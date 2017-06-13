Gilead Sciences (GILD) at 37th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

37th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

June 13, 2017 11:10 A.M. ET

Executives

Robin L. Washington - EVP and CFO

Jim Meyers - EVP, Commercial Operations

Sung Lee - IR

Analysts

John Sonnier - William Blair

John Sonnier

Okay, I think we will go ahead and get started. I appreciate everybody coming to the Gilead's presentation. I am John Sonnier, I see a lot of familiar faces. I am the Biotech Analyst at Blair that covers Gilead. Before I introduce the management team I do have a regulatory responsibility to recommend you to see our website www.williamblair.com for a full set of disclosures. Today's format will be a little bit different. We're going to do more of a fireside chat than a structured presentation. And I think we have a great representation from management to address some of their concerns and questions that you guys have about Gilead. From this side Robin Washington, Chief Financial Officer; Jim Meyers, Chief Commercial Officer; and Sung Lee from the Investor Relations Group who runs I.R. And I think he is one of the best I.R. guys of all time, for what that's worth. So with that Sung I don't know if you have any Safe Harbor language you need to disclose or should we just start?

Sung Lee

Thanks for that generous introduction. So thank you everyone. So during this conversation we could be making some forward-looking statements and our industry carry certain risks and uncertainties so we would urge everyone to read our latest SEC filings. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John Sonnier

Alright I think with that can we start the clock as well please in the back. Why don't we just start with I guess some of the obvious questions right. Actually it has turned out to be just impossible for us to model and I think it's turned out to be impossible for anyone to model with any level of accuracy and I see a lot of investors in here who just struggle with the concepts like, it's volume times price, why is it so hard, it is turning out to be really hard. But at the end you peaked really early in all of this. I think your 2015 sales were 33 billion of which about 19 billion were from HCV and that was just light years beyond what anyone in the sell side. I think you can actually expect certainly in consensus and you're now likely to end up somewhere in the range of 7.5 billion to 9 billion. I think the multiple flex that it's hard to model this is uncertain, how do you guys think about the durability of that franchise and then I mean Robin’s comment, Jim in that context a lot of competition in that and other things how do we think about this longer term?

Robin L. Washington

Sure, happy to answer questions. First let me start by saying as usual this is one of our favorite conferences and we're very happy to be here in the city of Chicago. So thanks again for the invite. But, to your overall questions yes, it is a very difficult market to forecast and there's been the dynamics that we see happening candidly around the globe relative to these quick upstarts and then declines as we get through the sicker patients in the warehouse. I think the important thing to note is you know over 1.4 million people have now been cured of Hepatitis c and 700,000 or so in the U.S. And those dynamics that you've heard us talk about from start to the competitive dynamics of pricing share as well as the third dynamics of duration have kind of all gone through kind of various kind of pulse points. And we've had variability on those dynamics within the U.S. and around the world, it happens at different points of time. As you can imagine in Europe those launches are a bit staggered based on when we get reimbursement. So we're still seeing some of those dynamics happen.

The important thing I think relative to durability John is, this year in particular the biggest focus is starts. We've been through the bullets of the sicker people in most markets probably a little less so in Southern Europe but in Japan and in the rest of Europe and in the U.S. And we're moving more to the F0 to F2s. So duration has come down, pricing a little more stable in the past but there are still competitive dynamics that we factored in our guidance in the second half of this year. And again we anticipate with a launch of a competitive product.

But the patient start dynamic is the one that still most difficult for us to predict. And while we have seen now quarter let's say Q4 and Q1 based on our last results it doesn't necessarily mean it's a trend. It's an area that we continue to monitor and as we talked about and we guided back in February it is one of the biggest factors relative to how we will end up relative to that range of guidance. But it is highly variable. I think it is the nature of cure market. All that being said there are over 2.8 million patients still yet diagnosed to be treated in the U.S. And so we do think there is durability for a long time in this market but how it plays out year-on-year or quarter-on-quarter is still difficult for us to predict.

