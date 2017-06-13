Tech Stocks: 3 Reasons To Buy The Dip

Nasdaq Composite is on "catch-up" with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has since made a new high. This presents a good opportunity to buy quality Tech names.

Looking into the performance of other asset classes (safe havens) and other sector ETFs, it seems the "Trump trade" might be back.

Technology stocks were hit hard by a report by Goldman Sachs comparing valuations to that of the 2000 Tech Bubble.

The Nasdaq Composite fell close to 2% last Friday on back of a report by Goldman Sachs which compared current valuations in the technology sector to that of in 2000, during the peak of the Technology Bubble.

I want to point out a few observations, which led to me concluding that the pullback could be a good opportunity to initiate some longs in the technology sector.

Firstly, as seen from the chart below, the pullback did not do any severe technical damage, as the uptrend support since November 2016 is still intact. As of the time of writing, price action has rebounded off the trendline.

Secondly, both safe havens JPY and XAU have actually traded lower against the USD since the pullback. If the markets were jittery about the pullback in the Nasdaq Composite, the fear would have at least given rise to buying demand in safe havens, but it was not to be.

Thirdly, we can see from the chart below that when the Nasdaq Composite (the blue line) tumbled, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (red) and the S&P 500 (red) both posted gains since the day. As of the time of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has actually made a new all-time high. I hence conclude that though the market was selling Technology stocks, market participants were actually loading up on stocks from other sectors.

Where was the money flowing into from this sector rotation? As can be seen from the chart below, Transportation, Materials, and Financials - which coincidentally are the three hallmarks of the "Trump trade". I infer that the market is perhaps starting to price out some of the pessimism surrounding a potential impeachment of Trump, especially since Comey's testimony did not reveal anything groundbreaking.

Based on these three reasons, I say buy the dip on the Nasdaq Composite. If the Dow Jones Industrial Average has since made a new high, the Nasdaq Composite is on "catch-up" mode, which presents a good opportunity for investors to purchase some high quality technology stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.