for us. I think good for the industry. I think it actually is good for the overall economy because it says that somehow, we are returning perhaps to a bit more of a normal environment.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. I will pause and see if there is any questions in the room. And if you do have a question, just raise your hand and we will call on you. A couple of other questions here, on card, one of the major tenants of obviously, organization growth driver, right, that we are looking for especially in the back half of this year and into ‘18, could you just tell us how you are managing the tension there around new products and the need to be competitive, we have got reward offerings that are obviously a little bit more expensive than they have been in the past versus the rate side of the equation with cards?

John Gerspach

So when you think about cards, I think one of the keywords becomes balanced. And so when we look at our U.S. branded cards business, in order for us to optimize our performance, we have put out a ROA target of 225 basis points. Now that assumes a certain balance between co-brand cards such as we did the Costco acquisition. We re-upped our relationship with American Airlines last year. Those give us – it gives us two powerful co-brand partners. However, there is a reason for the co in co-brand and so therefore, there is an economic sharing of economics that goes along with that. So you can’t have your entire business really focused around co-brand relationships. You need to have a vibrant proprietary offering. We began to develop that about 3 years ago, Double Cash, rewards cards in a couple of different flavors, simplicity and then began to really put some marketing dollars behind those offerings midway through ‘15. That’s the way that we are trying to achieve that balance. We have seen some other competitors go into the market very recently with some very high rewards offerings. We did not react to that. We like where we are right now. It doesn’t mean that we won’t at some point in time reengage. But there is really no need for us to reengage right now. We like where we are. We like the customer segmentation that we have done and we feel that we got the right value proposition to meet client needs across the entire spectrum.

Betsy Graseck

When you say some others have been going places, you are not interested in going, is that a reflection of what happened with Hilton, for example?

John Gerspach

No. Hilton was another thing. I mentioned the fact that we want a nice balance between co-brand and proprietary products, though when we began to look at the economics that it was going to take in order to secure that Hilton portfolio, the economics just didn’t make sense to us. And so we opted not to compete and passed a certain level.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. And what about just on the FICO credit quality, can you give us an update there, because it does look like the industry’s mix shift was a bit lower in the FICO band, what about Citigroup?

John Gerspach

Now we have actually stayed fairly high in those FICO bands. When you take a look at our U.S. branded cards portfolio right now, something around 88% of our portfolio have FICO scores in excess of 6.60 and it’s like 70% plus of that score is above 7.20. So it’s a very creditworthy portfolio.

Betsy Graseck

And what about on the retail partner card side?

John Gerspach

Similar, not quite as heavily weighted towards those higher FICOs. But again, we have given disclosure in the 10-Q on those portfolio and you will also find them more than weighted towards that plus 6.60.

Betsy Graseck

And is that an area you are interested in reinvesting or just supporting what you have?

John Gerspach

No. If the right portfolio comes on the market, we are open for business.

Betsy Graseck

And are there things that you can do to help your retailers that you are partnering with right now today?

John Gerspach

One of the things that – again, I mentioned the co in co-brand has a reason. When we call that business retail partners because we do partner with the retailers and so it’s very much – it isn’t just the fact that we run the card for them. We help them with promotions. We help them with financing tools. So it is very much a partnership, where we are both looking to grow not just the throughput on the cards but revenues for the retailer as well. It’s one of the reasons why we were a great partner with Best Buy a couple of years ago when Best Buy sought a different owner for their card business. Our approach is very much one of working with the retailer to really help them with their overall sales effort.

Betsy Graseck

So when we hear that sometimes people will jump to the conclusion of, okay that must be going deeper into the credit side of the perspective, but again, what else is there?

John Gerspach

When you take a look at those FICO scores, I would argue against it. 66% of the scores are above or over 60% of the scores are above 6.60. And we still maintain a good ROA in that business. I have mentioned a 225 basis point target for branded cards. The target that we put out for retail partners is 250.

Betsy Graseck

And what happens when a retailer gets into some trouble, what are you – like restructuring or something like that, what would you do in those situations?

John Gerspach

What will happen then is again, you would tend to work with the retailers. It depends on whether or not they emerge from the bankruptcy or not. Many of our cards are used outside of the stores. So they are not just cards that can only be used within the store. They have got utility outside the store. So depending upon how the retailer is resolved through bankruptcy. We have a chance to convert that card to just an outside the store card either through one of the other networks or else we can work with the retailer as part of their restructuring plans. So we have got a couple of different options that we can put to work.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. Let’s turn to institutional, SOR ratio is best in class, right, highest in class, 7.3% I think…?

John Gerspach

7.4%.

Betsy Graseck

7.4%. How do you utilize that in the business, what opportunity sets do you have that you are going after?