Jim Meyers

Yes, sure I would. Let me just put it here so I can I would concur with what Robin said. I would say to the point of there is still plenty of patients but the nature of the patients coming into care is changing. So there's, as Robin had said there's an increasing percentage that is less advanced at F0, F2. There's an increasing percentage of patients that have reasons or factors that might otherwise favor delaying the start of treatment. In many cases active alcohol or substance abuse, unstable living situations, co-morbidities and all of these folks and most of them will ultimately get treated overtime. It's just that the pathway from coming into care to getting treated has lengthened and it's less linear.

For the first two and a half years we were in this market it was almost a straight line. They were cued up for couple of decades, well insured, highly motivated. As patients are less advanced, there's less motivation to treat on both the part of the patient and the provider. It doesn't mean they don't believe they should be treated it's just that in the scheme of planning out their day and fitting in endoscopies and colonoscopies and everything else that a GI does it's not the same urgency that there was when it was F3, F4 patients. So, we still remain very confident to the point of detail and the longevity of this, it's just that that journey has lengthened. It's going to be a more prolonged process. At the end of the day the same number of patients will still be treated, which is going to play out over a longer period of time.

And just very quickly on the forecasting, I'm sure it is frustrating, it's frustrating for me as someone who has to do this. There's never really been a cure of this magnitude and I think you're going to find it, hopefully you'll find it because I hope we have more cures in our field. It's just its completely different. One of the things that makes forecasting a chronic market much easier is the vast majority of a chronic market is patients continuing therapy, that's very easy to extrapolate. And there's just a churn of inflow of patients. With a cure market, the market completely flips every 12 weeks. We are solely dependent on the next person who walks in that door. And for all the dynamics that we mentioned share, competitors, patients, patient starts it just makes it much, much more difficult to forecast. We're not giving up by any point but it's just very challenging.

John Sonnier

I think we got maybe a little bit complacent and I think because HIV was so logical. You had patients under the care of a physician, patients who knew they had the disease and wanting the care of a physician and that was all fairly readily quantified and you guys provided that information and then you went through very evidence stricken driven window of time where you start earlier, swab and it's just all that made sense. I think we got a little bit complacent when we moved into the HCV launch. It was a giant market, it's a prevalent market, it is very few incidents cases. So those are like big cloud of baby boomers traveling through time. I'm at the very end of the -- and I'm not going to tell you because you know it. But I have not been screened right and I've been to the interns a whole bunch of times of major academic centers in Chicago since that recommendation was made. So the question for Jim is how do you start to pull in some of these asymptomatic patients that don't even know they're infected because most of them don’t to try to get them cured obviously, get them cured before they'll end up on Medicare and the government would have some incentives to do that as well?

Jim Meyers

Yes, no absolutely. So we've invested I think appropriately and significantly over the last two to two and half years in both what you're referring to which is more of an undiagnosed get tested campaign but also in a branded HARVONI campaign and that they're complimentary. So the unbranded kind of targeted baby boomers, undiagnosed campaign is really called action. There's very few times when you have such a correlation between age and age based screening that's recommended by CDC and other government authorities. So we've been doing that and actually I believe we might have mentioned this in the first quarter earnings call. We've actually seen this, our latest campaign has been fairly new, it just started in October. So we saw in the early months just in the first two months a 24% uptick in HCV antibody screening. It's hard to correlate that completely to those efforts but it was a break from a pretty fairly established trend. So it makes us feel like we're on the right track there.

At the same time we have the branded ads and we adopted those to the point I made earlier about how there's a changing nature of a patient. I mean it's been pretty hard to miss a HARVONI ad you know over the last two or three years. And our point was if you haven't taken action yet we're obviously not reaching you in the right way. And so we did a lot of research around what is different about today's patient that has the infection, knows it and hasn't made the decision to go forward. And it wasn't enough just to talk about the downstream consequences of HCV. You have to understand what the payoff was, what it would do, letting go of the burden of this disease. And part of that was seeing patients who actually had been cured.

And so again it's early days in that campaign but I think it speaks much more to who is out there now. So we remain -- we have seen a great correlation between our investments in DTP and disease awareness and patients coming into care. In fact any time we speak with our key thought leaders and we'll say the last ten patients who came into your practice how many of them -- what drove them in? And more often than not they'll say it was the ad.

