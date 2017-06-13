3 Things Verizon Owners Should Look For With Yahoo Now In The Fold

It's official. As of Tuesday, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) now owns former web-icon Yahoo, paying $4.48 billion to acquire the struggling company. It was a long and winding road getting here, with the stumbling block of a previously undisclosed security breach rearing its head in September, almost scuttling the deal. Verizon held its nose and took the plunge anyway, accepting a $350 million reduction in the final price it would pay for Yahoo.

With no going back now, current and prospective VZ investors have just one overarching question: Now what?

The Plan

For better or worse it shouldn't take too long for the market to figure out if the buyout was a fruitful one. Any benefits of pairing Verizon's AOL and Yahoo along with the upside of leveraging Yahoo's massive user base of one billion people should start to materialize in less than a year.

On the other hand, investors may want to give the newly merged organization more than a quarter to sort itself out.

Either way, investors should start to significant changes right away... changes well beyond the looming exit of Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and the booting of roughly 2,000 Yahoo employees. There are three specific shifts shareholders need to see put in place and made effective very soon though, if the deal is going to pay off.

1. Getting More Ad Revenue From Existing Users

Ironically, though Verizon is the United States' biggest mobile service provider, it has no mobile advertising presence to speak of. With the U.S. cell phone market pretty well saturated and offering no more meaningful opportunity for profit growth, Verizon's next best bet it to latch onto an entity that will give it a chance at competing with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). That's Yahoo, which somehow boasts 650 million unique mobile visitors every month.

Even combining Yahoo and AOL still barely makes a dent in the dominance of the mobile ad market enjoyed by Google and Facebook. But, it stands to reason that Yahoo didn't really know what to do with - how to fully monetize - all the mobile traffic it was able to muster. Verizon might know better, having learned a few lessons from AOL.

One such development is AOL's latest evolution of its header bidding platform.

Header bidding, in layman's terms, is essentially a completely transparent auction that connects advertisers with publishers that have traffic they need to monetize. Facebook has been doing it for a few months now, as has Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). The more advertisers understand about header bidding, the more they like it. AOL's header bidding solution is highly catered to mobile advertising, and it might just be the push Yahoo needs.

2. Video... One Way or Another

Another arena Yahoo has dabbled in but not done especially well with is video. Verizon may fare better.

It's ultimately a tactic that would be in response the 2015 acquisition of DirecTV by telecom rival AT&T (NYSE:T). AT&T has demonstrated the value of packaging and cross selling, and it's only a matter of time before the union of AT&T and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) in consummated. That deal gives AT&T access to more content it can sell in a variety of ways (including exclusive video content), and further blurs the line between medium and the message. Throw in the fact that even Facebook is wading into video, and Verizon had to do something fast. Yahoo may not have been the ideal play, but it was better than no play at all in light of how late Verizon came to the party.

To that end, Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam recently confirmed some sort of TV service was in the works. Yahoo is the most plausible launchpad for that service.

More than that though, Yahoo would be an ideal launchpad for some sort of hybrid service that melds cable broadcasts with an on-demand library.

Whatever's in the cards, if Verizon doesn't make video happen soon, the window of opportunity could slam shut.

3. Quality Web Content

Finally, though it has been the least discussed of what Verizon could do with Yahoo, the company is still first and foremost an operator of websites that draw a crowd. Translation: More traffic means more advertising dollars, mobile or not. Yahoo is the name behind venues such as Tumblr and Flickr. It's also got the most trafficked financial news website in the world with Yahoo Finance, and Yahoo sports remains the top dog in that vertical.

Still, the traffic Yahoo has been able to retain seems to be in spite of itself rather the result of any specific initiative the company has taken on. It leaves one to wonder what might happen with a few content tweaks, and maybe even some third-party sites that are part of the network but don't look or feel like a Yahoo page. That formula seems to work well for AOL, which owns The Huffington Post, TechCrunch and a handful of other properties.

Yahoo's ad business may have hit a wall simply because its content, though still growing traffic, it wasn't growing enough traffic relative to its rivals. Digital ad space is practically a commodity now. Google and Facebook thrive on quantity as pay-per-click rates continue to slide. Yahoo never really seemed able to offset the PPC headwind. Verizon might.

Start the Clock

While the three low-hanging pieces of fruit might be relatively easy to identify, picking them may not be as easy if Verizon isn't willing or able to see them. While McAdam and others - as well as the financial media and pundits - have talked around and about these three initiatives, we still don't have a crystal clear plan what Verizon intends to do with Yahoo other than turn the site over to AOL President Tim Armstrong and let him do for it what he did for AOL. Revenue growth has been hot and cold for AOL of late, but at least we've seen glimmers of progress.

Be that as it may, the more pressing issue for Verizon as this point is just as much the "when" as it is the "what." Though nobody expects immediate miracles, most observers do expect to see tangible evidence that McAdam is doing something fruitful, having had a year to prepare for the merger.

If investors don't see something start to materialize that looks something like part of the three-pronged mission laid out above, it wouldn't take much for frustrated investors to revolt. Verizon hasn't exactly been lighting it up lately.

In other words, tread lightly.