Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Presents At 77th American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions - Slideshow

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Presents At 77th American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions - SlideshowJun.13.17 | About: Novo Nordisk (NVO) The following slide deck was published by Novo Nordisk A/S in conjunction with this event. 133 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Healthcare, Drug Manufacturers - Other, Denmark, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts