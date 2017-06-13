6 Ways To Control Portfolio Risk

When the stock market is hovering around all-time highs and the bull has been charging since the spring of 2009, investors get skittish and become a bit wary as to how long this upward climb can continue. This article lays out six things one can do to preserve capital, reduce portfolio volatility, or simply sleep better.

To illustrate these six activities I need an example portfolio and access to a spreadsheet that goes by the name, Kipling. The example portfolio is the Baker's Dozen (discussed in prior SA articles) plus three additional securities.

Index Funds vs. Stocks: Even though I highly recommend using index funds or ETFs instead of individual stocks, three stocks are included in this portfolio to show that most of the hints or activities are not limited to ETFs.

Main Menu: Below are the default settings for the Kipling spreadsheet. We use two look-back periods and a volatility setting to rank securities and compare performance with a low volatile ETF, SHY. SHY is the cutoff or circuit breaker ETF and it plays a major role in one of the six ways to control portfolio risk.

Tranche Momentum Recommendations: The following worksheet out of the Kipling is key to staying out of major trouble. If you look at the first ten ETFs you will see diversification all over the globe. Asset classes include U.S. Equities (NYSEARCA:VTI), Developed International Equities (NYSEARCA:VEA), Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:VWO), U.S. REITs (NYSEARCA:VNQ), International REITs (NYSEARCA:RWX), Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), Commodities (NYSEARCA:DBC) and more.

Column #3 is the second way to control volatility as we sell any security that is under-performing SHY. In the worksheet below, we sell Commodities and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) as both are ranked below SHY in performance. The second way to control volatility is to stay out of trouble and that means identifying securities that are not performing as well as a low volatile treasury.

Two more critical bits of information are included in the following worksheet. a) Column 11 identifies which securities are priced below their 195-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). In The Ivy Portfolio book, Mebane Faber and Eric Richardson write - "Our research has shown that returns are lower and volatility is higher when asset classes are below the 10-month moving average." This third volatility control is designed to do just this. Don't hang on to an asset class or ETF in decline.

We now have three volatility controls and the following worksheet adds a fourth. Here is a summary thus far.

Use index funds or ETFs as the core holdings in a portfolio to minimize volatility.

Sell any security that is ranked or performing below SHY.

Sell any security if it is priced below its 195-Day EMA.

Look for a negative "Golden Cross" as this is an early warning.

As a fourth volatility control, the "Golden Cross" measures the performance of a fast moving EMA in relation to a slower moving EMA. In the following worksheet, DBC is flashing a red "Golden Cross." What this means is that the price of the 13-Day EMA is below the price of the 49-Day EMA. Simply put, commodities are currently in a weakening position. DBC is under-performing SHY, it is priced below its 195-Day EMA, and it has a negative "Golden Cross." There is a triple whammy warning to stay away from DBC at this time.

Position Sizing Recommendations: The fifth identifier to hold down portfolio volatility is known as Position Sizing. Here we are focusing on the overall portfolio rather than individual holdings. Based on what risks the portfolio manager wishes to take, controls are set to provide guidance of how many shares are recommended for potential purchase. This worksheet filters out securities that did not pass the earlier volatility requirements. Position Sizing helps us not overweight the portfolio in one or two securities. This is something that frequently happens to individuals who own stock in the company where they work.

In the following example I set the controls so that the Suggested Portfolio Risk comes in under 5%. It is possible to tighten the controls if this risk is too high. My personal guideline is to hold the portfolio risk below five or six percent.

Point and Figure Ratio Example: The sixth and final volatility filter is the PnF Ratio. In the following screen shot the PnF Ratio is for VEA:RSP where RSP is the benchmark. If there are O's in the right-hand column, sell the security. If you check the purple arrow you see that there are X's in the right-hand column and that column is higher than the preceding column of X's. When this is the case, the security is a buy, assuming it passed other buy requirements.

What we are looking for are securities that are performing better than the RSP benchmark. If you replace VEA with GLD you will witness a PnF Ratio that is a sell.

Whether one is selling or buying, the PnF Ratio is the last screen used to make that final decision. Follow these six suggestions as a way to preserve capital and minimize portfolio volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEA,REM, BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.