Alibaba Positioned To Benefit From China's Cross-Border E-Commerce Growth

Alibaba is currently the market leader in China’s cross-border e-commerce market and is well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.

Cross-border e-commerce is still at early stages in China, and there exist several factors that could propel its growth; rising income, growing middle class and increased awareness of foreign products.

The Asia-Pacific region, led by China is expected to show significant growth.

Cross border e-commerce is growing worldwide. Cross border retail volumes are expected to grow at an annual average rate of 25% between 2015 and 2020, twice the pace of domestic e-commerce growth.

Source: DHL

In terms of Gross Merchandise Value, this will result in the GMV increasing from US$ 300 billion 2015 to US$ 900 billion in 2020. Cross border e-commerce accounted for about 15% of overall global e-commerce in 2015 and by 2020 this is expected to increase to 22% by 2020.

Source: DHL

Better product availability, broader product range and better purchase conditions (such as price) are among some of the factors driving growth in global cross-border e-commerce.

Source: DHL

Cross border e-commerce is being touted as the next wave of growth for established e-tailers such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

Much of the growth in cross border e-commerce is from the Asia Pacific region which leads not only in terms overall GMV but also in volume growth of cross-border e-commerce contributing 53.6% of the incremental trade volume over the period of 2014 to 2020.

Source: Accenture

China in particular (the world's largest e-commerce market and the world's largest retail market) is expected to witness higher than average growth in cross-border e-commerce driven by several factors.

Rising income and growing middle class:

Income among Chinese citizens is rising and the proportion of low-income Chinese population is shrinking.

Source: The Economist Intelligence Unit

As a consequence, China's private consumption is expected to grow 9% annually between 2015 and 2020.

Source: Business Insider

Rising income is pushing up Chinese citizens' standard of living motivating them to seek high quality, foreign-produced goods.

In 2000, just 4% of China's urban population was considered China's middle class. A decade later, that share had soared to 68%. By 2022, that figure is expected to climb to 76% (about 45% of the entire population), numbering about 630 million, which is nearly double the U.S. population. That would make China's middle class alone the third most populous country in the world.

This growing middle class is increasingly upgrading to high quality, foreign-made goods.

Preference for foreign brands:

A relatively higher-level of trust for foreign brands particularly in certain categories such as infant formula, health supplements and cosmetics is another factor propelling cross-border e-commerce in China.

Source: Accenture

Chinese cross border shoppers prefer products from the United States, Japan, South Korea and Germany.

Source: Oliver Wyman

Increasing overseas travel leading to increasing awareness of foreign products:

The number of outbound tourists from China has been growing and China is the world's largest outbound tourist market.

Source: China Business News

Increasing overseas travel exposes Chinese citizens to foreign products. During their holiday trip, Chinese travelers would visit the retailer's store and then purchase the product online when they return home.

A 2016 survey by Pitney Bowes found that 70% of shoppers from Hong Kong, and 65% of shoppers from mainland China follow this practice. Not only does this allow travelers to travel light on their trip back home, it sometimes offers the opportunity to purchase the product cheaper than when traveling overseas.

Source: Oliver Wyman

Cross border e-commerce in China is an evolution from the "daigou" model where people residing overseas function as buying agents for Chinese shoppers in China.

In 2016, only about 16% of China's population (equivalent to about 40% of online shoppers) made cross-border purchases.

By 2020, this will increase to a quarter of China's population (about half of China's online shoppers).

Source: eMarketer

Cross-border B2C e-commerce penetration in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Germany is higher than in China suggesting ample room for growth.

Source: Accenture

Research firm, eMarketer projects that cross-border e-commerce in China will grow from US$ 86 billion in 2016 to US$ 156 billion by 2020 and China is expected to become the world's largest cross-border e-commerce market by 2020.

Several players are working towards capitalizing on the opportunity. Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has tied up with China UnionPay to enable European merchants to accept Chinese shoppers' payments from UnionPay credit and debit cards. And Walmart (NYSE:WMT), although late to the party, launched its global cross border shop "Walmart Global Shop", in an effort to carve out a share of China's cross-border e-commerce growth. US brands such as Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Aveeno will be stocked as well as own-label products.

Alibaba, China's largest e-commerce platform and JD.com are among the best positioned to benefit from this opportunity.

Source: Bloomberg

In 2015, JD.com, China's second-biggest e-commerce company launched a cross-border e-commerce platform - JD Worldwide.

Alibaba's cross-border e-commerce platform - TMall Global was launched in 2013. TMall Global allows international brands and retailers to sell to Chinese shoppers without having a physical presence within China.

In 2016, TMall Global product categories grew 50%, to 3,700, with more than 14,500 international brands from 63 countries and regions.

Source: China Internet Watch

Currently Alibaba's cross-border e-commerce platforms TMall Global and Taobao Global are No. 1 and No.2 respectively in China's cross-border e-commerce market with a market share of 18.9% and 15.4% respectively according to research firm Analysys.

With Alibaba having launched its cross-border e-commerce platforms earlier than JD.com, the company may have had a first-mover advantage. With China's cross-border e-commerce market growth still at early stages, Alibaba appears nicely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.

Source: Analysys

