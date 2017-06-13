Adobe: Looking For Continued Momentum

I would not be opposed to giving ADBE a shot, despite having missed a good portion of the stock's upward movement in the past year.

The company strikes me as one of the most compelling software and digital marketing names in the market.

Adobe Systems will try to deliver its 12th earnings beat in a row and extend a 50% stock price run that has lasted 12 months.

In just about one week, Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) will try to deliver its 12th earnings beat in a row and extend a 50% stock price run that has lasted 12 months. Revenues for fiscal 2Q17 are expected to come in at $1.73 billion, in line with management's guidance, for a top line improvement of 24% YOY. Non-GAAP EPS estimate average of $0.95 is an inch above management's guidance of $0.94, and points to 34% growth over last year's period.

Adobe strikes me as one of the most compelling software and digital marketing names in the market. The company is well positioned to benefit from current industry trends, as it is deeply involved in digital content creation and marketing analytics - businesses that I do not expect to reach their maturing stages anytime soon. While Adobe faces competitive threats from multiple players of different sizes and catering to different customers, the San Jose-based company seems to be the one that owns the most complete portfolio of products and services to offer to its target audience.

The chart below is management's quantification of the company's projected TAM (total addressable market) for total digital media (left) and digital marketing (right).

Not surprisingly, the numbers point to what seems to be a healthy business. Looking back (see graph below), total company revenues have increased from about $4 billion in early 2014, on a trailing-twelve month basis, to $6.2 billion last quarter, or about 55% in just about three years. The stickier and more reliable subscription sales have increased from 77% of total revenues in fiscal 1Q16 to a sizable 82% last quarter.

For reference and to give scale to the fast shift in the monetization model, perpetual licenses and OEM accounted for more than 70% of revs back in fiscal 2012. Meanwhile, GAAP op margins continue to improve from a low of about 10% in 2014 (22% non-GAAP) to over 25% today (around 35% non-GAAP).

Looking forward and using management's projections as a yardstick, the company's prospects also look solid. As the table below indicates, Adobe is expected to generate growth of at least 20% through fiscal 2018 across a range of financial metrics, from total revenues to EPS and op cash flow.

When Adobe reports earnings next week, I will compare the quarterly results against the long-term goals above and assess whether there might be substantial risk to the targets not being reached. Solid 20%-plus top line growth, an even higher mix of subscription revenues and improving margins will likely suggest that the company continues to be on track.

On the stock

ADBE is not necessarily a cheap stock. As the graph below suggests, the 35.2x forward P/E is significantly higher than any multiple in my selected peer group of Adobe's mega-cap competitors Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and SAP (NYSE:SAP). The multiple is also about three full turns higher now than it was right around the same time last year, and almost 10 turns higher compared to late 2016.

Yet, ADBE seems to be nicely placed in what I call the stock market's "goldilocks zone": not too aggressively priced like many other fast-growing tech names, but still expected to see EPS grow a hefty 26% next year.

As cautious as I am about growth investing, but considering the factors listed above, I would not be opposed to giving ADBE a shot, despite having missed a good portion of the stock's upward movement in the past year.

