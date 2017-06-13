Portola Pharmaceuticals: Reiterating Buy Rating Before June 24 PDUFA Date

The PDUFA for Betrixaban for the extended prophylaxis of the venous thromboembolism, VTE is scheduled for June 24, 2017.

We picked up Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in the portfolio in August 2016 when the investors had dumped the stock after receiving CRL from FDA for Andexanet Alfa, an antidote for bleeding related to factor Xa inhibitors. We picked the stock at an average price of $20 per share. Our contrarian investing strategy has been rewarded with 85% gain in the stock in less than a year. However, we believe that the stock has more upside. This is a follow-up article in the series of our coverage on this company and more details of the pipeline can be read in our initiation article.

(Portola Pharmaceuticals, common stock price chart. Source: Bigcharts).

(Portola Pharmaceuticals, product pipeline)

Betrixaban:

Betrixaban is an oral factor Xa inhibitor. It will address a huge market of 12 million medically ill patients annually in the US and about 24 million in major G7 countries (source: 10-K). Currently, these medically patients are provided prophylaxis against VTE using heparin injections for only 7 to 10 days, but remain at extremely high risk of developing a clot in the legs or lungs for another 4 to 5 weeks after discharging home.

In a phase 3 trial, Betrixaban narrowly missed the primary end-point in patients with elevated serum D-dimer level. The company did a repeat analysis in the overall population (without considering D-dimer level), and the study achieved statistical significance with a p value of 0.006 (secondary end-point). Study results were published in the prestigious journal New England Journal of Medicine.

FDA was convinced with the drug's efficacy in extended VTE prophylaxis and accepted the New Drug Application (with PDUFA on June 24). FDA seems keen to approve this drug and has not decided to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the clinical data. This could be due to more liberal policies under the new FDA administration.

Potential competition: In a recent study, Bayer's rivaroxaban showed efficacy in extended VTE prophylaxis. Betrixaban has a time lead in this indication and could get approved first.

Andexanet Alfa:

About 23-36 million patients are expected to be treated with factor Xa inhibitors by 2020 globally. Eliquis and Xarelto are two commonly used factor Xa inhibitors which are used as anticoagulants in conditions like prevention and treatment of VTE, chronic atrial fibrillation, etc. Annual sales of Eliquis are projected to increase to $6 billion by 2022. Annual sales of Xarelto are projected to increase to $3.7 billion by 2018. About 1-4% of patients on these drugs may experience major bleeding (source: 10-K). Currently, there is no antidote to the bleeding caused by these agents. Off -label treatments like fresh frozen plasma and prothrombin concentrate have risk of causing blood clots.

Andexanet has already shown clinical efficacy in reversing the bleeding caused by Eliquis and Xarelto in a phase 3 study. In August, 2016, FDA issued a Complete Response Letter, CRL for the approval application for this drug. The CRL asked for more information on issues like ability to reverse anticoagulant action of enoxaparin and edoxaban, certain manufacturing issues, etc. In its Q1 earnings release, the management expressed its goal of getting it approved in the US this year and in the EU in 2018. We expect a resolution of the CRL later this year.

Cerdulatinib:

It is an oral inhibitor of both spleen tyrosine kinase and janus kinase inhibitor enzymes. It is being tested in certain hematological malignancies like non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, etc.

Patient enrollment is on-going in a phase 2a trial in relapsed/refractory B cell malignancies. While this molecule is not yet included in our valuation model, we will watch for the results of this trial at an upcoming scientific meeting from June 22-25.

Financials and valuation:

Portola had $318 million in cash reserves at the end of Q1 which should be enough for more than 12 months, considering the Q1 operating cash burn of $51.5 million. It had long term debt of $106 million.

To value risk-adjusted NPV of future revenue from Betrixaban, our inputs were: per patient cost=$1200 (similar to Lovenox), probability to reach the market=90% (average for drugs in the regulatory stage), peak 20% market share of target 12 million medically ill patients per year in the US, drug launch in the US in 2017 and peak sales 6 years after launch in 2023 (which is average time to reach peak sales as per Pharmagellan guide).

Using these inputs, our peak risk-adjusted sales estimate for Betrixaban is $2.4 billion in the US in 2022 (after adjusting for 5% royalties to Millenium Pharmaceuticals), which seems reasonable considering peak $4.3 billion global sales for enoxaparin. The management has also guided $3-4 billion market for Betrixaban by 2020. If Betrixaban is approved, Portola could also become an attractive acquisition target for Big Pharma like Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) whose Lovenox and Plavix are facing generic competition.

To value risk-adjusted NPV of future revenue from Andexanet, our inputs were: Per patient cost=$7500 (in line with Kcentra), probability to reach the market=90% (average for drugs in the regulatory stage). We calculated the target market for Andexanet using future sales forecasts for Eliquis and Xarelto (details in our initiation article). The drug was assumed to be launched in the US in 2017 (EU in 2018) and reach peak 50% market penetration in 2022. Using these inputs, our estimate for peak risk-adjusted, Andexanet global sales is $424 million in 2022.

To calculate the value of operations, we used a peak EV/sales takeout multiple of 4 in a M&A scenario and discounted using 20% cost of capital. We then adjusted the extra cash reserves, net operating loss carryforwards and debt to arrive at a fair value for equity of $4.09 billion.

Our revised price target for the common stock is $69 (time-frame=1-2 years) using diluted share count of 58.73 million. Shares have traded as high as $58 before the phase 3 trial for Betrixaban did not meet the primary end-point.

Upcoming catalysts:

PDUFA for Betrixaban is on June 24, 2017.

Phase 2a data for safety and efficacy for Cerdulatinib is expected at the European Society for Clinical Hematology annual meeting from June 22-25, 2017.

The company is working on the questions raised by FDA in the CRL for Andexanet and we expect an update later this year.

Risks in the investment:

Much of this investment idea is built on FDA approval of Betrixaban. While we remain optimistic about the approval based on the need and efficacy data, there is no guarantee that FDA will approve Betrixaban. Any adverse action could cause the stock to sink. Even if Betrixaban is approved, competing products like Rivaroxaban as mentioned above may gain its market share. Bayer which markets Rivaroxaban is a large pharma company and has more marketing and sales force than Portola Pharmaceuticals. Unexpected side effects like bleeding may be seen in real world use of Betrixaban.

There is also no guarantee that CRL for Andexanet will be resolved this year. Clinical data for Cerdulatinib may not be successful.

While the company is adequately funded for now, it may attempt to raise capital on any good news like drug approval which may cause downward pressure on the stock price.

The stock had a recent runup and it is possible that investors may take profits if Betrixaban is approved and this may cause the stock price to fall.

