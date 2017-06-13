Shire Investors Have Overreacted To Lialda News

But I think the market has overreacted to this event, and I would use the recent weakness as an attractive entry point for Shire.

On June 7, Zydus Cadila announced it has received approval for its generic formulation of Shire's Lialda, opening the door to a potential launch in July/August 2017 in the US market.

Lialda is a drug marketed by Shire, indicated for the induction of remission in patients with active mild to moderate ulcerative colitis (UC) and for the maintenance of remission of ulcerative colitis. As discussed on Shire's web site:

Since this news, Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) shares have fallen more than 4%, despite it already having been clear from recent newsflow that there was a high probability of Zydus entering this market over the next 12 months. In fact, as a reminder:

Zydus benefited from First-to-File status, so no other player would have been allowed to launch a generic formulation of Lialda before Zydus and they are also eligible for 6-months generic exclusivity after launch.

Zydus was the only generic challenger to have completed a full clinical studies to support its filing, while the other potential players have only completed bioequivalence studies with unclear results, as discussed by Jefferies analyst David Steinberg and reported on Fierce Pharma.

On May 10, Zydus won the patent appeal against Shire on Lialda, overcoming all the legal hurdles preventing them from launching this generic drug.

In this article, I have run few DCF analyses to show why I believe the market has overreacted to this negative news, analyzing 3 different scenarios:

Zydus will be the only generic player on the market competing on Lialda until patent expiration in 2020. Teva (NYSE:TEVA) will receive approval for its generic formulation of Shire's Lialda in mid-2018. There is no guarantee that Teva will be on the market in 2018 because they have received a favorable appeals ruling versus Shire but they have still to obtain approval for its generic drug from the FDA. Thus, in this scenario Shire will face 1 generic in 2017, 2 generics in 2018 and multiple generics after 2020. I assume Shire will face multiple generics competition in mid-2018, assuming that all players will be able to overcome all regulatory, legal and bioequivalence hurdles in manufacturing a copy of Lialda (e.g. Teva, Amneal, Osmotica, Lupin etc.). It looks unlikely, but it’s useful to assess a worst case scenario analysis.

The three scenarios have the following Lialda sales as starting point, based on my previous assumptions of no generics competition before mid 2020 and I have assumed that Lialda has a higher than average EBIT margin (i.e., 50%).

Lastly, it's worth noting that, according to Shire's CEO, the most likely scenario is the one in which there will be 1 or 2 generics player in this market at least until 2020, in line with my scenario analysis:

"Given that this has been ongoing in the court system, not only with Zydus but with several others, we cannot see that as a huge surprise. Whether it's one month or one year, there's always some challenge in predicting exactly when it was. But, as you know, the appellate court not too long ago confirmed the lower court's decision that there was no patent infringement. And given that Zydus had some manufacturing challenges that they had overcome and finally that they had done clinical trials, I think it could not have been a surprise and we also saw other products or one other product out of that manufacturing facility that also cleared. So I would say no big surprise in terms of our internal planning, maybe four, five months earlier than anticipated, but not much more than that. What I think is very important to understand, that Zydus is a bit of an outlier. Not only do we assume that they have the first-filer status for six months, but they did a clinical trial. They did not, you can say, go through the traditional route of trying to meet the rather stringent criteria for bioequivalence like other ANDAs are still trying to do. I think IP-wise and in terms of getting cleared as in ANDA, I don't think you can have a read-over from Zydus to the other one. So I still in my planning with my team, and you know we have patents to 2019 and 2020 here, I still assume maybe even beyond that that it will be a market with one, maybe two, but a few generics versus the totally genericized market overnight." —Shire CEO Flemming Ørnskov, June 8, Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Scenario 1

In this scenario, I have assumed that Shire will lose around half of its Lialda sales between H2/2017 and H1/2018. After that, Shire and Zydus will split the market and both companies will face pricing erosion in the Mesalamine market.

The main takeaway from this analysis is that the NPV impact from the announcement that Zydus will launch a generic of Lialda in 2018 is -£0.50, assuming that they will be the only generics player in the market until 2020, while the stock has lost £2 of value over the last week, clearly overreacting to this bad news.

It's worth noting that I have assumed a WACC of 8% while the Terminal Value of this analysis is 0£ because in every scenario I have assumed that Lialda sales would have been £0 after 2021.

Scenario 2

In this scenario, I have assumed that Shire will lose two/thirds of its Lialda sales between H2/2017 and H2/2018 because the market will face further commoditization in 2018 with the entry of Teva.

The main takeaway from this analysis is that the NPV impact from a scenario in which both Zydus and Teva will launch a generic of Lialda in 2018 is -£0.61, thus the eventual additional entry of Teva in 2018 has an irrelevant impact on the valuation of Shire.

Scenario 3

In this worst case scenario, I have assumed that Shire will lose one third of its Lialda sales in 2017, assuming that Zydus will compete aggressively on pricing and 90% of its sales in 2018 because the Mesalamine market will become crowded with multiple players entering the space at same time.

The main takeaway from this analysis is that the even in a worst case scenario where Shire will lose almost all sales of its Lialda franchise in 2018, the NPV impact on the valuation of Shire is only -£0.81, which is much less than the value lost by Shire shares over the last few days.

Conclusion

The announcement of the approval of a generic Lialda has been unwelcome news for Shire's investors, but I think the market has overreacted to this event. Thus, with the stock trading below 10x on 2018 numbers I have used this pullback to increase my stake in the company.