John Sonnier

Interesting, that's actually helpful. I think I want to move on to HIV. I know there are competitors coming, it's going to get crowded but these are big markets and it's hard to quantify that this is going to go on for a long time. I guess that's the other part of point getting from this dialog is that the detail on this is quite long relative to I think what probably me and others expected which was this precipitous drop after four or five years. So this is going to play out over time and I think ultimately be a fantastic amazing contribution to public health.

Let's switch to HIV because I’ve covered Gilead long enough to remember what a miserable multiple depressant the generic threat was and there was a narrative coming out of Gilead. Don’t be so worried because we have these next generation products and they're going to be better tolerated, they might even be more effective and we're going to move the market and it was plausible. But that's actually happening and it's happening really effectively. Talk about kind of where you are, what excites you in HIV franchise. We publish some of the product analysis and we end up giving the HIV business kind of a tiered biotech multiple. And you can actually get your value of well contribution from HCV. It's an interesting exercise. What you have done exactly, commercially what you set out to do and I love to hear you talk about the evolution of this market, talk about the miscommunication of this tabloid bit the other day and I think that needs to be cleared up, I just want to hear how you’re thinking about over the next four or five years?

Jim Meyers

Sure, I'll start and Robin obviously please feel free to jump in but I am with Gilead for 21 years so I've been very proud of what the role we played with physicians, researchers, and patients in advancing the disease. I think the story of HIV is a story of innovation and we had that belief back in the period of time we talk about when it sounded plausible but was it doable. I remember when Atripla was hailed as the greatest advance in HIV, the first single tablet regimen. It's very rare when the FDA actually says that in a press release and now it's obsolete. It's not preferred on any treatment guidelines so the history of HIV has been as products have approached patent expiration, because of innovation they've almost become obsolete or at least non-preferred. And that's exactly what we've seen here. We've made ourselves redundant multiple times in HIV.

Latest example being the TAF franchise and you know with the uptake we've seen with Genvoya in particular has far exceeded our expectations and really every global market in which we have full reimbursement the uptake of Genvoya has exceeded that of any prior anti-retroviral launch including Atripla when it was a much less crowded market which I never thought to be honest that I'd say. And I think it speaks to the value of TAF in a world in which patients thankfully now are living with HIV for a lifetime. If we were frozen in 2006 with 35 and 40 year old HIV infected patients you probably would have seen a much different impact in 2017. But we're not in renal and bone and all sorts of toxicities matter more when 50% of the population now is over 50. So we've been very pleased with TAF.

I think we said on the call 42% of our entire U.S. business now has already converted from TDF to TAF. There's countries in Europe where it's 60% like Germany where we had early launches. And what big TAF represents is really to me the culmination of 30 years -- 25 years of effort to really get to a regiment in this case an STR where I'm not making a claim here but I think you could argue there are no tradeoffs. We've finally gotten to the point where there's not a safety tradeoff and efficacy tradeoffs and that's exciting for us and that's what we think it represents.

We're also very excited about PrEP, Truvada for PrEP. We got that indication back in mid 2012. This is the only -- again the only drug in the world that has an indication to help prevent the transmission of HIV when used with safe sex practices. And the uptake has been incredible. We let the science lead the way. We did not actively promote this until there was consensus across advocacy groups, public health officials, CDC, physicians and then we've come in and there's now 125,000 individuals taking Truvada for PrEP on a daily basis. Again it's chronic as well to avoid getting HIV infection.

We've seen in cities like San Francisco precipitous drops and new rates of HIV infection which has been gratifying to see. We've just recently augmented our efforts in that area. We have an HIV prevention team that's trying to get into areas, most of those 125,000 patients to date have been in the epicenters, in New York, LA, San Francisco. Unfortunately some other areas they get neglected. In the South D.C., New Orleans, Alabama then even in areas like Newark where the infection rates are still what they used to be but yet there's not much awareness of PrEP. That's part of the reason we've deployed the team.

So we feel to your point then, then I'll pass it to Robin I think it was hard to see -- I think the old discussion used to be 2017 maybe it won't be a cliff but will it be a ski slope or will it be a blue square, green square, green circle, or black diamond in terms of the slope. That's now a growth story. We're going to grow in HIV globally over the next several years and that's a testament to innovation and we are very proud of that.

