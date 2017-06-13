Opana Is Not Endo's Only Problem

Endo's problem is the massive difference between its GAAP financials and its adjusted financials. These numbers tell a very different story.

The loss of Opana, if it happens, will probably not have a huge negative impact on the company.

Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) have been sliding ever since the U.S FDA requested the company remove Opana ER, a synthetic opioid painkiller that is the company's best-selling drug. This request comes after an FDA panel decided that Opana's benefits do not outweigh its risks after a reformulation increased the number of patients dissolving and injecting the drug.

Opana generates around $160m in annual revenue and sales are declining. While the drug is Endo's top selling product, it is hardly the cornerstone of the company. That is to say, Endo could probably survive without it. In truth, Endo has a much bigger problem than Opana ER. There is a strikingly large difference between the company's GAAP reporting and its adjusted numbers. Investing in this stock comes down to whether or not the investor agrees with all the financial adjustments.

In the first quarter of 2017, Endo Generated $1,038 million in revenue. The GAAP gross margin was 35.5% while the non-GAAP gross margin was 61.1%, a significant difference. When it comes to income from continuing operations Endo's non-GAAP calculations turn a $165 million loss into a $275 million gain. In terms of adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, Endo takes its non-GAAP EBITDA of $210.3 million and adjusts it for (among other items) $3 million in upfront and milestone payments, $22.6 million in restructuring and most notably, $19.4 million in share-based compensation. The share-based compensation is up from $14.3 million in last year's first quarter. Restructuring costs increased by almost double.

When it comes to share-based compensation and restructuring costs the adjustments can be misleading. Share-based compensation can be considered equivalent to cash because it has an opportunity cost. If the shares were issued in a capital raise instead of given to employees, the cash value of those shares could have been used to create value for the business. The share-based compensation will also dilute existing shareholders when they are exercised. It is hard to argue against such items being an important item to account for. On top of this, both the share-based compensation and the restructuring costs have increased YoY so they shouldn't be considered temporary one-time events.

Takeaway

For 2017, Endo guides revenues of $3.45-3.60b, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.50-1.58b. The company also reported adjusted interest expense of approximately $470-480 million. If all the company's adjustments are reliable and not misleading, the company has an EBITDA coverage ratio of 3.1, and this is pretty good. The company looks able to survive the possibility of losing a major revenue stream.

Endo's adjusted financial data makes the company look relatively healthy. And on the surface, the possible loss of Opana ER doesn't pose a serious risk - but the company's GAAP situation tells a completely different story. Investors must do their due diligence before putting money in a stock like ENDP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.