John Gerspach

Well, again, it helps us to continue to compete in the rates business, certainly. The rates business is one that is a little bit more balance sheet intensive. I have mentioned earlier about monetizing some of the investments that we have made in equities. The equities would be another business where we have the opportunity now to put some balance sheet especially through prime brokerage. So, as we begin to deepen those relationships with investor clients being – having that freedom under the SOR means that we can put some of the balance sheet to work there.

Betsy Graseck

And what if they take cash and treasuries out of the denominator of the SOR?

John Gerspach

That will be interesting. I haven’t seen – the guys were running some numbers for me, but I didn’t get a chance to get the numbers so exactly what that would do to our ratios. Like with so many of these things that you saw come out yesterday, the devil a little bit will be in the details. So we will have to see what we get out of it. But it should be beneficial. It doesn’t mean that it will be beneficial just for us it will be beneficial for everybody. But I still think that we will come out of it okay.

Betsy Graseck

There is a push amongst the bunch of guys including Jim [indiscernible] of the FCC and Jeb Hensarling from market liquidity, do you think that’s more supply would help or do you feel like the demand is there to…?

John Gerspach

Look, I still think that some liquidity has drained out of the market. A couple of times where we have seen you go back to the taper tantrum, you go back to the fat finger, whatever you want to go back to, you had more extreme reactions in indices coming from those events just because with all the regulation that has been put on. And again a lot of it is well intentioned, it’s just that we still haven’t done a really good test of what all of these regulations together mean. In the very brief read-through that I gave to yesterday’s 150-page, it looked like they were trying to rationalize some of those things. I saw references to LCR. I saw references to let’s not go forward with the NSFR until we actually have thought through what it means. God, what a concept, don’t put in a regulation until somebody actually understands it as opposed to no, first we got to implement it, then we will figure out exactly what it does. So there is a lot of common sense of there. Again, we will see.

Betsy Graseck

Tough timing coming out right before the Warriors game, so?

John Gerspach

Yes. I have to admit, but Lebron, treasury report, Lebron, treasury, I don’t know. I got to tell you, Lebron won, although he did lose the game.

Betsy Graseck

Yes. And that’s the first of six treasury reports, apparently it’s got five work?

John Gerspach

It will be a real compelling summary.

Betsy Graseck

It’s exciting. Right, I know. You needed something for the future time, right. Last question for me is on just the TSS business, you have seen really strong growth there, part of that question is how much of that is what’s going on in the rates environment, how much of that is going on with increased functionality that you are offering and then I wanted to just ask a question about Blockchain that whole card?

John Gerspach

Yes. So the TTS business, I think that’s less of a function of rates and it’s more a function really of our deepening our relationship with our client base. You have seen our TTS business grow revenues on a compound growth rate of 6% or 7% over each of the last 2 years. And that just doesn’t come about because there is suddenly some rate movement. No one has the capabilities that we do to really link our clients with the clearing systems and process payments across 95-plus countries around the world and so it really is a client focused business.

Betsy Graseck

Should we see revenue growth accelerate then with rates rising?

John Gerspach

It could. Again, it’s a little bit more. That would be a nice add-on to that business. But I also don’t want to say that we are always going to be able to grow the underlying business at 6% to 7%. Naveed Sultan, the head of our business would kill me if I committed him to 7% plus an add-on for rates. So I don’t want to make too big of a commitment for Naveed. And then the your other one was...?

Betsy Graseck

Well, the question is on Blockchain and what you see as a disrupter?

John Gerspach

Absolutely, Blockchain is something – again, it’s a technology that we are very much involved with. We have got at least three different experiments going on in our Dublin lab with Blockchain. The question has always been how do you commercialize Blockchain. Is it something only to be used for crypto currencies or digital currencies and the answer is we don’t think so. That’s one of the reasons why we just announced a partnership with NASDAQ the last week or the week before to actually utilize their Blockchain ledger connected to our pipes. So we can actually move real money through their Blockchain ledger and help them with some private equity capital.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. And that’s something that you would be looking to leverage throughout your system, you think?

John Gerspach

Yes, without a doubt. I mean we understand about Fintech, we understand about disruptors. We are not dismissive of it at all. We try to engage with the Fintech community. We have got an operation out in California. We have invested in 50 different startups. We have got commercialization deals with 35 to 40 of them. So we are very much part of Fintech.

Betsy Graseck

Alright. Well, thanks. Thanks very much, John for joining us.

John Gerspach

I think that was quick.

Betsy Graseck

Looking forward to a couple of fun weeks in the upcoming month here.

John Gerspach

Can’t wait for CCAR.

Betsy Graseck

Alright. Thank you.