Robin L. Washington

I think you have covered it Jim not only like you said being innovative to the point that it's an improvement for patients and has allowed us to continue to grow that franchise and continue to generate healthy cash flow unlike to your point it is more predictable, right. We haven't seen a consistent 5% to 6% year-over-year increase in terms of new infections so it is much more modelable and you saw when we gave our guidance for 2017 we were able to give a much tighter level of guidance around HIV versus Hepatitis C. So we feel very good about our competitiveness but more importantly what we are doing for patients to continue to focus on ensuring that they're getting the best care possible. I think that becomes even more important as those patients age.

Jim Meyers

Just a quick thing on tabloid you have mentioned that, so I think as most folks know the FDA can accept and approve this really any time when they're accepted but there can be no entry of a generic until all legal and regulatory hurdles are cleared with the company. And I think folks know we have until 2021 and so there is -- there might have been a misquote out there about having an entry sooner or still obviously planning towards that general timeline. Nothing has changed as a result of that announcement in terms of Truvada for PrEP.

John Sonnier

I appreciate that, there were absolutely some confusing if not misleading headlines around that. But I think it would be helpful maybe if Jim talked about what the exposure is to the HIV business. There is some competitive emergence and also just kind of how you see this playing out into the end of the patent life?

Jim Meyers

Yeah, sure. So I mean we spoke a little bit about patent expirations in generics and we feel very good about that. I mean certainly there will be situations where we may have to discount to main access in certain situations but we feel very good about our growth there. So in terms of competition, we have competition in the market today. We've always had it. I think I'm not sure if you're referring to weave suture [ph]. Yes, so Weave [ph] has a couple of entries coming out of the so called Weave Duos. Couple of things I'd say, I think you have to look at -- I mean to me it makes sense that we would do this. The reason why one would go from three to two would be if you have to eliminate something, if something isn't optimal and I think it's probably not -- it's well established that a back of the year has been a weak link of Weave related triple drug therapy for a while, be it cardiovascular risk, be it the need to take a HLA test to determine if you could might have a life threatening hypersensitivity reaction. Those are things you would rather not have if you didn't have them. So I fully understand why they would do that.

You know it doesn't really advance the science. There's not an unmet need that is resolving, it's more getting rid of something that if I were them I probably would try to do the same. The good thing about Gilead is we don't have to do that. Removing TAF from BF TAF let's just use that analogy would do nothing in terms of safety or tolerability. It wouldn't improve it, it wouldn't change it. There's no reason to do that and the reasons -- I think the concept of sparing goes back a long ways when we had drugs like [indiscernible] there was great reason to reduce the number of compounds you were taking. These were highly toxic regiments. That's not the case now and there would be no benefit to going to two drugs from three with BF TAF and in fact you'd introduce risk. The potential for suboptimal viral suppression and maybe resistance and I think that what Weave was doing by this is giving the prospect of potentially lower price at least the value we take for ETC but the tradeoff is the potential for higher rates of resistance and suboptimal viral suppression. And that's a risk and it's a risk we don't have to take on the Gilead side.

The other thing I would say is you know [Indiscernible] DTC will have a viral load cut off. By virtue of their studies and whether it's 100,000 copies or 500,000 copies, you don't put in a viral load cut off in your studies unless you have to. And we have learn that with Complera. We have a drug with viral load cut off and it implies that there is a potency issue and so I also would note that there's not a single preferred regimen in international treatment guidelines right now that has any sort of viral load cutoff. So that will also be a hurdle bar I think there but we respect all competition and certainly respect companies continuing to innovate but we remain very, very confident and certainly in BF TAF in Genvoya as being in the predominant regiments that most patients will be on over the next decade.

John Sonnier

That’s helpful so I think have an R&D question, I am going to ask last because I don’t want to run out of time before I ask the question everybody wants to talk about I think which is the question you've been asked probably 10,000 times over the last few years I'm not going to ask you what you are going to buy. But what I would love you to talk about and Robin I know you and Jim I'm guessing you were involved in the process is just to talk about the environment. There hasn’t been a lot of M&A in general. Valuations are different than they were for most of Gilead’s incredibly successful history in M&A. And I guess I’d love to hear you talk about your process to the extent you can, just the right process to have in place against the environment in which we currently reside?

Robin L. Washington

I mean candidly John I would say we're a very focused company and you have clearly heard us say that we have continued to ramp our resources as its about M&A to the earlier point with TAF. Moving on HIV as we talked about transitioning -- those are heavy lifting areas that we spend a lot of time on and at the same time we've continued to add resources in DD. We've got a new oncology head, etc. But I’d say even prior to some of those ad stepping back we're constantly out assessing the landscape, understanding what's out there. You're right valuations continue to change and I remember week after we acquired Pharmasset we paid way too much for that.

So I think valuations is one component that we look at but I think primarily what we focus on is scientific differentiation. And I think Gilead is very unique in that. We're always out looking at our areas of focus relative to the competitors, looking at all molecules and just being sure that what we have is not in-house relative to our pipeline. It's an area that we feel confident about, that we're looking at what else out there could be complimentary.

It is a complex process and as you know a lot of times when you're involved in it you only hear about it when the outcome is an acquisition but we’re heavily engaged. We are focused. We do believe that we are going to need to supplement our pipeline to continue to grow Gilead and deliver long-term shareholder value. Fortunately with the cash flows that we've generated from our antiviral HIV as well as our Hep C franchise we have the wherewithal to do that. So we're diligent about the process. We do pay attention to valuation but I think most important is scientific differentiation.

John Sonnier

Yes that’s helpful and you have grown the team, you have the right processes in place.

Robin L. Washington

We have the right processes, we're looking at M&A, we are looking at collaborations. I think one uniqueness about Gilead is the fact that our therapeutic area as an R&D organization is very engaged in the process. A lot of times we're asked are you focusing your core areas, I would say as we think about oncology being somewhat new it’s not a major revenue driver that is one area of focus for us. Inflammation, we do have products in the pipeline but we're also looking in that area as well. We’ve got a great pipeline asset in Nash. We think we have all the assets we need but that could be another area as well.

John Sonnier

Right and on the financial side is there any hesitation because of what's actually might not bring, is that not really a consideration in there?

Robin L. Washington

I’d say not really. I mean clearly we like a lot of companies would welcome tax reform not only repatriation but really a refocus on making us more competitive. A lot of the people that we compete with our U.S. based companies. So getting a competitive tax rate is definitely something that we in favor of because we're a long cycle business and our ability to plan and play and thoughtfully knowing directionally where we're going to go with rates would be helpful. But if you think while we do have cash offshore we have effectively managed the capital markets. We've got that fairly low and we've got the flexibility with our cash as well as the capital markets I think to take advantage of pretty much can't say every opportunity but the opportunities out there. We don't see the capital markets as a barrier, not being able to do the right to grow our pipeline.

John Sonnier

Okay, that’s helpful and it's actually kind of a nice segway into the R&D question because we still get asked kind of an old question, it still comes up which is Gilead is a really good anti-viral company and when they deviate from that there hasn't been the same level of excellence. And you can argue whether or not that's true. But you're making I think pretty sizable investments in NASH and inflammation and oncology, how do we think about that and how do we think about I guess in the context of investing in your core businesses, are you still investing in HCV for example?

Robin L. Washington

Actually we’re not and it's kind of hard to beat a cure, right particularly if 95% to 90% to a 100%. So we've stopped our investment in Hepatitis C. That being said our largest research project, our research spend is with Hepatitis B. We are also continuing to focus on the cure albeit for HIV. So anti-viral is still something we're really good at. If you think about the liver, we do view ourselves as a liver disease company and I talked about a NASH little earlier so we've got several programs in Phase 3 in that area. And even though yes, we've been very successful in the anti-viral keep in mind we have a very successful cardiovascular franchise as a result of a few acquisitions. If you look at [indiscernible] PAH and for angina, I think we are 1 billion, 1.5 billion franchise we have executed. I think it's helped us tremendously in terms of thinking about the payer environment, working with Rims, working with -- insurance competitors, etc. So we have had successes outside of anti-viral.

John Sonnier

That’s helpful. Just about out of time. I really appreciate you guys coming. Congratulations Robin to the Warriors. And it is always a pleasure to have you guys here. Thanks.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.