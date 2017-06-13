Boeing May Order And Delivery Report: Pre-Paris Stall

In 2016, I started covering orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) with monthly reports and while this does not reflect current financial performance I will continue this coverage as it gives somewhat of an idea of current performance as well as ability for the respective manufacturers to grow order books and possibly earnings in the future on healthy order books. Next to that the order inflow is an almost direct reflection of the market environment on the commercial aircraft market. In this article, I will have a look at the orders and deliveries for the month of May. The April report can be found here.

Orders

Figure 1: Orders May 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Boeing has started the year on a strong note with 254 orders in the first four months. May, however, was the second month in which order inflow plateaued giving away the year-over-year growth in order inflows. In May, order inflow was comparable to last month with 13 orders, 10 wide body aircraft were ordered and three narrow body jets:

An unidentified customer ordered three Boeing 737-800 airframes.

Canadian airline WestJet ordered 10 Boeing 787-900 airframes. The deal was announced earlier by Boeing and WestJet and a more extensive coverage on the details can be found here.

During the month, cancellations increased from 31 to 46. All cancellations were for the Boeing 737, which is compliant with the information provided on the WestJet order in which coupled with the Boeing 787 order 15 orders for the Boeing 737 MAX would be converted to options.

With 13 orders in May 2017, order inflow shrunk by 112 units year-over-year. Last year’s figure is somewhat skewed as Boeing finalized a deal for 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with VietJet. The three-year and five-year averages for the order inflow in May stand at 72 and 91 orders, respectively. With that in mind, the order inflow in May was extremely weak.

For Boeing, it was the second month with plateauing sales meaning that the early lead it built compared to last year has completely vanished. In the first five months of 2017, Boeing accumulated 254 orders versus 298 orders in the same months last year.

Also when looking at the year-to-date averages order inflow has started to trail the multi-year averages. The three-year average stands at 275 orders for the first five months of the year, while the five-year average is 348 aircraft orders for Boeing. This can partly be explained by the accumulated order for the Boeing 777X and the Boeing 737 MAX pre-service entry, but lower order inflow has also had its part in the lower order inflow that we are seeing in the last few years.

Deliveries

Figure 2: Deliveries May 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In 2016, Boeing delivered 748 aircraft, slightly less compared to its record-breaking year in 2015. For 2017, Boeing aims to deliver between 760 and 765 aircraft which is more or less in line with the deliveries in 2015.

In May, Boeing delivered 56 aircraft divided between 20 wide bodies and 36 narrow bodies:

Boeing delivered one Boeing 767-300F to FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

One Boeing 747-8I was delivered to Korean Air, leaving one -8I airframe to be delivered to the carrier.

A total of 12 Boeing 787 aircraft was delivered, which is in line with expectations.

Six Boeing 777-300ER aircraft were delivered, including one delivery to Turkish Airlines. The airframe that has now been delivered to the Turkish carrier was earlier rumored to be picked up by Iran Air.

A total of 36 Boeing 737 aircraft were delivered, which is lower than the production rate of 42 aircraft.

May marked the month in which Boeing delivered the first Boeing 737 MAX jets to its launch customer Malindo Air after a delay caused by an issue with the low-pressure turbines of the CFM LEAP 1B turbofans. Delivery numbers for the Boeing 737 are not inline with the production rate yet, but this is likely to increase toward year-end. I'm currently not expecting Boeing to miss its delivery target, but the company will need robust delivery volumes in the second half of the year.

Book-to-bill ratio

For the full year, Boeing expects orders to roughly trace last year's order inflow, which would indicate 660 net orders or a book-to-bill ratio of .86. In May, this ratio was .26, but it is meaningless to connect any credible conclusion to that. In the first five months, Boeing booked 254 orders and delivered 277 aircraft. This implies a book-to-bill ratio of .91, which is higher than what Boeing expects for the full year. It remains to be seen whether Boeing can keep up the pace of order inflow in the remaining months of 2017.

Plateauing sales over the last two months led to the book-to-bill to slip below 1, but still higher than the targeted figure. The upcoming Paris Air Show will be a make or break moment for Boeing for its 2017 sales.

Customer Spotlight

In this month's customer spotlight, we have Malaysian Malindo Air, a Lion Air subsidiary. The airline commenced operations in March 2013 as a response to Malaysian AirAsia which started targeting Indonesia. Based in Kuala Lumpur, the airline has a total of 43 destinations, focused on destinations in South East Asia.

The airline has a fleet of 47 aircraft including 16 ATR 72-600s, 23 Boeing 737-800s, six Boeing 737-900ERs and two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The airline currently has unfilled orders for four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, three Airbus A330-300s, two ATR 72-600s. The airline will adopt aircraft from Batik Air and likely part of the Lion Air Group’s order for the Boeing 737 MAX will be to expand the Malindo Air fleet.

Conclusion

Drawing any conclusions based on this month's orders and deliveries does not have any significant meaning to investors. One thing that became painfully clear, however, is that it is too early to speak about recovery on the aircraft market where Boeing started to trail last year’s sales figures as it saw below-average order inflow in the last two months.

This is fully in line with one of my observations in the previous months: What will hold for 2017 as much as it did for 2016 is that it will be another tough year on the aircraft market, where wide body aircraft orders will be under pressure.

The Boeing 787 is enjoying some continued order inflow, but I am not convinced about Boeing’s ability to sell enough aircraft to increase production.

Last month I concluded that Boeing had a solid start of the year but that this lead could slip any time, with two months of plateauing sales that year-over-year sales growth has indeed completely been evaporated. After the Paris Air Show that will start in a couple of days, we will likely have a better view of how challenging the market is. For now I am expecting that Boeing will face challenges to add orders, but no significant challenges to meet delivery targets.

