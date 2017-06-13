Retirees: Should You Buy Enbridge Or Enbridge Income Fund Holdings?

Not a straight-forward answer. Diversification, investment horizon, and whether you have a focus on income or total returns are all considerations.

Retirees may be more enticed by Enbridge Income Fund Holdings (OTC:EBGUF) than Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) because of the former's higher yield. However, it doesn't mean that they should immediately choose Enbridge Income Fund Holdings.

First, you should answer these questions for yourself:

Are you looking for more income now or later?

Is income or total returns more important to you?

We're going to explore what the income, dividend growth, and total returns estimations are for a long-term investment in Enbridge Income Fund Holdings and Enbridge. On top of that, we'll also take a look at their businesses.

Comparing Their Past Performance

Since 2012, Enbridge Income Fund Holdings has delivered an annualized rate of return of 13.6% and has increased its dividend per share ("DPS") at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 9.9%. A $10,000 investment would have turned into $20,065, including $3,961 of dividends.

In the same period, Enbridge has delivered an annualized rate of return of 8.9% and has increased its DPS at a CAGR of 16.7%. A $10,000 investment would have turned into $15,876, including $1,159 of dividends.

The past performance gives a hint about the future performance. Because of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings' bigger yield, you're "guaranteed" more income.

Subsequently, you're securing more of your returns from the dividend (rather than more finicky share prices). Then, there's Enbridge, which relies more on future growth to generate higher returns (in higher share prices and growing dividends).

How long will it take Enbridge's yield (on cost) to outpace Enbridge Income Fund Holdings'?

Since income is generally pretty important to retirees, let's project the yield on cost of the two companies based on management forecasts.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings projects dividend growth of 10% per year through 2019 and Enbridge forecasts dividend growth of 10-12% per year through 2024.

Since Enbridge Income Fund Holdings hasn't projected its dividend growth farther than 2019, I arbitrarily applied growth of 8% per year for 2020-2021 and 6% per year for 2022-2024 to be conservative. For Enbridge, I applied the midpoint growth rate of 11% throughout.

Dividend growth projections

Even though I feel I was a bit biased towards Enbridge, its yield on cost still wouldn't catch up to Enbridge Income Fund Holdings by 2024. If these dividend growth rates were to play out, and from 2025 and onwards, Enbridge and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings were to continue growing their DPS by 9% and 6%, respectively, per year, it'd take until 2028 for Enbridge to catch up with a yield on cost of 13.7% versus Enbridge Income Fund Holdings at 13.4%. So, it'd take 11 years for Enbridge's yield on cost to catch up.

On another note, it will take even longer for Enbridge's cumulative dividends to outpace that of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings.

Assuming $10,000 worth of each stock is purchased today, by 2024, the cumulative dividends received from an investment in Enbridge would be $5,490. For Enbridge Income Fund Holdings, it'd be $6,844.

What will help sustain the dividend growth?

In Q1, Enbridge Income Fund Holdings expects its 2017 available cash flow from operations (ACFFO) payout ratio to be 80%-90%. Enbridge expects its ACFFO per share to be C$3.85-4.15 this year, which implies a sustainable payout ratio of about 60%.

The ACFFO payout ratio is a better metric to determine Enbridge Income Fund Holdings and Enbridge's dividend sustainability (than a payout ratio calculated from earnings) because the ACFFO takes into account items, such as depreciation and amortization, maintenance capital, and interest expense.

From 2017 to 2019, Enbridge Income Fund Holdings has about C$8.6 billion of secured projects. In the same period, Enbridge has about C$28 billion of secured projects to boost near-term cash flow generation. Beyond 2019, Enbridge has C$48 billion of probability-weighted project backlog.

What About Total Returns?

Again, I have to make some assumptions. First, I assume that Enbridge and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings follow the dividend growth projections described earlier.

Second, I assume that in 2024, Enbridge and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings will trade at yields of 4.7% and 6.3%, respectively, which are close to their current yields (so there's no bias from my end).

Annual dividends per share projections

If so, then Enbridge and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings would trade at these share prices in the specified years:

ENB ENF 2019 C$63.25 (21.3% upside) C$39.42 (21.7% upside) 2024 C$106.69 (104.7% upside) C$54.77 (69% upside)

So, Enbridge's and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings' estimated total returns by the end of 2019 would be 34.5% and 39.5%, respectively. By the end of 2024, the estimated total returns for Enbridge and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings would be 157.3% and 126.3%, respectively.

In other words, given the two stocks are bought at a fair valuation, Enbridge's total returns should exceed that of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings sooner than its cumulative dividends.

The Businesses

Through its pipeline network, Enbridge transports 28% of the crude oil produced in North America and about 20% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. It also produces, processes, and stores natural gas. Furthermore, it has the net capacity to generate 2,200 MW of power from wind, solar, and geothermal facilities.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings has an economic interest in Enbridge Income Fund, which has interests in energy infrastructure assets that Enbridge has dropped down, including assets in liquids transportation and storage, natural gas transmission, and green power generation.

They are a diversified portfolio of low-risk assets with long-term contracted cash flows. Enbridge controls Enbridge Income Fund Holdings and the Enbridge Income Fund.

Investor Takeaway

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings has a yield that's meaningfully larger than Enbridge's. At the recent quotations, Enbridge Income Fund Holdings offers a yield of nearly 6.4%, which was 33% higher than Enbridge's yield of almost 4.8%.

If you're looking for income within the next five to 10 years, an investment in Enbridge Income Fund Holdings should generate more cumulative income than the same investment in Enbridge.

However, Enbridge provides more diversification and higher growth. So, an investment in Enbridge over Enbridge Income Fund Holdings will make more sense if you're looking for quality and total returns.

